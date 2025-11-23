It’s probably unwise for a lowly road tester to even attempt a Churchillian tone. Thankfully, I’m only paraphrasing. Have we reached the end for the conventional, established, petrol-swilling hot hatchback?

Or just the beginning of the end? Or might this perhaps be only the end of the beginning? Erm, yes. And also no. Sorry, Winnie. Your own feelings about this will depend, I suspect, on your sentiments about electric hot hatchbacks like the Alpine A290, Abarth 500e and Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. Nevertheless, here we are – wherever that is.

“At an undoubtedly significant and pretty moribund-feeling, yet still indeterminate, point somewhere along the line, from which we can’t be absolutely certain what will happen next in the 50-year-old saga of the predominantly front-drive performance hatchback.” Poetic, eh? So much, we do know.

The bodies are mounting up – and among the departed, recently enough for us still to feel their loss, are the Hyundai i20 N and i30 N, all of Peugeot’s GTi models, any car with a Renaultsport badge, any unelectrified Abarth, the Suzuki Swift Sport, the Volkswagen Up GTI… The list goes on. If you were waiting to bag one of the last of Toyota’s highly rated GR Yarises, you’ve already waited too long. All sold, not to return.

The most recent toll of the bell was for the perennially popular Ford Focus ST. Production of this car and the cooking model, at Ford’s Saarlouis plant in Germany, has finished. Next year, meanwhile, that bell will ring out loud, shrill and mournful all over again as another hot hatchback of matching longevity and celebrated reputation takes its leave of us: the Honda Civic Type R. What a pair. Time for a suitable farewell.

Ford Loses its focus

As far as Ford of Britain’s PR department is concerned, the Focus ST is already dead. We attempted to borrow one of its press cars for this feature, but our loan was cancelled at short notice.