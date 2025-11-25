Volvo EX90 review

From £82,6507

Is electric sibling of seven-seat XC90 flagship a worthy Volvo torchbearer?

The Volvo EX90 is in line for some key upgrades. Principally, an 800V electrical architecture delivering faster charging and better efficiency.

It’s an unusual situation for a car that’s only been in the hands of UK owners for about a year and which, not so long ago, looked like a totem of Volvo’s bold electric future. After a delayed start at its US production base in Ridgeville, South Carolina, the car’s commercial success has yet to really take off on our side of the pond. Year-to-date UK registrations for 2025 make it less than half as popular as the related Polestar 3, and a fifth as successful as the BMW iX.

Nevertheless, the EX90’s status at the top of Volvo’s UK model range is not in any doubt. This is our first chance to fully road test any version of the car, and to take Autocar’s usual closely scrutinised, carefully considered view on it, which we’re basing on a Twin Motor Ultra model.

DESIGN & STYLING

8
Volvo EX90 review 2025 002

The EX90 is the electric sister car of Volvo’s seven-seat flagship SUV: the XC90. It is about 90mm longer than the XC90, putting it at a little over five metres at the kerb. Unlike many EVs that strike out into clear white space in design terms, this one was always clearly intended to modernise rather than reinvent its predecessor’s image, which it does rather well.

It is the first Volvo to adopt the firm’s EV-specific SPA2 model platform. That means it has a unitary chassis made predominantly of high-strength steel; an underfloor drive battery that extends to 100kWh or 107kWh of usable capacity, depending on derivative; and a choice of one or two permanent magnet synchronous motors.

The cereal-box-sized Nvidia supercomputer at the heart of the new EX90 can process up to 250 trillion operations per second.
Mark Tisshaw
Editor

The cheaper, 275bhp, single-motor model is driven by its rear axle, whereas the twin-motor model is driven primarily by its front motor. The latter uses a clutch-based electronic rear differential to disconnect the rear motor from the wheels to boost efficiency during cruising, or to vector torque asymmetrically across the rear axle at other times.

If you go for the standard 403bhp Twin Motor Ultra model – tested here – that rear motor is less powerful than the one at the front. Go for the 510bhp Twin Motor Performance model instead and it’s the rear motor that becomes the more powerful of the two. 

The 2026-model-year car will bring slightly lower-capacity – but lighter – battery packs, and more powerful motors.

As it was, our car weighed a hefty 2770kg on the proving ground scales: more than 130kg heavier than the BMW iX xDrive60 we tested earlier this year (which had greater usable battery capacity) and 160kg heavier than the equivalent related Polestar 3.

INTERIOR

8
Volvo EX90 review 2025 006

The EX90’s interior is one of self-assured, lounge-like comfort and substantial tactile quality. It isn’t preoccupied with ‘wow’ factor. From its widely adjustable comfortable woollen seats, to its showpiece switchgear and useful storage, this is an enveloping, relaxing interior to be appreciated in the normal course of everyday life.

Unlike in the EX30, the driver finds both a decent-sized digital instrument panel and a head-up display ahead. The driving position is straight, and adjustable enough to feel either high and commanding or lower and more couched. Look around, though, and you will notice how many secondary physical controls (steering column adjusters, mirror controls etc) have been substituted by touchscreen controls.

The air vents are neat and classy-looking, with physical adjustment knobs that make it easy to direct the flow of air without needing to wrestle with the touchscreen. Which makes a change.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

The centre console offers cleverly-thought-out storage. The armrest cubby has a false floor with a rubber-matted ‘secret compartment’ underneath the main one, while an elastic retention strap stops smaller bags from rolling out of the lower-console storage area.

In the second row, Volvo’s woollen-blend upholstery continues the rich, informal vibe. Each of the three chairs here slides forwards and backwards individually by 140mm, and can recline by about 10deg. The outer ones have a particularly handy, one-touch fold function, and a separate forwards-tilt mechanism that makes access into row three easier than in most similar-size seven-seaters.

According to our tape measure, the car is only 10mm behind a BMW iX for outright second-row leg room when the seats are set at their rearmost. In the third row, space is tighter, but there is a little more for knees and feet than some seven-seat SUVs offer; we measured 20mm less leg room in the latest XC90. Even so, only small adults could travel back here happily. A Kia EV9’s back row is probably marginally more adult-appropriate.

The big boot has useful bits like hooks, straps and lights. The 570mm of loading length left  when the third-row seats are in place is impressive enough itself (Hyundai Santa Fe: 380mm), but equally creditable is the depth of the available space, and its freedom from intrusion by the packaging of the rear drive motor.

Multimedia - 3.5 stars

Volvo’s latest touchscreen multimedia systems have drawn criticism from Autocar’s testers over the past couple of years. This EX90 shows they are certainly improving in some respects.

Our test car’s set-up offered integrated Google app functionality and reliable Apple CarPlay device mirroring, and it made the latter easy to transfer in and out of via the ‘contextual’ nav bar in the bottom left corner of the screen, which also gave useful access to other frequently used menus. It would be better still if you could customise the whole of this nav bar directly, rather than relying on the AI to manage only half of it – and yet it works well enough.

There are still plenty of usability failings for Volvo to work out. Since you can only adjust the 

door mirrors via the screen, the process of reversing through a tight garage door opening, for example, is maddeningly complicated for something you should be able to achieve by pressing one button. First: stop to go into park in order to cancel the reversing camera display; then, find the button several menus deep to fold the mirrors in; and then do it all over again 20 seconds later when you need to fold them back out again.

 

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

8
Volvo EX90 review 2025 017

The EX90’s driving experience has great comfort and refinement; simple drivability; relaxed yet ample, assertive power; and quite respectable manoeuvrability and handling for something of its size.

These abiding dynamic traits suit a big Volvo very well. It doesn’t hurry into motion, even on a floored accelerator. And yet our test car still managed to dip well below six seconds to 60mph, and went under 5sec from 30-70mph and 50-80mph. In all three respects, you wouldn’t say something this big and heavy had any business being quicker.

Cabin isolation is hushed, even on 22in wheels. The 57dBA in-car noise level our car recorded at 50mph, and on a slightly damp but still day, actually narrowly beat that set by the BMW iX this year and trounced that of the Kia EV9 (63dBA).

For brake regen, you choose via the touchscreen from a full-coasting regen-off mode, wherein all energy regen is fed in on the brake pedal; a ‘one-pedal’ mode with lots of trailing-throttle regen; and an auto mode, which blends regen up and down as the traffic situation ahead dictates. The auto mode works fairly well, but most testers preferred fully off and didn’t struggle to drive smoothly via the soft but progressive brake pedal.

There are soft and firm modes for both steering and suspension if you venture far enough into the multimedia menus to find them. The suspension configurability is worth seeking out, although a third ‘normal’ setting is what’s conspicuously missing. The car does heave and pitch noticeably in ‘soft’, and struggles a little for country-road composure. It feels tauter, if slightly brittle-riding, in ‘firm’. 

An off-road mode provides boosted ground clearance via the air suspension, but annoyingly automatically deactivates without warning if you accelerate above 25mph, which could catch you out in rougher terrain.

The car’s ADAS functions are averagely intrusive but mostly easy to deactivate on the ‘quick controls’ menu. The exception is the driver monitoring system, which is quick to castigate you for briefly looking at the big, distracting multimedia screen – which, at times, you can’t help doing.

One system worthy of praise is the speed limit governance, which has a mode that helps you keep to the posted limit not by beeping constantly but instead simply deadening the accelerator pedal at the crucial moment. You can easily override it with an extra flex of your toe, but it’s discreet and effective, and once you select it, the system remains as you left it.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

6
Volvo EX90 review 2025 001

The EX90 was introduced to the UK at the end of 2024, and initially you could only get twin-motor versions in upper-trim levels. While single-motor and lower-tier models have been added since, none has been offered for less than £80,000 – with the priciest, Twin Motor Performance versions extending well into six figures.

Compared with premium rivals such as the BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, those aren’t outlandish prices. But with the likes of the Kia EV9 and Hyundai Ioniq 9 available for a good 25% less – and competitive in so many respects – they probably aren’t helping to convince people in what remains broadly an EV-sceptical market.

The EX90’s range and charging speeds won’t help much in those respects, either, which may explain why Volvo has addressed them so quickly. Our car’s weighted average DC rapid-charging test result was only 144kW (Kia EV9: 170kW, Porsche Macan Turbo Electric: 197kW), while its 235-mile touring test range also trailed key rivals.

VERDICT

7
Volvo EX90 review 2025 021

The EX90 has so far been something of a work in progress. We’re now more convinced than we were that it’s on course to become a worthy flagship EV, but it’s clearly got some distance to make up.

The car’s strengths are well chosen. It’s refined and comfortable, very pleasant, habitable and versatile, and easy to drive at a fundamental level. 

The pod on the roof, hiding the forward-facing lidar sensors, is an uncharacteristically clumsy part of the design, giving a London taxi vibe. Mercifully, the 2026 model doesn’t have it.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

Volvo has made notable improvements to the digital technology, but it can still frustrate. Moreover, neither range nor charging speed is where it ought to be on a £100k EV. There is reason for positivity on that score; but it remains to be seen if the 2026-model-year EX90 resolves all of the car’s issues.

