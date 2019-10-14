New Porsche Taycan 4S unveiled with £83,000 price

Porsche reveals lesser trim grades for its first electric car, with up to 563bhp and 287 miles of range thanks to option packs
14 October 2019

Porsche has made its new Taycan EV much more attainable with the addition of a new 4S trim underneath the existing Turbo and Turbo S

The new model is available to order now from £83,367 (excluding the £3500 government grant) and is expected to arrive for UK deliveries in January alongside the Turbo and Turbo S. 

While it doesn’t get the 751bhp of the £138,000 Taycan Turbo S, the 4S still puts out 523bhp during overboost in standard form. It also gets a 79.2kWh battery for a WLTP certified range of 252 miles. 

However, Porsche also offers a Performance Battery Plus option pack, which raises peak power to 563bhp and increases the battery output to 93.4kWh. While the 0-62mph time is unchanged from the standard 4S at 4.0sec, the range is boosted to 287 miles – the highest figure in the current Taycan line-up. The Performance Battery Plus also gets a faster peak charging rate, at 270kW to the base car’s 225kW.

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Much of the 4S’s technical make-up is the same as pricier Taycans, with two electric motors across both axles for four-wheel drive and a two-speed transmission for acceleration. However, the rear motor is 80mm shorter than it is in the Turbo and Turbo S, while it also receives smaller brakes, down to 360mm and six pistons on the front and 358mm and four pistons at the rear.

Exterior styling changes include smaller 19in wheels, red painted calipers and a revised bodykit including a different front apron, side sills and rear diffuser. Dynamic LED lights remain standard fitment. Part-leather is standard, but Porsche also offers a leather-free cabin with recycled materials. 

As with other Taycans, it comes with three years of access to Ionity’s rapid chargers and the Porsche Charging Service. Customers also receive a driving experience at the brand’s Silverstone Experience Centre. 

Read more

New Porsche Taycan: prices, specs and all the details

2020 Porsche Taycan video review

New Porsche Macan EV to get Taycan platform and tech

 

 

 

 

 

 

Join the debate

Comments
9

xxxx

14 October 2019

This kinda of makes the Turbo version look over priced (plus you don't have to put up with that stupid tag).

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

Antony Riley

14 October 2019

Much better price  and has been said why pay around £130.000 for the Turbo S which has  also been pointed is a stupid name as its neither got a turbo or a powertrain thats needs one .Come on Porsche who was it who passed that stupid nomculture . 

Cenuijmu

14 October 2019
xxxx wrote:

This kinda of makes the Turbo version look over priced (plus you don't have to put up with that stupid tag).

 

That's good, the Panamera has a £75k difference between top and most expensive model.  

And people said the Taycan would not make any money, well Tesla fanboys did. If they can do one for £80K then they must be making a lot of money on the Turbo  and Turbo S ( which is distinctive Porsche model name now ;) ).

Cenuijmu

14 October 2019
xxxx wrote:

This kinda of makes the Turbo version look over priced (plus you don't have to put up with that stupid tag).

 

That's good, the Panamera has a £75k difference between top and most expensive model.  

And people said the Taycan would not make any money, well Tesla fanboys did. If they can do one for £80K then they must be making a lot of money on the Turbo  and Turbo S ( which is distinctive Porsche model name now ;) ).

xxxx

14 October 2019
Cenuijmu wrote:

xxxx wrote:

This kinda of makes the Turbo version look over priced (plus you don't have to put up with that stupid tag).

 

That's good, the Panamera has a £75k difference between top and most expensive model.  

And people said the Taycan would not make any money, well Tesla fanboys did. If they can do one for £80K then they must be making a lot of money on the Turbo  and Turbo S ( which is distinctive Porsche model name now ;) ).

Nice try, you even managed to get 'Tesla fanboys' in their.

For your info. - just look at the BIG engineering differences between the top and bottom Panamera, once you've understood that and costs involved in developing and testing them, then it might, just might help you understand the gap the £55K is a big jump for what you get

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

Daniel Joseph

14 October 2019
xxxx wrote:

This kinda of makes the Turbo version look over priced (plus you don't have to put up with that stupid tag).

I agree about the "Turbo" suffix.  That sort of nonsense is unworthy of the Porsche marque. 

eseaton

14 October 2019
Wealthy people being subsidised to buy such a thing via general taxation is morally outrageous.

scrap

14 October 2019
eseaton wrote:

Wealthy people being subsidised to buy such a thing via general taxation is morally outrageous.

 

If it turbo-charges (sorry) the move towards more sustainable transport then we all benefit... but the agree that a £3.5k tax incentive on a £83k car seems unjustifiable.

Tycoon

14 October 2019
Still less range than a £48k car?
— —

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week