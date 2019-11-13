Morris Commercial revived with 1940s-style electric van

The Morris Commercial JE, an electric van with a 1940s design, has been unveiled ahead of a planned launch in 2021.
Revived thanks to unnamed UK and European financial backing, Morris Commercial’s first production model since the 1960s has a 200-mile range, a 1000kg payload and a 2.5-tonne gross weight.
It'll be priced from £60,000 and set to be built in the UK at an undisclosed location, with the design an engineering taking place in a facility in Worcestershire.
The van is new from the ground up, sitting on a new modular platform and featuring a 60kWh lithium ion powertrain said to endow it with a “power-to-weight efficiency that fully maximises the range of the vehicle”. It can fast charge to 80% in 30 minutes.
Morris Commercial will be an electric-only brand that uses a powertrain claimed to be “UK-sourced”. “We will never make a vehicle with an internal combustion engine,” said the company.
This puts it in a different market segment to Geely-owned taxi maker LEVC, whose range-extender powertrain and chassis are being used for a cargo van variant.
Bolida
Take that Tesla !
Brexit Britain doesn't need your class leading vehicles manufactured in our great nation Mr Musk !
this new Morris takes us back to a time when we were great & still repaying massive loans to the States. It will have features us Brits love - unreliability so we can admire the nature of Britain's roadsides, no air con - we don't live in a hot nasty foreign land , big payload for that curiously British pastime of dogging
supercarrambler
Bolida wrote:
Sorry to inform you but most of the TESLA engineering team are British, we are always willing to save you when you most need it...
superstevie
I love this! Then I seen the
I love this! Then I seen the price. And the weight. Ouch!
