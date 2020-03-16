Analysis: How EVs are sparking a noise revolution

Most are clear about ruling out simply creating an artificial combustion engine sound. As Volkswagen Group design chief Klaus Bischoff put it on developing the noise for the electric ID 3: “Everyone should immediately think ‘wow, that can only be an electric car’. And their second thought should be ‘yes, that’s a Volkswagen’.”

BMW Group sound designer Renzo Vitale said: “We’re defining a new paradigm. There’s a shift in how the energy [for car propulsion] is created. With an internal combustion engine, there’s a pitch change when you’re accelerating, and it’s an intensifying sound. With an internal combustion car, people are used to that sound, and they’re expecting it. In an EV they’re expecting the same, but that makes no sense.”

Instead, Vitale says BMW wanted a sound that showcases how EVs offer “a new world that didn’t exist.” “It’s about communicating an emotion,” he explained.

Of course, people have perceptions of what electric cars should sound like, which prompted some companies to trial systems that met those expectations. For example, when developing the I-Pace, Jaguar tested a noise inspired by a science-fiction spacecraft. However, it abandoned that idea when pedestrians looked up at the skies rather than at the road when they heard it.

Fredrik Hagman, Volvo’s interactive sound designer, said the Swedish firm quickly ruled out any “novelty” sound concepts, commenting: “This is a sound that’s always on, and we’re going to be stuck with it for 30 years.”

Another challenge he mentioned is that “we don’t want to create noise that will be disruptive; we need to keep the advantages of electric cars”.

Hagman continued: “We realised that just because there’s no combustion engine, it doesn’t mean an electric car is silent. It still makes lots of noises, such as the noise of tyres on the road. So our approach was to keep it natural and enhance those sounds, rather than add a new sound.”

Volvo’s research found that such a sound is recognisable to other road users, easy for them to locate and “non-intrusive and non-polluting”, according to Hagman. It also has the benefit of becoming hard to notice when the car reaches 20kmh and the noise stops.

Volvo’s artificial noise is essentially a low hum; the very basic sound was taken from a recording of ocean waves. While clearly heard in an echo-masking anechoic chamber, it’s virtually indistinguishable from road noise if a car goes past under electric power.

“We wanted to raise awareness without making people look,” said Hagman. “We didn’t want a head-turner.”