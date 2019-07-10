Mini Rocketman resurrected as compact electric car

Mini's parent company BMW has given the green light to a heavily reworked electric-powered production version of the Rocketman - the British company’s ultra-compact urban-based concept, first displayed in 2011.

Set to be launched in 2022, the three-door hatchback is planned to be an electric powered entry-level model within a realigned Mini line-up, with production set to take place at Spotlight Automotive - a newly established joint venture operation run by BMW and its partner Great Wall Motors in Jiangsu, China.

“We’re advancing plans for a model along the lines of the Rocketman. It’s a car we have been looking at for a long time, but to build it profitably at the price point we think customers are prepared to pay, you need a joint venture partner to share costs. Great Wall Motors has provided that opportunity with a shared electric car platform that will be used by Mini,” a senior BMW official revealed to Autocar.