The UK’s best-selling car, the Ford Puma, has been fully electrified to offer 234 miles of range for under £30,000.

Joining Ford’s growing electric car line-up alongside the Mustang Mach-E, Capri and Explorer, the Puma Gen-E will compete against the likes of the Mini Aceman and Peugeot e-2008 in the fast-growing electric crossover segment.

The Gen-E looks almost identical to its combustion sibling. Its differences take the form of a tweaked front end, which mirrors the Mustang Mach-E’s, and the absence of tailpipes.

Ford hopes the Gen-E will build on the popularity of the ICE version (42,465 UK sales so far in 2024) and to smooth the transition to electric for current Puma owners rather than lose them to rivals.

Underneath, the Gen-E uses an adapted version of the combustion model’s B-car platform – like the new Ford E-Transit Courier van – to accommodate a 43kWh floor-mounted battery. This makes it 5mm taller and 28mm longer than the ICE Puma.

Its lithium ion battery provides up to 234 miles of WLTP range in the standard Select model and 226 miles in Premium trim. Both can be charged at speeds of up to 100kW, with a 10-80% charge taking 23 minutes.