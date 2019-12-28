Autocar's 10 most-watched videos of 2019

2019 has seen no shortage of excitement on Autocar's video pages. We've run more than our fair share of drag races, track battles, off-roat torture tests and supercar shootouts - but we could only pick ten to be our favourites.

The following are the films that made the biggest impression on our presenters, and which earned the most views from you, the readers.

10. BMW E30 M3 vs E46 M3 CSL vs M2 Competition – what is the best M Car of all time?

As part of our ongoing Autocar Heroes video series, we gathered three legendary BMWs to see which deserves to wear the ‘Greatest M Car’ crown. The tail-happy M2 Competition and iconic E46 M3 CSL are in with a chance, but remember that they follow in the footsteps of the angry and angular E30 M3. Eighteen cylinders come together to shred rubber in the name of science.

9. Track battle: 2020 Ford Focus ST vs Honda Civic Type R

A car would have to be pretty darn capable to knock our reigning champion - the Honda Civic Type R - off our hot hatch top spot. Ford has equipped its new Focus ST with a Mustang-derived turbocharged 2.3-litre four-cylinder engine that sends 276bhp to the front wheels - making it quicker through the mid-range than the old Focus RS. Which is more fun, then? We hit the twisties at Llandow Circuit to find out.

8. 2020 Porsche Taycan review | new electric Porsche driven