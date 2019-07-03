Tesla Model 3 scores five stars in latest Euro NCAP tests

Skoda Scala and Mercedes GLA also score well in newest batch of crash safety results
Tom Morgan, deputy digital editor
by Tom Morgan
3 July 2019

Tesla's Model 3 has been awarded five stars in the latest round of Euro NCAP safety tests, after achieving one of the highest scores ever recorded by the organisation. 

The electric saloon's extensive driver assistance systems, including lane keeping, autonomous emergency braking and speed limit assist, helped it post the best Safety Assist score seen to date under the current set of test procedures.

The Model 3 also earned a perfect score in the frontal offset deformable barrier crash test, which has been synonomous with Euro NCAP testing since it was created in 1997. This was largely down to the cars's skateboard chassis layout, which creates a low centre of gravity, and the absence of a combustion engine, which could otherwise have the potential to intrude on the passenger compartment in the event of a collision. 

“The Tesla Model 3 achieved one of the highest Safety Assist scores we have seen to date," Matthew Avery, Director of Research at Thatcham Research, said of the results. "Its Collision Avoidance Assist system is first class. Tesla has done a great job of playing the structural benefits of an electric vehicle to its advantage."

The latest batch of tests also yielded five star scores for the new Skoda Scala, which scored highly for adult occupant protection. This places it amongst the highest rated family hatchbacks, including the Mercedes A-Class and latest Mazda 3.

Mercedes recieved five star scores for both the B-Class and GLE SUV. The new Kia Ceed and DS 3 Crossback were each rated four stars when fitted with standard equipment, but earned five star scores once optional safety packs had been fitted.

"Our tests get tougher and tougher, and cars continue to perform well," Euro NCAP secretary general Michiel van Ratingen said. "Car-buyers are getting an ever-safer range of vehicles to choose from." 

