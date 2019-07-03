Tesla Model 3 scores five stars in latest Euro NCAP tests

Tesla's Model 3 has been awarded five stars in the latest round of Euro NCAP safety tests, after achieving one of the highest scores ever recorded by the organisation.

The electric saloon's extensive driver assistance systems, including lane keeping, autonomous emergency braking and speed limit assist, helped it post the best Safety Assist score seen to date under the current set of test procedures.

The Model 3 also earned a perfect score in the frontal offset deformable barrier crash test, which has been synonomous with Euro NCAP testing since it was created in 1997. This was largely down to the cars's skateboard chassis layout, which creates a low centre of gravity, and the absence of a combustion engine, which could otherwise have the potential to intrude on the passenger compartment in the event of a collision.

“The Tesla Model 3 achieved one of the highest Safety Assist scores we have seen to date," Matthew Avery, Director of Research at Thatcham Research, said of the results. "Its Collision Avoidance Assist system is first class. Tesla has done a great job of playing the structural benefits of an electric vehicle to its advantage."