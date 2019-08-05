2019 Audi A4: pricing for facelifted executive car revealed

The updated Audi A4 range is due to go on sale soon, and pricing has appeared on some company car lists.

Although it hasn't been officially announced by the brand, an industry source confirmed to Autocar that the 2019 A4 will start from £30,725 in base Technik form with the 35 TFSI petrol engine. The 188bhp diesel is automatic-only and priced from £34,480.

Those figures represent an increase of around £1500 over the previous entry-level SE spec. However, technology and kit upgrades will help justify the list price increase, as will competitive leasing costs.

The non-RS range flagship at launch will be the newly diesel-powered S4. That's priced at £47,295 in standard trim, with higher-spec Black Edition and Vorsprung models also available.

In an attempt to keep pace with rivals such as the new BMW 3 Series, the compact executive saloon has received an exterior and interior revamp to bring it in line with Audi’s current design themes. The firm says the changes are more substantial than is usual for a facelift, and include a range of hybridised engines.