BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Ford Puma goes electric with 234-mile range for £30k
UP NEXT
Electric 2026 Alpine A110 to be lighter than petrol rivals

Ford Puma goes electric with 234-mile range for £30k

New EV will challenge the likes of the Jeep Avenger and Mini Aceman; will be sold alongside petrol car

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
3 December 2024

The UK’s best-selling car, the Ford Puma, has been fully electrified to offer 234 miles of range for under £30,000.

Joining Ford’s growing electric car line-up alongside the Mustang Mach-E, Capri and Explorer, the Puma Gen-E will compete against the likes of the Mini Aceman and Peugeot e-2008 in the fast-growing electric crossover segment.

Advertisement

The Gen-E looks almost identical to its combustion sibling. Its differences take the form of a tweaked front end, which mirrors the Mustang Mach-E’s, and the absence of tailpipes.

Related articles

Ford hopes the Gen-E will build on the popularity of the ICE version (42,465 UK sales so far in 2024) and to smooth the transition to electric for current Puma owners rather than lose them to rivals.

Underneath, the Gen-E uses an adapted version of the combustion model’s B-car platform – like the new Ford E-Transit Courier van – to accommodate a 43kWh floor-mounted battery. This makes it 5mm taller and 28mm longer than the ICE Puma.

Its lithium ion battery provides up to 234 miles of WLTP range in the standard Select model and 226 miles in Premium trim. Both can be charged at speeds of up to 100kW, with a 10-80% charge taking 23 minutes.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

BMW 330e review 2024 01
BMW 3 Series
9
BMW 3 Series
audi a6 e tron review 20 24 01 front tracking
Audi A6 E-tron and S6 E-tron
Audi A6 E-tron and S6 E-tron
1 Peugeot 3008 2021 RT hero front
Used Peugeot 3008 2016-2024 review
8
Used Peugeot 3008 2016-2024 review
Ford Mustang Dark Horse review 2024 01 front cornering
Ford Mustang Dark Horse
7
Ford Mustang Dark Horse
Omodo 5 review 2024 01 front cornering
Omoda 5 review
5
Omoda 5 review

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Ford Puma front three quarter

Ford Puma

The driver's crossover returns with a new design and a much-needed tech lift - is it now the best in class?

Read our review
Back to top

Ford Puma Gen-E rear quarter

For comparison, the e-2008 has a 50kWh battery and can cover 212 miles per charge, which illustrates the efficiency of the Puma’s set-up.

In both Gen-E trims, power comes from a front-mounted single motor – produced at Ford’s Halewood site – that puts out 166bhp and 214lb ft. This enables them to hit 62mph in eight seconds and on to a governed 99mph top speed.

The Gen-E also introduces Ford’s new Gigabox to the range as standard. This underfloor storage increases seats-up boot space from 456 litres to a class-leading 523 litres – 223 litres more than the Aceman. The Gen-E has a 43-litre ‘frunk’, too.

Inside, it’s very similar to the combustion Puma, with a 12.0in infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.8in digital instrument display and sports seats.

The cabin also gets physical buttons for the climate controls, heated seats and a new phone storage cubby with an integrated wireless charging pad.

Advertisement
Back to top

Ford Puma Gen-E dashboard

Premium trim adds a Bang & Olufsen speaker system, keyless entry, hands-free boot access and 18in alloy wheels, with 19in versions optional. Other options include matrix LED headlights.

The Puma Gen-E starts from £29,995 – £3645 more than the equivalent ICE model. Top-rung Premium is £31,995. The Gen-E will enter production alongside the combustion Puma in Craiova, Romania.

Advertisement

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used Ford Puma cars for sale

Ford PUMA 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV ST-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£16,250
12,766miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Ford PUMA 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV ST-Line X Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£18,499
12,333miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
Ford PUMA 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV ST-Line X Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£15,999
18,600miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Ford Puma 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV Titanium DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£18,094
17,858miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Ford Puma 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV ST-Line Vignale DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£23,730
7,941miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Ford PUMA 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV ST-Line Vignale Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£19,999
12,481miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
Ford Puma 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV ST-Line X Gold Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£20,495
10,516miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
Ford PUMA 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV ST-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£16,492
14,630miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
Ford PUMA 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV ST-Line X Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£13,990
55,290miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all 3858 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
7
Add a comment…
Thekrankis 3 December 2024
£30k? They're 'avin a laff!
Sulphur Man 3 December 2024

Real world 3/4s the claimed range in Summer. 2/3rds range in Winter. 

Summer - 175.50

Winter - 154.50

£30k is high pricing for that range. 

 

 

 

xxxx 3 December 2024

Shame it's a rehashed ICE platform, never be as good as a stand alone one.

On the plus side the price difference is a bit misleading for 3.5k less you'll have a much slower car with manual gearbox.  Ford overcharge 1.8k for an autobox which makes the difference nearer 1.7k and the electric version will still be quicker.

Please stop quoteing 10-80 percent refills cause people won't wait till the range left is in the teens, 20-70 is far more likely.

Latest Reviews

BMW 330e review 2024 01
BMW 3 Series
9
BMW 3 Series
audi a6 e tron review 20 24 01 front tracking
Audi A6 E-tron and S6 E-tron
Audi A6 E-tron and S6 E-tron
1 Peugeot 3008 2021 RT hero front
Used Peugeot 3008 2016-2024 review
8
Used Peugeot 3008 2016-2024 review
Ford Mustang Dark Horse review 2024 01 front cornering
Ford Mustang Dark Horse
7
Ford Mustang Dark Horse
Omodo 5 review 2024 01 front cornering
Omoda 5 review
5
Omoda 5 review

View all car reviews