The best-selling cars in the UK: Ford Puma leaps into pole position

The Ford Puma, which was crowned 2024's best-seller, leads the charts after a strong March

Jack Warrick Murray Scullion
4 April 2025

2024 was quite the year for the car industry. New car registrations increased by 2.6% compared with the year before, while the Ford Puma was crowned the best-seller.

The Blue Oval’s small SUV topped the charts for the second consecutive year, and it's back at the top once again, three months into 2025. 

Figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show cars sales improved in March, rising 12.4% year-on-year to 357,103.

It was the best March for new car registration since 2019. EV sales also increased by a healthy 43.2%. 

But which are the top ten best-selling cars of the year so far? Keep reading to find out, with data directly from the SMMT. 

The most popular new cars of 2025

1. Ford Puma – 14,930 units

The best-selling car of 2024 had a slow start to this year, but a strong March performance sees the compact crossover leap back up into the top spot. 

The Puma appeals because it's engaging to drive and attractively priced, plus it offers the option of a hot Puma ST variant.

Perhaps the impending arrival of the electric Ford Puma Gen-E will give it an additional boost. 

2. Kia Sportage – 12,886 units

The Kia Sportage finished fourth in the 2024 sales charts, and we suspect the people of Seoul will be thrilled to see the model float around the top three spots again. 

Consistency is the key to this family SUV. It entered its fifth generation at the tail end of 2022 and still looks fresh, eye-catching and modern.

Its mild-hybrid, full-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains ensure a great variety for buyers, too.

3. Nissan Qashqai – 11,792 units

The Nissan Qashqai was the UK's best-seller in 2022, but it has since been outpaced by rivals, finishing second in 2023 and third in 2024.

That said, it's still extremely popular and continues to appeal to buyers here with its excellent practicality.

Ford Puma front three quarter

Ford Puma

The driver's crossover returns with a new design and a much-needed tech lift - is it now the best in class?

The British-built family crossover's appeal has also no doubt been bolstered by the addition of electrified powertrains for its third generation. 

4. Vauxhall Corsa – 11,476

The sales figures for the evergreen Vauxhall Corsa have been a bit up and down of late. It was the best-seller of 2021 but failed to place in the top 10 for 2024. So Vauxhall will be thrilled to have it performing well again.

A 2024 facelift and keen finance offers have given the supermini a real shot in the arm, and it's deserving of its place on the podium.

Today, the Corsa offers great value for money, with strong, economical powertrains and a pretty impressive roster of digital tech.

5. Volkswagen Golf – 10,749 units

The Volkswagen Golf isn’t quite as popular as it once was, but it’s still a top pick for drivers on the hunt for a good all-round family hatchback or estate. In fact, it has been slowly creeping its way back up the charts.

The German stalwart has been kept fresh with a wide-reaching technology update, a design revamp, a more powerful GTI and a longer-range plug-in hybrid, so it could climb higher still. 

6. Nissan Juke – 10,414 units

The Nissan Juke remains a popular car among UK buyers, having finished 2024 in fourth place.

The small SUV went on sale with a brand-new design in 2020 and then a facelifted version arrived in the middle of 2023, along with hybrid power for the first time.

7. MG HS - 9738 units

The MG HS offers class-leading value for money, and it received a facelift last year which puts it in line for even more mainstream success in 2025.

Available with a petrol engine or a more frugal plug-in hybrid, the HS also comes with good levels of equipment as standard, including a 10.1in touchscreen, a 360-degree parking camera and smartphone mirroring as standard. Its PHEV powertrain is the star of the show, offering 75 miles of electric-only driving. 

8. Volkswagen Tiguan - 9140 units

Volkswagen's popular SUV has long been one of its best sellers, and it's the brand's second model on this list after the Golf. 

A practical and versatile option, the Tiguan gets a wide range of engines including petrol, diesel, mild hybrid and plug-in hybrids. 

Standard equipment is good too, with a reversing camera, parking sensors, wireless smartphone mirroring and dual infotainment scenes all basic equipment.  

9. MG ZS - 9041 units

MG's resurgence continues with the ZS - the brand's second model in the best-sellers top ten. 

A great value SUV, the ZS received a comprehensive overhaul earlier this year, with a new design and a nicer interior. 

It's currently only available as a hybrid, with a 101hp 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a 134bhp electric motor.

It might not be the best to drive, but you'll struggle to find a more value-for-money package on sale today. 

10. Hyundai Tucson - 8715 units

The Hyundai Tucson is one of the UK’s most popular SUVs and regularly appeared in the top 10 in 2024.

Arguably the most premium option in the top 10, it was renewed in 2021 with a fresh front end that featured a unique, eye-catching lighting arrangement.

Its plush interior and range of electrified powertrains are attractive propositions for many Brits.

