Audi to expand hot SUV portfolio with more new RS variants

Audi’s newly reorganised Sport performance car division is set to significantly broaden its line-up with the addition of an extended number of RS-badged SUV models within the next 12 months, its newly appointed managing director, Oliver Hoffmann, has revealed.

Stirred into action by the success of performance SUV ranges from rivals BMW M and Mercedes-AMG, Hoffmann has confirmed that Audi Sport will begin offering range-topping RS versions of nearly every SUV model in the Audi lineup, starting with the heavily anticipated RS Q8.

He said: “We have to stretch our portfolio and the SUV segment is the segment with the most growth. There is high demand from our customers for high-performance SUVs. The RS Q8 we will launch this year. There is really, really high demand for this type of car.”

Nothing is official at this stage, but Audi Sport is rumoured to be developing its own specific RS versions of the new second-generation Q3, Q5, Q7 and Q8.