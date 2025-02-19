BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Renault mulls revival of Renaultsport performance brand
UP NEXT
Volvo XC60 gets new look and upgraded interior

Renault mulls revival of Renaultsport performance brand

Performance-focused sub-brand was "put in the fridge" to make way for Alpine

Kris Culmer
News
2 mins read
19 February 2025

The Renaultsport sub-brand could be revived, despite the Renault Group’s focus on Alpine for performance machinery, CEO Luca de Meo has said.

“Officially, the Renaultsport badge we put in the fridge, and everything sporty would be building on Alpine, but it doesn't mean that sometimes this thing wouldn’t be revived,” he told Autocar at the 2025 Formula 1 season launch in London last night. 

“I’ve been asked why the new 3E Turbo is not an Alpine, and I said ‘sorry, because the 5 Turbo was never an Alpine, it was a Renault, and if you want to do something authentic, you gotta respect the history of the thing, so it’s gonna be a yellow car’. Of course, you can customise the product, but this is the thing. So I don't limit necessarily to Alpine.”

Related articles

There hasn’t been an all-new Renaultsport model since the fourth-generation Mégane RS went off sale in 2023.

What’s more, the former Renaultsport base at Dieppe was returned to Alpine ownership when the brand was relaunched with the A110 sports car in 2017. 

Indeed, there is a great deal of continuity between the two divisions. For instance, Jean-Pascal Dauce, the project lead for the recently launched A110 R Ultime hardcore special, was the chief engineer of the iconic Mégane R26.R from 2008. 

Meanwhile, Renault brand CEO Fabrice Cambolive previously told Autocar that while “speaking about Renaultsport without any products is not essential”, his team will “see what we can do” if the electric hot hatch is a success, adding: “Let’s build our ‘sportivity’ step by step.”

Renault 5 Turbo 3E front quarter

Interestingly, the Renault 5 Turbo 3E is listed on the sponsors roster of the Alpine Formula 1 team, with branding set to appear on the wing mirrors of the 2025 race car.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

leapmotor t03 review lead
Leapmotor T03
7
Leapmotor T03
Polestar 3 review 2025 01
Polestar 3
8
Polestar 3
Toyota GR Yaris 2020 front cornering road
Used Toyota GR Yaris 2020-2024 review
10
Used Toyota GR Yaris 2020-2024 review
Medium 24520 maserati gt2 stradale 09
Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale
Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale
vauxhall corsa review 2023 01 tracking front
Vauxhall Corsa
7
Vauxhall Corsa

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Renault Megane RS 280 2018 road test review hero front

Renault Mégane R.S. 280

Mégane RS has a chassis of remarkable deftness and balance that gives the hot hatch unmistakable class-leading potential

Read our review

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 19 February 2025

Would be daft not to?, every other brand is doing something, be it ICE or EV powered.

Latest Reviews

leapmotor t03 review lead
Leapmotor T03
7
Leapmotor T03
Polestar 3 review 2025 01
Polestar 3
8
Polestar 3
Toyota GR Yaris 2020 front cornering road
Used Toyota GR Yaris 2020-2024 review
10
Used Toyota GR Yaris 2020-2024 review
Medium 24520 maserati gt2 stradale 09
Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale
Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale
vauxhall corsa review 2023 01 tracking front
Vauxhall Corsa
7
Vauxhall Corsa

View all car reviews