BTCC then and now: 2019 BMW 3 Series meets 1991 E30 M3

Tim Harvey nestles into the snug bucket seat and cracks that trademark toothy smile. He looks right at home, just as he should, because he’s sitting in the very BMW M3 E30 in which he won the final round of the British Touring Car Championship way back in 1991. Tim has changed in the past 28 years (well, only a little), but the car hasn’t.
“It’s a funny thing,” he says after squeezing out to admire the E30, resplendent in Vic Lee Motorsport’s iconic Labatt’s beer livery. “I was transported back in time. It was the smell. I can’t remember what I had for breakfast this morning, but when I got in there was that whiff of paint off the transmission tunnel, where it always used to burn. I haven’t sat in this car since I stepped out in the winner’s enclosure at Silverstone after that last race of ’91.”
Sitting beside the E30 in the Brands Hatch pitlane is another BMW, but one that dwarfs the perfectly proportioned three-box M3. It looks wide and burly, but it’s special too, because this G20 330i M Sport just happens to have just won this year's BTCC. And there, looking on, is its driver: newly-crowned four-time BTCC champion, Colin Turkington.
The cars contrast in size and so do their drivers, but vice versa… 1992 BTCC champion Harvey was never exactly – ahem – a waif, while Turkington is the archetype of the lithe, modern racing pro. Hips, Colin. Do you even know what they are? He’s not exactly short, but he is tiny.
