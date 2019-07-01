BMW plots major expansion of M performance range

In a development that harks back to its formative days and the Giorgetto Giugiaro-designed M1, BMW M is also looking at proposals for unique limited-run M models inspired by the Vision M Next concept, with a convertible version under consideration alongside the planned ‘reborn M1’ coupé.

“We are investigating M variants that may also be stand-alone, that don’t have a predecessor,” Flasch said at the launch of the BMW X3 M and X4 M when questioned on the future of the company.

On top of this, BMW M also plans to expand its number of hardcore CS models, starting with the new M2 CS in 2020.

A key driving force in BMW’s decision to build on its current number of M models is the company’s R&D boss, Klaus Fröhlich, who once led the engineering at Land Rover and has been a member of the BMW board since 2014.

In an about-turn on the current M model strategy, plans have now been approved for a new four-wheel-drive four-cylinder 1 Series with up to 400bhp, Autocar has learnt. The hot new model will go up against the strong-selling Audi RS3 and Mercedes-AMG A45, as well as the upcoming Volkswagen Golf R Plus.

At the other end of the line-up, a new range-topping M X8 model has been conceived as a competitor to the likes of the Audi RS8, the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 and the Porsche Cayenne Turbo.

Upcoming M Performance models will continue to receive tuned versions of standard BMW engines in petrol, diesel and petrol-electric plug-in guises. However, future hardcore M models will run one of three key BMW M petrol engines from a modular driveline family similar to the one in place at Mercedes-AMG.

According to sources with knowledge of the plan, all future dedicated BMW M engines will receive a common 500cc cylinder capacity, with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder, updated 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder and new 4.0-litre V8 set to underpin the range. The decision to base the new engines around a common architecture is claimed to speed up development and allow greater economies of scale in production.