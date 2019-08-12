New Audi RS6 Avant: 600bhp estate confirmed for September launch

Audi is set to launch an all-new and more powerful RS6 Avant, and has invited members of the Audi Sport Drivers Club to an exclusive viewing on 5 September prior to its public unveiling at the Frankfurt motor show.

An accompanying image shows the performance estate's rear, highlighting details of the brake light design that were not obvious on disguised prototypes recently seen lapping the Nürburgring.

Spyshots reveal that the wider body of the recently launched A6 Avant won't swell as much as the outgoing car, but chunkier wheelarches still feature alongside the trademark growth in air intake and wheel size.

Like its bigger brother, the RS6 will pack a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol unit, as used by the Porsche Panamera Turbo and Lamborghini Urus, to offer around 605bhp. That’s the same power output quoted for the limited-volume RS6 Avant Performance and 43bhp more than the previous regular RS6. The new engine is also said to deliver an extra 37lb ft, at 590lb ft.