LEVC reveals new taxi-based range-extender delivery van

LEVC has given the green light to a new delivery van, based on the same range-extender electric vehicle technology as its new London taxi.

Based substantially on the same architecture as the new TX black cab, the LCV can manage an electric-only range of around 80 miles and has a load area that can swallow two Euro pallets.

Combined with the the petrol range-extender engine, the total range will be about 377 miles.

LEVC says the market for such a van is likely to increase noticeably; London’s Metropolitan Police & Fire Service have already committed to being fleet zero-emissions-capable by 2025. The Coventry-based firm also says it expects 40% of vans will be ‘new energy’ by 2030, rising to 100% by 2040.

It adds that the van is intended for companies that cover around 100 miles per day in cities and is designed to allow goods to be picked up at an out-of-town depot and transported into the city, where the van will operate in zero-emissions mode.