Analysis: do hydrogen-powered cars have a future?

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has said the fuel might be more suitable than battery-electric power for its largest SUVs as it works to cut emissions. “If you’re not careful, you end up with such big batteries [with EVs], you make it so heavy that when you race down the autobahn, the range disappears. So other technologies could come into play, potentially hydrogen,” said Nick Rogers, JLR’s head of engineering.
It’s easy to see the appeal. Hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles emit nothing but water vapour, have a long range (414 miles for the Nexo) and can be filled almost as quickly as a petrol or diesel car. As the scale of the challenge to persuade us out of user-friendly combustionengined cars into EVs becomes clear, might fast-fill hydrogen be a better zero-emissions bet?
Not so fast, warns Carlos Tavares, CEO of the PSA Group. “Now people see EVs are going to be difficult, they are going to say: ‘Oh, what about hydrogen?’ You’re going to see lots of headlines about hydrogen and everyone’s going to have a hydrogen project,” he said at the Frankfurt motor show in September. Despite Tavares’ reluctance to be dictated to by headlines, the PSA Group has its own hydrogen project (the 2021 van), but Tavares warned that it would be “very expensive”.
Cost has always been a drag on fuel cells, which currently use around 30g-60g of the precious metal platinum on every stack. BMW has said a fuel-cell powertrain is currently still around 10 times more expensive than an equivalent electric one.
Other hurdles remain. It might be zero emissions at the tailpipe, but splitting water into hydrogen – the most common method of creating it – demands a lot of electricity. “It only makes sense if you’re creating hydrogen with renewable energy,” said Rogers. His predecessor, Wolfgang Ziebart, called fuel cells “complete nonsense” back in 2016 because of their poor ‘wheel-to-well’ carbon emissions.
The refuelling infrastructure is in desperate need of expansion. The UK has just 12 stations in operation, according to h2stations.org, and although early adopter California has more than 40, an explosion at a hydrogen production facility in June left many stations there without supply for weeks.
The safety fears haven’t gone away, either. In South Korea, resident groups are opposing new hydrogen filling stations in their neighbourhoods following an explosion in May at a hydrogen storage tank in the city of Gangneung, killing two.
Join the debate
Peter Cavellini
On a roll...?
So,brand leaders are looking at Hydrogen power, but costs and safety and infrastructure are the main concerns again in alternative propulsion, well, they solved that in the infant years of EV power, so I'm confident they'll crack the Hydrogen one also...
SamVimes1972
Safety concerns? Well I
Safety concerns? Well I suppose we could stick with petrol a known non flammable fuel where there is no history of fire or explosion...
This is simple race to identify the 'best' battery for your EV - the question is whether the battery will be lithium ion / solid state / hydrogen. Hydrogen is appealing because petrol stations can continue to dispense it, governments can tax it and it makes motoring journalists comfortable because they obsess about range. Just remember that historically, the best option for the consumer (I'm not talking just about cars here) rarely becomes the most successful product.
xxxx
Ans: NO
But I guess you'd know I'd say that.
The Nexo won't do 414 miles between refills and if the one station is closed you chance of getting to next one withoout a flatbed recovery truck is remote, the worst kind of range anxiety!
Then there's an economy figure of 25mpg. But, my ace card is this, check out the label on a Mirai filling cap (can sometimes be seen on Autocar pictures)
As to safety, a hydrogen station blew up in Norway recenty resulting in several injuries and every station of that type being closed down, Toyota had to temporary replace the H. cars with ICE ones.
john386
Lithium
You might have thought owning a lithium mine would be better than gold. Not so, the biggest Canadian miner has sold its South American mines. One factor being that the amount of investment needed would take so long to realise and the best minds out there thought lithium wuold become old hat before for mines paid for themselves.
So while it will undoubably still be a future fuel, it might not be the one powering the majority of vehicles in 20 years time.
john386
Costs
One of the biggest drawbacks to hydrogen is the cost and many nay-sayers always try to use as the reason it will never catch on. But quite recently there was a report that a UK univercity had established a way to produces it far cheaper than existing methods. The next stage was to scale up to a bigger facility.
The boss of BP says he sees one of the mainstays of the company in the future as being hydrogen fuels and they were working on installing a network of stations around the UK. So while hydrogen is some years behind battery tech in vehicle applications, there is no doubt that big money and research are being thrown at the tech now.
