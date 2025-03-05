2024 was quite the year for the car industry. New car registrations increased by 2.6% compared with the year before, while the Ford Puma was crowned the best-seller.

The Blue Oval’s small SUV topped the charts for the second consecutive year, and it's back at the top once again, three months into 2025.

Figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show cars sales improved in March, rising 12.4% year-on-year to 357,103.

It was the best March for new car registration since 2019. EV sales also increased by a healthy 43.2%.

But which are the top ten best-selling cars of the year so far? Keep reading to find out, with data directly from the SMMT.

The most popular new cars of 2025

1. Ford Puma – 14,930 units

The best-selling car of 2024 had a slow start to this year, but a strong March performance sees the compact crossover leap back up into the top spot.

The Puma appeals because it's engaging to drive and attractively priced, plus it offers the option of a hot Puma ST variant.

Perhaps the impending arrival of the electric Ford Puma Gen-E will give it an additional boost.

Read our Ford Puma review

2. Kia Sportage – 12,886 units

The Kia Sportage finished fourth in the 2024 sales charts, and we suspect the people of Seoul will be thrilled to see the model float around the top three spots again.

Consistency is the key to this family SUV. It entered its fifth generation at the tail end of 2022 and still looks fresh, eye-catching and modern.

Its mild-hybrid, full-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains ensure a great variety for buyers, too.

Read our Kia Sportage review

3. Nissan Qashqai – 11,792 units

The Nissan Qashqai was the UK's best-seller in 2022, but it has since been outpaced by rivals, finishing second in 2023 and third in 2024.

That said, it's still extremely popular and continues to appeal to buyers here with its excellent practicality.