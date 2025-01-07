There has never been as much choice on the used car market as there is today.

The almost overwhelming variety of options produces great value in many corners of a multifaceted market, and oversupply makes depreciation a car-buying dreamer’s friend.

What we’ve got here is a mix of models for those dreamers: cars that are decidedly more practical, some off-season convertibles costing less than you might pay next spring, cars that you may have forgotten altogether and cars with depreciation that mirrors their ferocious acceleration.

And to finish, some indulgences that are more affordable than you probably first thought.

“Our idea of drop-top heaven” was Autocar’s summary of the 718 roadster, and Weissach’s slice of open-roof nirvana is now available for as little as £23,000.

That’s for a car under 70,000 miles and with a full history. There’s a heap of choice across this wide price range, but manuals are relatively rare if pumping a clutch is your thing.

It’s a blown four-cylinder, but set your flat-six desires aside: this is a great car. And reliable, too.

Price range £23,000-£90,000

You can buy yourself a functioning but ageing R230 SL for well under £3000 if you enjoy endangering your wallet. Nothing wrong with an R230, apart from them being mildly corrosion-prone, and decent specimens are still around for a modest multiple of that figure.

A better SL, however, is the R231, a single-digit change denoting the aluminium-bodied, thoroughly re-engineered 2012 version. The Mercedes SL 400 is the one: 0-62mph slain in 4.3sec and better than 30mpg regularly possible.

Who needs a V8? The lighter six-cylinder yields keener turn-in, too. Faults are relatively few, but failed hydraulic ABC suspension can be a pricey fix. Just under £20k scores you a good one.

Price range £15,000-£31,000

It may be a mongrel of MX-5 and Fiat bits, but the Abarth version of the 124 Spider is a great drive, and to some eyes it’s a more handsome roadster than the Mazda on which it’s based.

They’re relatively rare, too, so hold their value well. Issues are few; just avoid the automatic, which seriously dulls a fun car.

Price range £14,000-£23,000