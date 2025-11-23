BACK TO ALL NEWS
One last showdown: Ford Focus ST vs Honda Civic Type R

We take these manual, front-drive hot hatches for one final fling in Wales

Matt Saunders Autocar
News
7 mins read
23 November 2025

It’s probably unwise for a lowly road tester to even attempt a Churchillian tone. Thankfully, I’m only paraphrasing. Have we reached the end for the conventional, established, petrol-swilling hot hatchback?

Or just the beginning of the end? Or might this perhaps be only the end of the beginning? Erm, yes. And also no. Sorry, Winnie. Your own feelings about this will depend, I suspect, on your sentiments about electric hot hatchbacks like the Alpine A290, Abarth 500e and Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. Nevertheless, here we are – wherever that is.

“At an undoubtedly significant and pretty moribund-feeling, yet still indeterminate, point somewhere along the line, from which we can’t be absolutely certain what will happen next in the 50-year-old saga of the predominantly front-drive performance hatchback.” Poetic, eh? So much, we do know.

The bodies are mounting up – and among the departed, recently enough for us still to feel their loss, are the Hyundai i20 N and i30 N, all of Peugeot’s GTi models, any car with a Renaultsport badge, any unelectrified Abarth, the Suzuki Swift Sport, the Volkswagen Up GTI… The list goes on. If you were waiting to bag one of the last of Toyota’s highly rated GR Yarises, you’ve already waited too long. All sold, not to return.

The most recent toll of the bell was for the perennially popular Ford Focus ST. Production of this car and the cooking model, at Ford’s Saarlouis plant in Germany, has finished. Next year, meanwhile, that bell will ring out loud, shrill and mournful all over again as another hot hatchback of matching longevity and celebrated reputation takes its leave of us: the Honda Civic Type R. What a pair. Time for a suitable farewell.

Ford Loses its focus

As far as Ford of Britain’s PR department is concerned, the Focus ST is already dead. We attempted to borrow one of its press cars for this feature, but our loan was cancelled at short notice.

Read our review

Car review
Ford Focus ST Edition front lead

Ford Focus ST

Track-bred performance enhancements make the Focus even more gratifying in ST Edition guise

Read our review
So we hit the social feeds and very quickly found a route to a replacement ST thanks to recent Focus ST Edition acquirer and owner Jim Wood. One last blast in these two kindred spirits and fierce rivals was called for and, thanks to Jim, it happened almost exactly as planned.

The blue paintwork captures the mood rather well. Though I’d like to lay claim to such artistic forethought, it wasn’t planned. Fate just happened to provide us with two suitably melancholic-looking examples of these rivals, on a bright day in the Welsh valleys with a matching cerulean sky.

The cars have brought along their own legends as baggage, mind you. Every time you feel the Honda’s 2.0-litre engine surge forwards on a wave of turbocharged boost, it’s having to outrun the ghosts of so many less torquey but faster-revving, naturally aspirated predecessors.

Every time the Ford’s 2.3-litre lump breathes in, and stirs its intake sound symposer device into warbling life, it conjures up shades of the Volvo-engined, five-cylinder ST of 2005, which needed no second invitation to howl mournfully down your earhole.

Cars this good always tend to have few greater rivals than their own antecedents. And yet it remains hard to deny, as they head towards permanent retirement, that both are cars whose most vivid, evocative, memorable years are probably behind them. Not that either is about to ‘go gently’, I’m pleased to report. It would be wrong to let that happen.

So now we can look back and wonder: when was peak hot hatchback? Could it have been as early as 2002 (Ford Focus RS Mk1, VW Golf R32, Alfa Romeo 147 GTA)? Or earlier still? Or what about 2005 (VW Golf GTI Mk5, Renaultsport Clio 182 Trophy, BMW 130i)?

And what was the GOAT? Do you toe the classic line and venerate the likes of the Peugeot 205 GTi 1.6? Or are you a lover of the left-field JDM unicorn, perhaps?

The beauty of it is there’s plenty of room for us all to wander off into our own little corner of wistful reverie here – but, as has been clear for a while, reverie has become the main domain of the hot hatchback in 2025. Those that have found a way to soldier on this long are few in number and, often enough, shadows of their former selves.

But pray silence, if you please. In the departing Ford Focus ST Mk4.5 and the Honda Civic Type R Mk6, we have nothing more or less than the very last two front-wheel-drive, manual gearbox-equipped hot hatchbacks that money can buy. Or, very soon, could buy. Now isn’t that a moment in time?

The genre’s hallmarks

Have there been two greater and more defining mechanical influences on the dynamic appeal of the hot hatchback than the driven front axle and the manual gearbox? Would we have had quite so much fun in these cars, over so many decades, in quite the same way, without either?

Turbos have played their part. Slippy diffs, clever torsion beam rear axles, and semi-slick tyres, too. But none of those quite as decisively, it seems to me.

Engaging with a powerful, angrily forthcoming, slightly unruly combustion engine that feels close enough to you spatially to be almost on your lap and exclusively drives the front axle (also the nearest to you) – all via three pedals and a manual shifter – seems to me just about the irreducible definition of the hot hatchback experience.

It’s a test of your skill, timing, judgement and mechanical affinity – one that’s engrossing of body and mind, and totally absorbing.

Narrowly but clearly enough, I think the Civic Type R represents this better than the Ford. Even so many years after this car abandoned normal aspiration, the Civic’s slightly oversquare-cylindered four-pot turbo remains an exceptional performance engine. Balanced and free-revving.

Torquey, but thriving when extended. Dramatic and lively, yet still tame enough to respond precisely and behave itself under your right foot when you need it to, and not to feel remotely like a blunt instrument.

The Focus’s longer-stroke 2.3 makes a bigger slug of low-rpm torque so it feels more urgent right away, without a downshift, but it’s slightly laggier in its throttle response and lazier-revving beyond 5000rpm. You would expect Honda, at the height of its powers, to do the better job under the bonnet than Ford with a car like this. It clearly has.

And what an ally the Type R’s engine has in its superbly slick, wonderfully tactile, dreamily connected-feeling six-speed manual gearbox. Invitations to change ratio, just for the joy of it, don’t come any more vivid. The sense of haptic definition you feel through the elegant aluminium shift lever, as you move each cog in and out of engagement, is fully 4K.

It makes the Ford’s perfectly respectable six-speed manual change feel rubbery, baggy and vague, albeit only in relative terms. In their outright performance on the road, these two front-drive greats are differently quick.

The Ford seems to pull harder, and more instantly, from lower revs and its greater accessible response makes it feel more energetic as it exits tighter bends and livelier as it forges through them. But the Honda builds to a more potent crescendo and snarls with a clearer sense of authenticity. Ultimately, it feels like it wants to go quicker.

But then it needs to, because, lordy, this Civic has got big. It doesn’t feel soft or heavy – not at all. Just large. Long in the wheelbase by hot hatchback standards, and wide across the cabin and door mirrors.

It has all the mechanical grip it needs, superb body control and delectably tactile steering, so you lock it onto a cornering line as if it were some touring car racer with numberplates – and it sticks to that line with the kind of tenacity that dares you to go harder and faster and carry bigger and bigger speeds.

But it’s stable rather than agile; super-composed rather than lively or adjustable with its handling. It isn’t the classically playful, ‘here for your entertainment’ kind of hot hatchback that has, over the years, so vividly defined the type.

The Focus, on the other hand, plays fully to that classic character type – even in its extra-special ST Edition form tested here, with its manually adjustable coilover suspension from KW Automotive and its beefed-up Brembo brakes. The ST feels every inch like the smaller, narrower, more naturally agile car.

It turns in so keenly – as Focuses always have. The chassis can fairly easily be persuaded to rotate on a trailing throttle halfway round a corner to help point the car towards its exit trajectory in an altogether different way from how a locking front differential might.

The Focus doesn’t have the tactile appeal through its controls or the fathoms-deep sense of performance purpose that the Civic possesses but, in its way, it’s a little more ebullient, dynamically accessible and naturally entertaining.

Looking back, there were always hot hatchbacks whose engines made the magic happen – and others where the chassis was what really transformed the driving experience, propelling it into the realms of the extraordinary. It’s fitting, then, that as the classic hot hatchback’s mechanical lineage comes to a close, we’ve got one of each.

Could I pick one to live forever? If I had to, it would be the Ford. Though, if only as a tribute to the joys of the manual ’box, the Honda deserves a place among the immortals almost as much. 

Ford Focus ST Edition

It can just about run with the Honda for pace, but also entertains a little more freely and at lower speeds. A classic hot hatchback done well.

Honda Civic Type R

Touring car dynamic purpose, with an engine and gearbox of true star quality. But the Type R needs to be driven very hard for it to deliver its best.

Matt Saunders

Matt Saunders Autocar
Title: Road test editor

As Autocar’s chief car tester and reviewer, it’s Matt’s job to ensure the quality, objectivity, relevance and rigour of the entirety of Autocar’s reviews output, as well contributing a great many detailed road tests, group tests and drive reviews himself.

Matt has been an Autocar staffer since the autumn of 2003, and has been lucky enough to work alongside some of the magazine’s best-known writers and contributors over that time. He served as staff writer, features editor, assistant editor and digital editor, before joining the road test desk in 2011.

Since then he’s driven, measured, lap-timed, figured, and reported on cars as varied as the Bugatti Veyron, Rolls-Royce PhantomTesla RoadsterAriel Hipercar, Tata Nano, McLaren SennaRenault Twizy and Toyota Mirai. Among his wider personal highlights of the job have been covering Sebastien Loeb’s record-breaking run at Pikes Peak in 2013; doing 190mph on derestricted German autobahn in a Brabus Rocket; and driving McLaren’s legendary ‘XP5’ F1 prototype. His own car is a trusty Mazda CX-5.

