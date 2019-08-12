New Audi RS6 Avant: 600bhp estate confirmed for September launch

Audi is set to launch an all-new and more powerful RS6 Avant, and has invited members of the Audi Sport Drivers Club to an exclusive viewing on 5 September prior to its public unveiling at the Frankfurt motor show.
An accompanying image shows the performance estate's rear, highlighting details of the brake light design that were not obvious on disguised prototypes recently seen lapping the Nürburgring.
Spyshots reveal that the wider body of the recently launched A6 Avant won't swell as much as the outgoing car, but chunkier wheelarches still feature alongside the trademark growth in air intake and wheel size.
Like its bigger brother, the RS6 will pack a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol unit, as used by the Porsche Panamera Turbo and Lamborghini Urus, to offer around 605bhp. That’s the same power output quoted for the limited-volume RS6 Avant Performance and 43bhp more than the previous regular RS6. The new engine is also said to deliver an extra 37lb ft, at 590lb ft.
Peter Cavellini
When is it going to end?
Why?, why do we have to have Cars with so much power?, could be time to make People sit tests to see if they are capable and sensible enough to own a Car such as this.
Peter Cavellini.
Venturi288
Peter Cavellini wrote:
You don't have to buy it, Peter. You're welcome to stick to the entry level model. If people want to buy such a powerful vehicle, and companies want to sell them, why shouldn't they? Besides, every new model generates jobs for thousands of people!
Peter Cavellini
Venturi288 wrote:
. It’s not the performance, how fast it goes, it’s that old Chestnut....if you pass your test first time and money isn’t a problem you could walk straight into an Audi, Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini Showroom and order whatever, insurance?, if you can afford the Car insurance isn’t the problem, experience, the lack of, ok, if your clever you’ll take up some courses on how to drive them,but ad you often see on Yotube Supercars getting totalled by nothing more than no experience what to do if you over cook it in a situation, that’s my problem with 600+bhp Cars, they get into the hands of the inexperienced too soon..
Peter Cavellini.
5cylinderT
Peter Cavellini wrote:
Bear in mind to drive a car such as this you need to be 21 so I would like to think you did a bit of driving from 18 to 21 and im sure in that time you've probably driven a few fast cars.
Luap
Venturi288 wrote:
Quite right. But Peter Captain Obvious Spam his name everywhere Cavellini doesn't understand such a simple concept.
Peter Cavellini
New Jobs.....
and what Planet do you live on?, if that was the case there’d be no unemployment, does that apply to a new Biscuit, Toothpaste? For instance,no, as I’ve said, if you can afford more than one Car, have two Houses or indeed own your own Company and your 17 yr old Child passes there driving test...what are you going to let them buy?, some Parents just let them have what they want, so it’s a Porsche or a Ferrari, but there’s something missing?, oh! It’s driving experience, jumping from a 75bhp super mini you learnt in to 750bhp isn’t going to drive the same, do you think graded licenses should be brought in to stop this? save some lives?, so, I’ve no qualm about the BHP it’s the experience of the Biological interface that could get behind th3 Wheel....
Peter Cavellini.
TS7
Take the 0-62 and top speed figures...
...with a pinch of salt.
The current RS6 Performance (note autocar: not 'plus') is quoted as 3.7 seconds, TG magazine hauled it to 60 in 3.3 and it sure as hell doesn't take 0.4 more for another 2 mph. As for top speed the current model is lstill imited at 189.5 mph, it could go faster if unleashed. Tyres are an issue though, unless they go for more expensive bespoke rubber I suspect.
Ubberfrancis44
TS7 wrote:
Audi has this strategy of completely undervaluing their 0-60 times for some time now, I dont not know why they do it, I heard once it has something to do with different types of fuel around the World and therefore cars might perform differently.
Im am sure this wagon will do 0-60 in less than 3 seconds easily.
jason_recliner
Ubberfrancis44 wrote:
Yeah... no.
Deputy
Too big
