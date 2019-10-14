New Porsche Taycan 4S unveiled with £83,000 price

Porsche has made its new Taycan EV much more attainable with the addition of a new 4S trim underneath the existing Turbo and Turbo S.
The new model is available to order now from £83,367 (excluding the £3500 government grant) and is expected to arrive for UK deliveries in January alongside the Turbo and Turbo S.
While it doesn’t get the 751bhp of the £138,000 Taycan Turbo S, the 4S still puts out 523bhp during overboost in standard form. It also gets a 79.2kWh battery for a WLTP certified range of 252 miles.
However, Porsche also offers a Performance Battery Plus option pack, which raises peak power to 563bhp and increases the battery output to 93.4kWh. While the 0-62mph time is unchanged from the standard 4S at 4.0sec, the range is boosted to 287 miles – the highest figure in the current Taycan line-up. The Performance Battery Plus also gets a faster peak charging rate, at 270kW to the base car’s 225kW.
£55k difference!
This kinda of makes the Turbo version look over priced (plus you don't have to put up with that stupid tag).
Antony Riley
Much better price and has
Much better price and has been said why pay around £130.000 for the Turbo S which has also been pointed is a stupid name as its neither got a turbo or a powertrain thats needs one .Come on Porsche who was it who passed that stupid nomculture .
Cenuijmu
That's good, the Panamera has a £75k difference between top and most expensive model.
And people said the Taycan would not make any money, well Tesla fanboys did. If they can do one for £80K then they must be making a lot of money on the Turbo and Turbo S ( which is distinctive Porsche model name now ;) ).
Cenuijmu
In terms of engineering
Nice try, you even managed to get 'Tesla fanboys' in their.
For your info. - just look at the BIG engineering differences between the top and bottom Panamera, once you've understood that and costs involved in developing and testing them, then it might, just might help you understand the gap the £55K is a big jump for what you get
Daniel Joseph
Turbo!
I agree about the "Turbo" suffix. That sort of nonsense is unworthy of the Porsche marque.
eseaton
Wealthy people being
eseaton wrote:
If it turbo-charges (sorry) the move towards more sustainable transport then we all benefit... but the agree that a £3.5k tax incentive on a £83k car seems unjustifiable.
Tycoon
Still less range than a £48k
