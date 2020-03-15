In A-Class of its own: Revisiting the original Mercedes A-Class

But for us, R130 ONH was perfect and remained that way (figuratively if not literally) for another 10 years. My children grew up in it. It took the dogs to the beach, the rubbish to the tip. But even we managed eventually to outgrow it, so about 10 years ago, we sold it back to Mercedes. At the time, Mercedes was building a small fleet of historic models and wanted the A140 because, so far as anyone could work out, it was the oldest A-Class in the country.
And over the years, Mercedes restored it to original condition. Apparently, the greatest challenge was getting rid of the all-pervading odour of damp Labrador. The car was exhibited whenever a new A-Class model was launched, and every so often, a journalist would borrow it for a job. But last year, Mercedes decided it had done all it could do and felt it was time to move it on. Did I want it back?
The answer was clearly not. We have a family runabout, and although the A-Class might have had a role as a car for my now grown-up children to drive, the reality was that the moment I pointed out it had neither air conditioning nor any way of connecting to a smartphone, their noses turned north. I was about to tell them it was the A-Class or a bus pass, but then I looked at the cost of insuring it for them and realised it would cost far more than the car was worth to cover them for just one year.
So, no, there were no grounds to buy it back. So, of course, I did. For all 22 years of its life, it has only ever been owned by Mercedes-Benz and me, and I just didn’t like the idea of losing touch with a car that had played such a central role in my family’s most formative years. So it has joined the 1950s 2CV, 1960s Fiat 500 and 1970s Land Rover in my small accumulation of silly old cars, where I expect it to stay for another 10 years. After that, Mercedes can have it back again.
What to pay for a used Mk1 (W168) A-Class
£2000: This is absolutely top end. Expect full history, low miles and pristine condition. Long-wheelbase versions are well worth a look, too, because they’re still shorter than a Ford Fiesta.
£1000: Plenty of low-mileage cars are available for a grand. But watch out for signs of rust. W168 A-Classes are not as good as later Benzes at resisting tin worm. Ensure recall work has been done and there aren’t too many broken bits inside.
£500: Even 500 notes can buy you a perfectly usable A-Class, and quite a late one, too. It will probably have done a few miles and look quite shabby, particularly inside, but if it has been well maintained, it could still be a bargain.
Join the debate
si73
I always rated the a class
voyager12
Ah, is that the 2CV...
you bought from Mike Brewer? He didn't even realize.
Add your comment