Porsche and Tesla shine in NCAP crash tests

The new Porsche Taycan has scored five stars in the latest round of Euro NCAP crash tests, coming second only to the Tesla Model X in its category ratings.

The Taycan, tested in entry-level 4S guise and equipped with the Performance battery package, scored above 80% for both adult and child occupant safety, with Euro NCAP stating that “a similar level of protection would be provided to occupants of different sizes and to those sitting in different positions”.

The Tesla Model X, being tested for the first time since its UK launch in 2016, follows in the footsteps of the newer Model 3, which also achieved a five-star rating this year. Euro NCAP praised the electric SUV’s autonomous emergency braking system, claiming that collisions were “avoided or mitigated in most cases”.

Also awarded five stars in NCAP’s penultimate testing round of 2019 were the new Ford Kuga, Renault Captur, Audi Q7, Subaru Forester, Ford Mondeo and the 2020 Skoda Octavia, tested in estate form.

The Volkswagen Sharan and its Seat Alhambra sibling achieved four stars, with the Sharan penalised for a poor performance in the ‘side pole test’, in which the left-hand rear door detached during the impact, presenting what safety and security experts Thatcham described as "a risk of occupant ejection”.