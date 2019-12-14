To Denmark by Mini: Driving the 10-millionth Mini to Lego HQ

But the Mini story is one that’s been told 10 million times before. And Lacey and I haven’t arrived at Autocar’s south-west London road test base on what could be described, politely, as a ‘very cold’ November morning for a history lesson. No, our task is a different one. An epic European road trip. One that should – everything going to plan – provide a fitting tribute to what is a landmark car, from a landmark brand in a landmark year.

The plan is simple: take the Mini to Monaco and retrace the route of the 1964 Rallye Monte-Carlo. Actually, no, it isn’t. I’m only kidding. As good a trip as that would undoubtedly be, it’s also a bit, well, predictable, and for this road trip, we wanted to do something a little different. A little off the wall. So instead of crossing the Channel and immediately making a desperate dash south for the invitingly warmer climes of the French Riviera, we’ll continue east, before hooking a bit of a left and travelling north. Quite a long way north.

Our destination is the small town of Billund in Denmark, the home of another company whose focus on compact, ingenious design and unshakeable sense of fun and character have seen it become a much loved household name in its own right – just like Mini. That company is Lego, the famous maker of brick-based build-it-yourself toys whose forms are ultimately limited by only the breadth of your imagination. Considering that it has been around since 1932, I’d wager you’ve probably heard of it.

The plan is to get from London to Lego House in Billund for a look at its wares and a photoshoot before turning around and heading all the way back to London again – all in the space of three days. Taking two overnight halts in the German city of Bremen into account, Google Maps puts our trip at just over 1500 miles in total. That’s a hell of a distance to travel in any vehicle, let alone a Mini – a car that hasn’t always won praise for a soothing, comforting ride. Perhaps you can see where that aforementioned apprehension might be coming from.

But with a Eurotunnel train to catch, press on we must; which is exactly what we do once the diminutive rear seats have been collapsed to make way for Lacey’s expansive collection of camera equipment. Amusingly, this process provides a rather poignant reminder that while the Mini has grown over the years, its fundamental design has stayed largely the same. Its transverse engine still allows for the wheels to be positioned towards its extremities, which in turn frees up cabin space for its occupants – provided the boot remains fairly small.

Today, the end result might not be quite as groundbreakingly effective as it was in 1959. Increasingly stringent safety requirements and greater customer appetites for as many bells and whistles as possible have done their respective bits to inflate proportions and take up space (you didn’t even get seatbelts on the original) – but the overall blueprint remains unmistakably Mini. Such is the price of progress, I guess.