Under the skin: How acoustic vehicle alert systems make EVs safer

EVs may not sound all that quiet when travelling fast, but they can be at low speed – posing a risk to blind people or anyone just not paying attention. So on 1 July, a new EU law came into force with the snappy title of Regulation on the Sound Level of Motor Vehicles. It dictates that any private or commercial hybrid or EV with four or more wheels must have an acoustic vehicle alert system working at up to just over 12mph.

All electric cars to have pedestrian warning noise

Most manufacturers of cars with an EV-only mode, including Jaguar, Nissan, Toyota and Mitsubishi, already have some sort of AVAS fitted. Several companies have been working on it behind the scenes for years, though, such as Harman, which demonstrated a prototype system in 2009. It calls its system Halosonic Electronic Sound Synthesis, which projects sound from front and rear speakers that can vary depending on throttle setting and speed.

Noise-cancelling headphones might be all the rage, but the tech came about through electronic tinkering with unwanted noise in cars and aircraft cabins. Active noise cancellation is also a handy way to get rid of unwanted noise inside the cabin without adding weight. Stopping any kind of unwanted racket inside the cabin is a major part of vehicle development to which whole engineering departments are dedicated called NVH – noise, vibration and harshness. Traditionally, manufacturers stuck heavy bitumen-based pads on the inside of body panels to stop them vibrating and acting like loudspeakers by converting vibration into noise.

Active noise cancellation works in different ways depending on the source of the noise, and naturally that’s the first step – identifying what’s causing it. Sound inside the car is caused by vibration, either airborne or transmitted directly through the chassis and body. One of the main sources, apart from the road surface, is the engine. Except for those of the Wankel variety, all internal combustion car engines are reciprocating. As the pistons move up and down (reciprocate), they cause vibrations that are transmitted into the car’s structure and manifested as an irritating droning noise inside the cabin.