2019 Audi A4: pricing for facelifted executive car revealed

The updated Audi A4 range is due to go on sale soon, and pricing has appeared on some company car lists.
Although it hasn't been officially announced by the brand, an industry source confirmed to Autocar that the 2019 A4 will start from £30,725 in base Technik form with the 35 TFSI petrol engine. The 188bhp diesel is automatic-only and priced from £34,480.
Those figures represent an increase of around £1500 over the previous entry-level SE spec. However, technology and kit upgrades will help justify the list price increase, as will competitive leasing costs.
The non-RS range flagship at launch will be the newly diesel-powered S4. That's priced at £47,295 in standard trim, with higher-spec Black Edition and Vorsprung models also available.
In an attempt to keep pace with rivals such as the new BMW 3 Series, the compact executive saloon has received an exterior and interior revamp to bring it in line with Audi’s current design themes. The firm says the changes are more substantial than is usual for a facelift, and include a range of hybridised engines.
Join the debate
Peter Cavellini
Oh dear....
Played it safe then?, the first image of the dash looked liked a BMW one from about five years ago.
Peter Cavellini.
Aussierob
Hard to tell from 2D images
But isn’t there a risk that for shorter drivers, that massive central display could hide pedestrians stepping off the kerb?
Robbo
Aussie Rob - a view from down under
SamVimes1972
Aussierob wrote:
No.
Aussierob
Ah, that’s a relief
I hadn’t expected anyone under 5’ tall to have sat in the car and reported back so quickly.
Robbo
Aussie Rob - a view from down under
Peter Cavellini
Untidy solution...?
I kind of agree about the Laptop size screen sitting proud of the Dash looks untidy,but, then Tesla I think started it, it’s still an arm stretch away from the wheel,and yes, in know your not really supposed to be using it a lot while driving, but people will for various reasons, and, because we want it large it can’t be integrated into the Dash hence the position it’s put.
Peter Cavellini.
Cheltenhamshire
The rings sticker is a new
xxxx
Hybrid and diesel, did I read it right
So you won't be able to buy a pure petrol A4 anymore? There be 5(five) DIESEL options some WITHOUT Hybrid ( when the S60 won't have any diesel options)
Not sure which is worst. And the Tesla Model 3 will end up looking like a bargin at this rate
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
mpls
Converging to look like
Converging to look like Hyundai cars !
Jimbbobw1977
Substantial styling updates?
And they still haven’t fixed the flaw that I noticed when I had a look at one a few back when I was in the market. The stupid positioning of the cup holders in relation to the HVAC controls. I have a large britta water bottle that when in the cup holder blocked access to the controls. The last car I drove with this flaw was a Fiat Punto
sipod
Surely it’d be easier to get
Surely it’d be easier to get a different water bottle?!
