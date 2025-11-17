BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Ford Focus production ends after 27 years
UP NEXT
New Mercedes-AMG GLC set to offer more than 900bhp

Ford Focus production ends after 27 years

Family hatchback has been axed as Ford looks to electrify its European line-up

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
17 November 2025

Production of the Ford Focus has come to an end after 27 years and some 12 million sales.

The news was circulated by Ford employees on social media as the final Focus left the production line on Saturday 15 November.

The decision to axe the long-running family hatchback was announced in 2022, as Ford sought to accelerate the transition of its European line-up to electric models.

The Focus has effectively been replaced by the Explorer and Capri, a pair of similarly-sized electric crossovers based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB architecture.

The move also means that the Focus factory in Saarlouis, Germany, no longer builds any cars. Ford previously said it has no plans to build a new model in Saarlouis and it has yet to announce a buyer for the plant, leaving its future in doubt.

Although the Focus has been discontinued, Autocar recently reported that Ford is looking to fill the gap it has left in its line-up with a new mid-sized crossover, due in 2027.

That model will not replace the Kuga – which arrived in 2008 in effect as a crossover version of the Focus –  but will instead be sold alongside it, offering both petrol-hybrid and electric drivetrains.

The demise of the Focus and the Fiesta before that has left Ford without two of its biggest-volume models in Europe, drastically altering its position in the market. Ford has gone from being the second-biggest brand in Europe in 2015 to 12th position last year, losing nearly half its market share over that period, according to European industry body the ACEA.

It is currently setting a plan to return to being one of Europe’s best-selling manufacturers, having appointed former Focus and Kuga model line manager Jim Baumbick as its first dedicated European boss in three years.

Among Baumbick’s chief responsibilities is to “develop products relevant for European customers”, Ford said.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Tesla Model 3 Dual Moter 2025 jb1
Tesla Model 3
8
Tesla Model 3
BYD Sealion 7 review 2025 001
BYD Sealion 7
6
BYD Sealion 7
Toyota Hilix electric review 01
Toyota Hilux Electric
Toyota Hilux Electric
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N review 2025 01
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
P6A1936 1600x1067 e125f67b 0fda 44af 8430 19a0966d861d
Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 1999-2001 review
10
Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 1999-2001 review

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Ford Focus review lead

Ford Focus

The driver’s hatchback continues to live up to its name after one final update

Read our review

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

used Ford Focus cars for sale

 Ford Focus 1.0T EcoBoost ST-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£11,600
28,300miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford FOCUS 1.0T EcoBoost Titanium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£4,995
77,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford Focus 1.6 TDCi Zetec Navigator Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£5,495
52,426miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford Focus 1.5 TDCi Zetec Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£5,690
78,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford Focus 1.6 Titanium Navigator Powershift Euro 5 5dr
2014
£5,295
74,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford Focus 1.6 Zetec Powershift Euro 5 5dr
2012
£3,495
100,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford FOCUS 1.0T EcoBoost Titanium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£5,995
63,141miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford FOCUS 1.0T EcoBoost Zetec Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£4,595
73,076miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford Focus 1.0T EcoBoost Titanium Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£4,490
111,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 6274 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Tesla Model 3 Dual Moter 2025 jb1
Tesla Model 3
8
Tesla Model 3
BYD Sealion 7 review 2025 001
BYD Sealion 7
6
BYD Sealion 7
Toyota Hilix electric review 01
Toyota Hilux Electric
Toyota Hilux Electric
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N review 2025 01
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
P6A1936 1600x1067 e125f67b 0fda 44af 8430 19a0966d861d
Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 1999-2001 review
10
Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 1999-2001 review

View all car reviews