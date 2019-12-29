Top of the shots: Autocar's best photos of 2019

“I love the contrast of the greenery with the ribbon of Tarmac running through it,” says Max Edleston of his shot of the spectacular Great Orme road.

“A rear-wheel drive, rear-engined car with Mauro Calo at the wheel always makes for a dramatic image,” says Olgun Kordal of his Porsche 911 shot.

If the 911’s natural habitat is a track, then the Range Rover Velar felt just as at home on the off-road course at Land Rover Experience West Country. “It reminds me of a photo in National Geographic magazine, of a tiger creeping through towards a lake and it’s prey,” says Max Edleston. “I feel this is the automotive equivalent.” Maybe, Max, if you squint a bit..

Luc Lacey had his own pitch for National Geographic on his trip to the Carta Rallye in Morocco. “This young lad was slightly perplexed at finding a car full of cameras documenting his daily commute,” he says.