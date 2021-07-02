Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021: all the new cars on show

The ever-popular Goodwood Festival of Speed is back for 2021, following a year's pandemic-related hiatus, and we can't wait to head to West Sussex to take in all the sights, sounds and smells of Britain's biggest motoring event.

Crowds will be at full capacity and several landmark unveilings and dynamic debuts will be taking place. Here’s our guide to the festival’s biggest unveilings.

Alpina B8 Coupé

Buchloe's performance take on the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé brings the firm’s characteristically understated bespoke styling, Brembo brakes and a reworked chassis set-up, along with a mouth-watering twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre petrol V8. The new B8 Coupé offers 613bhp and 590lb ft for a top speed of 201mph - a real 'Bahnstormer.

New 2021 Alpina B8 arrives with 613bhp twin-turbo V8

BMW 2 Series Coupé, BMW iX and BMW i4

Three new models from BMW will star at this year’s FoS, with the all-new 2 Series Coupé dropping its camouflage for the first time on Thursday. Munich’s smallest two-door coupé will return with a choice of rear- and four-wheel drive and a 369bhp M240i range-topper. The all-electric iX SUV will also make its UK debut, alongside the firm’s new Tesla Model 3 rival: the i4 saloon.

First drive: 2022 BMW 2 Series M240i Coupé prototype review

Ferrari SF90 Spider