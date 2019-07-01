BMW plots major expansion of M performance range

Limited-run models and petrol-electric powertrains on the cards as performance division eyes more diverse line-up
by Greg Kable
1 July 2019

BMW’s M performance car division will expand its line-up with more M Performance and full-blown M models that span the entire range – from the new M135i xDrive to a 600bhp version of the upcoming X8 SUV. M division also plans to top its line-up and showcase its engineering prowess with a bespoke mid-engined coupé based on the Vision M Next

That arresting new concept points to a high-tech hybrid future at BMW M. However, significant restructuring measures have already been put in place to ensure the long-term competitiveness of more volume-selling M models against a growing number of rivals from Audi Sport, Jaguar SVO, Mercedes-AMG and Porsche

BMW M’s wide-ranging engineering programme is ensuring a quick ramp-up of its model portfolio under a plan originally initiated by former M division CEO Frank van Meel and carried through under the watch of his successor, Markus Flasch. 

Recognition of this comes in the quartet of new M models already launched in 2019: the X3 M, X4 M, M8 Coupé and M8 Convertible. On top of this, BMW M has also introduced the new M135i xDrive and X2 M35i at the bottom end of its range. 

In a development that harks back to its formative days and the Giorgetto Giugiaro-designed M1, BMW M is also looking at proposals for unique limited-run M models inspired by the Vision M Next concept, with a convertible version under consideration alongside the planned ‘reborn M1’ coupé. 

“We are investigating M variants that may also be stand-alone, that don’t have a predecessor,” Flasch said at the launch of the BMW X3 M and X4 M when questioned on the future of the company. 

On top of this, BMW M also plans to expand its number of hardcore CS models, starting with the new M2 CS in 2020. 

A key driving force in BMW’s decision to build on its current number of M models is the company’s R&D boss, Klaus Fröhlich, who once led the engineering at Land Rover and has been a member of the BMW board since 2014.  

In an about-turn on the current M model strategy, plans have now been approved for a new four-wheel-drive four-cylinder 1 Series with up to 400bhp, Autocar has learnt. The hot new model will go up against the strong-selling Audi RS3 and Mercedes-AMG A45, as well as the upcoming Volkswagen Golf R Plus. 

At the other end of the line-up, a new range-topping M X8 model has been conceived as a competitor to the likes of the Audi RS8, the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 and the Porsche Cayenne Turbo

Upcoming M Performance models will continue to receive tuned versions of standard BMW engines in petrol, diesel and petrol-electric plug-in guises. However, future hardcore M models will run one of three key BMW M petrol engines from a modular driveline family similar to the one in place at Mercedes-AMG. 

According to sources with knowledge of the plan, all future dedicated BMW M engines will receive a common 500cc cylinder capacity, with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder, updated 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder and new 4.0-litre V8 set to underpin the range. The decision to base the new engines around a common architecture is claimed to speed up development and allow greater economies of scale in production. 

In the middle of its range, BMW M will introduce new M3 and M4 models in 2020. They will feature an updated version of the existing twin-turbo 3.0-litre in-line six with up to 500bhp. Manual, automatic, rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive options will be offered, according to insiders. 

The firm is also planning to provide selected M Performance and M models with petrol-electric power. Although it is not yet official, engineering sources suggest plans are under way to establish a two-tier line-up of hybrid drivetrains. 

The lower-powered hybrid drivetrains are set to be adopted by M Performance models, with the high-powered units planned for fully fledged M saloon and SUV models and set to be launched first. 

