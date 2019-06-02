How the scrappage scheme sold 39,000 Hyundai i10s

The scheme was finally announced in chancellor Alistair Darling’s budget statement, and although it had been widely expected, the actual details had been a closely guarded secret. The deal Darling dished up was not as generous as the German government’s as it gave a £2000 discount to the consumer but only half would come from the government – the other £1000 had to be given up by the manufacturer.

Parfitt also worked out the mechanism that would ensure no one could cheat the system. Automated checks between government departments made sure the scrapped cars had a valid MOT, had been owned by the purchaser for more than 12 months and – crucially – were issued with a certificate of destruction to ensure they never returned to the road. Without it, the dealer wouldn’t get his money.

This caused a flurry of calculator tapping in car company HQs as finance directors attempted to see if they could still make a profit.

Showroom boom

One maker that was prepared was Hyundai, whose managing director at the time was Tony Whitehorn. He explains: “At the beginning of 2009, we heard that scrappage was likely so I asked my German colleagues for advice, as they’d done really well with it. They said you needed stock. So I took a risk and ordered 7000 i10s – I usually ordered 1000 a month. The factory phoned up and assumed it was a mistake.”

When scrappage was announced, Whitehorn was ready: “We had it all pre-planned based on several likely scrappage scenarios: price lists, press releases, everything. All the media wanted to talk about it and customers wanted to place orders, but none of our rivals were ready so they were turning down TV interview requests and customers. We took one of our ready-made plans off the shelf and we scooped up the buyers and got all the publicity.”

Hyundai’s headline was that an i10 Classic could be had for £4995 after the scrappage discount, or £85 a month on finance. Hyundai sold all its first shipment before the boat had even docked. By the end of 2009, the brand had sold 39,000 cars under the scheme, more than doubling its 2008 sales numbers – proving Mandelson’s prediction right.

The effect on Hyundai’s dealers was even more pronounced. Michael Nobes was managing director of Richmond Hyundai with two showrooms on the south coast. He became Britain’s biggest scrappage dealer and issued press releases proclaiming himself the ‘King of Scrappage’. He explains: “There were queues running the length of the showroom. I’ve never seen anything like it before or since. We had girls with clipboards who would answer general questions and only when a customer was ready to order were they allowed to go to the salesman to sign the paperwork.”