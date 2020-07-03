BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Jaguar Land Rover committed to diesel powertrains
UP NEXT
2021 BMW M5: Hardcore Clubsport version caught on video

Jaguar Land Rover committed to diesel powertrains

Diesel-fuelled PHEVs on the cards as the firm explores new ways of making its powertrains cleaner
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
3 July 2020

Jaguar Land Rover will continue to invest in diesel technology as it ramps up plans to electrify its model line-up and develop a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle. 

Product engineering boss Nick Rogers said, in light of the coronavirus pandemic: "We really believe that customers will be focused on being cleaner, safer and smarter than ever before. Electrification will become ever-more important, but potentially in a smart way.

"We really feel there's a real place - on long journeys - for our 'super-clean' diesels and our 'super-clean' gasolines. We believe that's a real, valid mode of transport."

Noting the sharp fall in oil prices during the pandemic, Rogers added: "We will continue to invest in clean diesels, as well as clean gasoline vehicles, BEVs and PHEVs to offer variety, because for a lot of people, the cleanest, most efficient way of transportation is still diesel or gasoline, and they can leverage doing that very efficiently."

Other manufacturers have largely spoken of their ambition to move away from combustion. Porsche recently removed all diesel powertrains from its line-up and parent company Volkswagen will begin development of its final combustion-powered vehicle in 2026

But Rogers said there remains a place for diesel powertrains if they can be made more environmentally efficient. "If you can combine that with a PHEV, in normal or city usage, you can be completely clean and silent, as well, so you don't pollute the environment with noise." Currently, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) offers just three models with a plug-in powertrain: the Range Rover, Evoque and Discovery Sport - all petrol powered. 

Although many of today's diesel cars are equipped with mild-hybrid technology, it is only Mercedes that has plug-in diesel powertrains currently on sale. The firm's C300 de and E300 de pair a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel motor with a 13.5kWh lithium ion battery for an electric-only range of between 30 and 34 miles, while the newly launched GLE 350 de ups that range to 61.5 miles with a 31.2kWh battery pack. 

JLR is advancing plans to transition to being a provider of mobility services in light of the pandemic. Rogers said that alongside making its powertrains more efficient, it is working to increase the use of recycled materials in its vehicles, improve the air quality in cabins and reduce 'the cognitive load' on drivers with assist functions like keyless entry. 

The company is developing a hydrogen powertrain in partnership with Delta Motorsport, Marelli Automotive Systems and UKBIC. With funding from the government-backed Advanced Propulsion Centre, JLR is working on a fuel cell premium SUV prototype - codenamed Zeus - that will offer a long range, quick refill times, off-road capability and a large towing capacity.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Ford Kuga 2020 road test review - hero front
    3 July 2020
    Car review
    Ford Kuga
    SUV practicality, Focus underpinnings, plug-in hybrid tech: is this another...
  • Alpina B3 2020 first drive review - hero front
    3 July 2020
    First Drive
    Alpina B3 2020 review
    Bavaria's alternative M3 gets an added injection of performance and...
  • Hyundai i30 N 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    2 July 2020
    First Drive
    Hyundai i30 N 2020 UK review
    Suspension tweaks aim to make the Hyundai hot hatch a more usable daily...

Read our review

Car review
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020 road test review - hero front

Land Rover Discovery Sport

Can the overhauled Discovery Sport revitalise Land Rover's fortunes?

Read our review
Back to top

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2

xxxx

3 July 2020

Only the other day I wished for keyless entry due to my brain not being able to handle the key fob button complexity.

Andrew1

3 July 2020
Another nail in the coffin. Keep up the good work, guys!

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Ford Kuga 2020 road test review - hero front
    3 July 2020
    Car review
    Ford Kuga
    SUV practicality, Focus underpinnings, plug-in hybrid tech: is this another...
  • Alpina B3 2020 first drive review - hero front
    3 July 2020
    First Drive
    Alpina B3 2020 review
    Bavaria's alternative M3 gets an added injection of performance and...
  • Hyundai i30 N 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    2 July 2020
    First Drive
    Hyundai i30 N 2020 UK review
    Suspension tweaks aim to make the Hyundai hot hatch a more usable daily...