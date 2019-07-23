New 400bhp Audi RS Q3 Sportback hits the road in new shots

Audi's seventh SUV range addition - the new Q3 Sportback – is due to be revealed late tonight, and our spy photographers have caught the hot RS variant testing.

The Range Rover Evoque and BMW X2 rival will be revealed to the world in the first images and details ahead of an expected Frankfurt motor show public debut in September.

We've seen the standard variants in disguise several times, but the RS Q3 Sportback has now been captured with less camo. Identifiable by its dual oval sports exhaust tips, Audi Sport logos on the brakes, and the air intake, grille and wheel styling, the RS Q3 Sportback is expected to use an all-new 2.5-litre five-cylinder petrol engine that produces up to 400bhp.

As with the previous spy pictures, the new shots show the style-focused, coupé-SUV design of the new machine, which is based on the latest generation Q3. The front-end design shares much with the recently launched Q3, but also show a distinctly lower roofline and a sloping rear windscreen that meets a squarer tailgate.

Audi exterior design boss Andreas Mindt previously said the Q3 Sportback was “a bit more than a coupé version of the Q3; to my eyes, a lot more”. He confirmed the designers had finished the styling last year, and that it had one feature in particular to really set it apart from other Audis.