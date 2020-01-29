Mercedes prices new GLE and GLC plug-in hybrid SUVs

Mercedes-Benz has revealed UK pricing for the new diesel-electric GLE, which has class-leading electric-only range and CO2 emissions, and the updated petrol-electric GLC.
The GLE 350de 4Matic is the latest in an extended range of new diesel-electric plug-in hybrids from Mercedes, following the C300de and E300de, and is on sale now, priced from £61,360.
Entry-level AMG Line models are equipped with 20in alloy wheels, adaptive headlight assistance, a DAB radio, heated front seats, a 12.3in digital display and wireless smartphone charging.
Prices rise to £64,860 for AMG Line Premium, which brings extras including electrically adjustable front seats and a 360deg parking camera, and £68,360 for range-topping AMG Line Premium Plus, which includes keyless entry, a panoramic sunroof and a Burmester sound system.
While the C300de and E300de use a relatively small 13.5kWh lithium ion battery, the GLE350de has a sizeable 31.2kWh pack - the largest Mercedes has yet used in a series-production hybrid model. The result is a WLTP electric-only range of 61.5 miles.
This move mirrors that of BMW, which has fitted a 24.0 kWh battery to the X5 xDrive45e petrol-electric plug-in hybrid to give it an official zero-emissions range of 54.1 miles.
xxxx
PHEV
So for 60 miles you'll be lugging a big diesel engine, clutch, autobox, exhaust, 50 litres of fuel etc for no purpose at all.
Then occasionally when you've gone over 60 miles you'll be lugging around a 300kg(?) battery, electric motor etc.
And just think in 10 years time the private buyer may have recovered the initial expense (if it doesn't go wrong). Then you can start saving for another battery to last the next 10 years etc...
405line
Unreal
We got a big high 2 tonne vehicle with no real aerodynamics just a big top heavy truck trying to be fuel efficient and using all manor of crap in order to acheive something or the other. Pathetic concept in my opinion.
genericnew101
MisterMR44
Am I missing the point...?
I feel like I'm the only one here who likes the concept of a hybrid diesel...! I get XXXX's point that you are lugging around two powertrain's worth... but It just seems to make sense to me to have around-town electric and long distance diesel abilities in one vehicle because that would currently ideally suit my particular vehicle usage. It's also seems a sensible stepping stone for those to get into the electric thing who haven't got a facility to charge them up at home or at work.Or am I missing the point?
typos1
MisterMR44 wrote:
No, youre not missing the point, if we re going to have hybrids then (Euro 6d compliant) diesel is the only sensible way to go and you can see from the figures its TWICE as good on fuel as the petrol hybrid and emits getting on for half the amount of CO2. And hybrids are the way to go until there are enough electric vehicles on sale and enough charging points around for us to go fully electric. AS ever its XXXX whos missing the point.
xxxx
Typos1, again
Do you lose sleep over me? As ever Jog on Diesel boy!
Antony Riley
I,m on the side of does this
I,m on the side of does this really make sense as car to purchase , I think not, What does all its weight its carrying around really equal, so much pollution is produced to make this bus it,s carbon footprint is so high , clever vehicle I think not
peetee
Dealerships need PHEVs
PHEVs are the best way of continuing to provide a profit stream to dealerships whilst adjusting to the inevitable changes that full EVs will cause. At the present time many dealerships are not trained to deal with electric cars but by having PHEVs they will have a chance to gain the knowledge and experience required to support the EVs that are coming.
