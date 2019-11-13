Mazda CX-30 claims record score in Euro NCAP safety test

The new Mazda CX-30, Mercedes-Benz GLB and Ford Explorer have all scored the maximum five stars in the latest round of Euro NCAP safety testing – with the CX-30 achieving the highest-ever mark for protecting adult occupants.

The Japanese firm’s mid-size SUV achieved a record 99% score in the Adult Occupant Protection category. It achieved maximum scores in Euro NCAP’s full-width battier, side impact and side pole tests, the latter of which simulates a car running off the road and striking a tree.

Matthew Avery from Thatcham Research, which conducts Euro NCAP tests in the UK, described the CX-30’s score as “truly impressive”. He cited the structure and restraints of the SUV as key, adding that “in the event of an accident, there are few safer places to be than the front seats of the Mazda CX-30.”

The CX-30 also scored 86% for Child Occupant Protection, 80% for Vulnerable Road Users and 77% for Safety Assist features.

The GLB’s maximum score means that every Mercedes model tested since 2014 has been awarded five stars by Euro NCAP, while the Ford Explorer – sold in Europe although not in the UK – matched the top score that was also given to the latest Focus and Fiesta.

The new Vauxhall Corsa was awarded four stars, with Euro NCAP saying that it narrowly missed out on a maximum score due to the performance of its seat and head restraints in whiplash testing.

