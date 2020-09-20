BACK TO ALL NEWS
The 50 fastest cars around Autocar's test track

MIRA has been our go-to circuit for timing production cars for more than a decade. These are the fastest
Autocar
News
12 mins read
20 September 2020

Autocar has been timing the fastest production cars in the world on the dry handling circuit at MIRA for more than 15 years. Here are the quickest and most memorable.

Tied 50th - Zenos E10 S

Lap time: 1min 12.6sec

Road test date 7.10.15 Test number 5237 Peak power 250bhp at 7000rpm Kerb weight 900kg Tyres Avon ZZR 0-60mph 4.3sec 0-100mph 11.2sec Quarter mile 13.0sec at 107.0mph

Tied 50th - Renault Megane RS Trophy-R

Lap time: 1min 12.6sec

Road test date 23.10.19 Test number 5445 Peak power 296bhp at 6000rpm Kerb weight 1280kg Tyres Bridgestone Potenza S007 RS 0-60mph 5.6sec 0-100mph 12.8sec Quarter mile 14.1sec at 105.9mph

Tied 50th - Lotus Elise Cup 250

Lap time: 1min 12.6sec

Road test date 29.6.16 Test number 5275 Peak power 243bhp at 7200rpm Kerb weight 930kg Tyres Yokohama Advan AO48 0-60mph 4.7sec 0-100mph 11.9sec Quarter mile 13.4sec at 105.5mph

Tied 48th - BMW M4 Coupe

Lap time: 1min 12.5sec

Road test date 9.7.14 Test number 5173 Peak power 425bhp at 5500-7300rpm Kerb weight 1610kg Tyres Michelin Pilot Sport 0-60mph 4.1sec 0-100mph 8.8sec Quarter mile 12.3sec at 120.9mph

Tied 48th - Porsche 911 GT3 (997)

Lap time: 1min 12.5sec

Road test date 7.2.07 Test number 4792 Peak power 409bhp at 7600rpm Kerb weight 1443kg Tyres Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 0-60mph 4.2sec 0-100mph 9.2sec Quarter mile 12.8sec at 116.2mph

47th - Mercedes-AMG GT S

Lap time: 1min 11.9sec

Road test date 29.7.15 Test number 5227 Peak power 503bhp at 6250rpm Kerb weight 1695kg Tyres Continental Sport Contact 5P 0-60mph 3.6sec 0-100mph 7.8sec Quarter mile 11.7sec at 123.8mph

46th - Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

Lap time: 1min 11.8sec

Road test date 21.11.18 Test number 5398 Peak power 715bhp at 6500rpm Kerb weight 1910kg Tyres Pirelli P Zero 0-60mph 3.7sec 0-100mph 7.4sec Quarter mile 11.6sec at 130.8mph

Tied 44th - Audi R8 V10 Plus Coupe

Lap time: 1min 11.7sec

Road test date 30.12.15 Test number 5249 Peak power 602bhp at 8250rpm Kerb weight 1730kg Tyres Continental Sport Contact 6 0-60mph 3.1sec 0-100mph 6.7sec Quarter mile 11.1sec at 129.9mph

Tied 44th - Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-door Coupe

Lap time: 1min 11.7sec

Road test date 13.3.19 Test number 5413 Peak power 577bhp at 5500-6500rpm Kerb weight 2135kg Tyres Michelin Pilot Sport 4S 0-60mph 3.3sec 0-100mph 7.7sec Quarter mile 11.5sec at 123.6mph

Tied 42nd - Chevrolet Corvette Stingray (C7)

Lap time: 1min 11.6sec

Road test date 8.10.14 Test number 5186 Peak power 460bhp at 6000rpm Kerb weight 1570kg Tyres Michelin Pilot Super Sport 5P 0-60mph 4.4sec 0-100mph 9.4sec Quarter mile 12.6sec at 116.6mph

America’s good-old-boy sports car has now gone mid-engined, but it therefore leaping up the order isn’t a given. Because when the final front-engined Corvette lapped our track, it did so in a way that spoke of quite a lot of incremental development of a known-quantity platform. With the C8, Chevrolet has started over.

On a power-to-weight basis, the C7 must be in the bottom 10% of all the cars in this list, but that didn’t slow it down much. Its lap time was built on strong, well-balanced grip, strong brakes and really sophisticated traction control.

Turn that off and you start to see why this car needs such an effective safety net. Stay within the bounds of that grip, though, looked after by those first-rate electronics, and this car has pretty serious track pace.

Tied 42nd - Lexus LFA

Lap time: 1min 11.6sec

Road test date 8.9.10 Test number 4976 Peak power 552bhp at 8700rpm Kerb weight 1615kg Tyres Bridgestone Potenza 0-60mph 4.2sec 0-100mph 8.2sec Quarter mile 12.2sec at 124.5mph

41st - Aston Martin Vantage

Lap time: 1min 11.4sec

Road test date 23.5.18 Test number 5372 Peak power 503bhp at 6000rpm Kerb weight 1720kg Tyres Pirelli P Zero 0-60mph 3.7sec 0-100mph 8.3sec Quarter mile 12.1sec at 120.5mph

40th - Porsche Cayman GT4 (981)

Lap time: 1min 11.3sec

Road test date 23.9.15 Test number 5235 Peak power 380bhp at 7400rpm Kerb weight 1425kg Tyres Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 0-60mph 4.6sec 0-100mph 10.0sec Quarter mile 12.9sec at 113.9mph

39th - Lotus Exige S

Lap time: 1min 11.2sec

Road test date 3.4.13 Test number 5108 Peak power 345bhp at 7000rpm Kerb weight 1200kg Tyres Pirelli P Zero Corsa 0-60mph 4.1sec 0-100mph 9.6sec Quarter mile 13.0sec at 87.6mph

38th - Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

Lap time: 1min 11.1sec

Road test date 30.6.10 Test number 4966 Peak power 563bhp at 6800rpm Kerb weight 1710kg Tyres Continental Sport Contact SP5 0-60mph 3.9sec 0-100mph 8.0sec Quarter mile 11.9sec at 124.8mph

37th - Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4

Lap time: 1min 11.0sec

Road test date 17.10.08 Test number 4879 Peak power 553bhp at 8000rpm Kerb weight 1580kg Tyres Pirelli P Zero Corsa 0-60mph 3.7sec 0-100mph 7.7sec Quarter mile 11.7sec at 125.7mph

36th - Lamborghini Urus

Lap time: 1min 10.8sec

Road test date 3.7.19 Test number 5429 Peak power 641bhp at 6000rpm Kerb weight 2285kg Tyres Pirelli P Zero Corsa 0-60mph 3.3sec 0-100mph 7.8sec Quarter mile 11.6sec at 120.8mph

We tested the monstrous Urus on the same day as the Aventador SVJ. If that hadn’t made practical sense, we might have just taken it to Millbrook, where we test our ‘normal’ metal. But that’s not the right word in this case.

How worthwhile it worked out to be. You might not believe this, but it was probably easier getting a sports-car-level lap time out of the Urus on the day than to make the Aventador SVJ lap faster than the lesser Huracán Performante had.

Just look at all the cars this 2.3-tonne SUV beat; it’s staggering to contemplate. It handles in such a flat, immediate way that on track you can easily forget it’s so heavy, and it accelerates like a missile. It’s pretty hard on tyres and brakes, though, so maintaining top-level pace for more than five laps without a break would be tough.

35th - Honda NSX

Lap time: 1min 10.7sec

Road test date 5.10.16 Test number 5289 Peak power 573bhp Kerb weight 1770kg Tyres Continental Sport Contact 5P 0-60mph 3.3sec 0-100mph 7.3sec Quarter mile 11.4sec at 125.7mph

Tied 33th - Noble M600

Lap time: 1min 10.5sec

Road test date 14.10.09 Test number 4930 Peak power 650bhp at 6800rpm Kerb weight 1305kg Tyres Michelin Pilot Sport 0-60mph 3.5sec 0-100mph 6.8sec Quarter mile 11.0sec at 131.1mph

Tied 33th - Porsche Taycan Turbo S

Lap time: 1min 10.5sec

Road test date 29.7.20 Test number 5484 Peak power 751bhp Kerb weight 2355kg Tyres Pirelli P Zero NFO Elect 0-60mph 2.8sec 0-100mph 6.5sec Quarter mile 10.9sec at 128.8mph

32nd - Porsche 911 Carrera S (992)

Lap time: 1min 10.4sec

Road test date 29.5.19 Test number 5424 Peak power 444bhp at 6500rpm Kerb weight 1525kg Tyres Goodyear Eagle F1 Asym’c 3 0-60mph 3.4sec 0-100mph 7.7sec Quarter mile 12.0sec at 125.3mph

31st - Nissan GT-R

Lap time: 1min 10.1sec

Road test date 6.5.09 Test number 4907 Peak power 480bhp at 6400rpm Kerb weight 1775kg Tyres Dunlop SP Sport 600 DST 0-60mph 3.8sec 0-100mph 8.5sec Quarter mile 12.1sec at 120.4mph

That so many of the cars ahead of the GT-R on this list came out much later goes to show how astonishing the big Nissan was. And make no mistake, the R35 is big. Technical. Complex. You’d also say sophisticated if so many of its attributes didn’t feel industrial and cumbersome compared with today’s supercars. If a roadster feels like a speedboat, the GT-R feels like a ship.

What’s doubly impressive is that Nissan didn’t bring a team to get the best out of the GT-R’s tyres or brakes, even though its weight puts extreme strain on them. It was driven to a time it could maintain. I recall how it wanted to put its power down, but it’s the heat coming from it after getting out that I remember the most, rather than the drama I felt inside it.

30th - Ferrari F430 F1

Lap time: 1min 10.0sec

Road test date 21.6.05 Test number 4709 Peak power 483bhp at 7500rpm Kerb weight 1528kg Tyres Pirelli P Zero Rosso 0-60mph 4.4sec 0-100mph 9.3sec Quarter mile 11.7sec at 125.0mph

Tied 28th - Porsche 718 Spyder

Lap time: 1min 9.9sec

Road test date 1.4.20 Test number 5467 Peak power 414bhp at 7600rpm Kerb weight 1350kg Tyres Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 0-60mph 4.3sec 0-100mph 9.7sec Quarter mile 13.0sec at 115.3mph

Tied 28th - Porsche 911 GT3 RS (991)

Lap time: 1min 9.9sec

Road test date 19.8.15 Test number 5230 Peak power 493bhp at 8250rpm Kerb weight 1490kg Tyres Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 0-60mph 3.4sec 0-100mph 7.8sec Quarter mile 11.6sec at 123.3mph

27th - Porsche 911 GT2 (997)

Lap time: 1min 9.7sec

Road test date na (road test rival) Test number na Peak power 523bhp at 6500rpm Kerb weight Not weighed Tyres Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 0-60mph 3.8sec 0-100mph 8.0sec Quarter mile 12.0sec at 123.9mph

Tied 25th - Porsche 911 Turbo S (991)

Lap time: 1min 9.6sec

Road test date 8.1.14 Test number 5147 Peak power 552bhp at 6500rpm Kerb weight 1610kg Tyres Pirelli P Zero 0-60mph 3.0sec 0-100mph 7.1sec Quarter mile 11.4sec at 126.3mph

Tied 25th - Porsche 911 GT3 RS 3.8 (997)

Lap time: 1min 9.6sec

Road test date 12.5.10 Test number 4959 Peak power 444bhp at 7900rpm Kerb weight 1415kg Tyres Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 0-60mph 3.9sec 0-100mph 8.4sec Quarter mile 12.2sec at 120.0mph

24th - Ferrari 430 Scuderia

Lap time: 1min 9.5sec

Road test date 23.7.08 Test number 4867 Peak power 503bhp at 8500rpm Kerb weight 1405kg Tyres Pirelli P Zero Rosso 0-60mph 3.4sec 0-100mph 7.4sec Quarter mile 11.5sec at 127.0mph

23rd - Ferrari 812 Superfast

Lap time: 1min 9.3sec

Road test date 25.7.18 Test number 5381 Peak power 789bhp at 8500rpm Kerb weight 1725kg Tyres Pirelli P Zero F 0-60mph 3.1sec 0-100mph 6.2sec Quarter mile 10.9sec at 137.9mph

You may be surprised to find the most potent front-engined Ferrari yet sitting so far down this list, but there’s a simple explanation. When you try to send 789bhp through Pirelli P Zero tyres for a sustained period, you may manage to preserve the rears for longer than expected but will very quickly obliterate the fronts, whose job it is to direct and partially contain such huge force.

Thus what I remember from our 812 Superfast road test is a mixture of frustration and fun: mid-corner understeer, then lashings of easy-access yaw as the tail went wide and the agile steering let you gather it all up intuitively. On more serious tyres, it would have been no surprise to see it break into the top 10.

Tied 20th - Ariel Atom 4

Lap time: 1min 8.9sec

Road test date 9.10.19 Test number 5443 Peak power 316bhp at 6500rpm Kerb weight 680kg Tyres Yokohama Advan A052 0-60mph 3.2sec 0-100mph 6.9sec Quarter mile 11.3sec at 123.4mph

Tied 20th - Ferrari 458 Italia

Lap time: 1min 8.9sec

Road test date 18.8.10 Test number 4973 Peak power 562bhp at 9000rpm Kerb weight 1535kg Tyres Michelin Pilot Sport K1 0-60mph 3.2sec 0-100mph 7.0sec Quarter mile 11.3sec at 128.7mph

Tied 20th - McLaren 12C Spider

Lap time: 1min 8.9sec

Road test date 8.5.13 Test number 5113 Peak power 616bhp at 7500rpm Kerb weight 1520kg Tyres Pirelli P Zero 0-60mph 3.4sec 0-100mph 7.2sec Quarter mile 11.6sec at 129.5mph

19th - McLaren 570S

Lap time: 1min 8.7sec

Road test date 30.3.16 Test number 5262 Peak power 562bhp at 7400rpm Kerb weight 1445kg Tyres Pirelli P Zero Corsa 0-60mph 3.1sec 0-100mph 6.4sec Quarter mile 11.0sec at 133.5mph

Tied 17th - Ferrari F12 Berlinetta

Lap time: 1min 8.6sec

Road test date 6.11.13 Test number 5139 Peak power 731bhp at 8250rpm Kerb weight 1715kg Tyres Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 0-60mph 3.0sec 0-100mph 6.5sec Quarter mile 11.0sec at 133.6mph

Tied 17th - McLaren MP4-12C

Lap time: 1min 8.6sec (damp)

Road test date 29.6.11 Test number 5018 Peak power 592bhp at 7000rpm Kerb weight 1470kg Tyres Pirelli P Zero Corsa 0-60mph 3.3sec 0-100mph 6.7sec Quarter mile 11.1sec at 131.5mph

16th - Bugatti Veyron Super Sport

Lap time: 1min 8.5sec

Road test date 2.3.11 Test number 5000 Peak power 1183bhp at 6400rpm Kerb weight 1995kg Tyres Michelin Pilot Sport PAX 0-60mph 2.6sec 0-100mph 5.0sec Quarter mile 10.1sec at 147.9mph

15th - Ariel Atom V8

Lap time: 1min 8.4sec

Road test date 10.8.11 Test number 5024 Peak power 475bhp at 10,500rpm Kerb weight 650kg Tyres Toyo Proxes R888 0-60mph 3.0sec 0-100mph 5.7sec Quarter mile 11.2sec at 134.2mph

Tied 12th - Ferrari 458 Speciale

Lap time: 1min 8.3sec

Road test date 20.8.14 Test number 5179 Peak power 597bhp at 9000rpm Kerb weight 1445kg Tyres Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 0-60mph 3.6sec 0-100mph 6.8sec Quarter mile 11.1sec at 130.1mph

Tied 12th - McLaren 650S Spider

Lap time: 1min 8.3sec

Road test date 30.7.14 Test number 5176 Peak power 641bhp at 7250rpm Kerb weight 1490kg Tyres Pirelli P Zero Corsa 0-60mph 3.2sec 0-100mph 6.3sec Quarter mile 11.0sec at 135.2mph

McLarens like it best if you trail their brakes right to the apex, because this quells the understeer that they all to an extent suffer from. But the circuit layout we chose deliberately doesn’t always allow the same cornering style – particularly the really long, really fast left-hander, which shows up high-speed stability issues.

Even so, the 650S Spider was exceptionally fast, even on slightly worn tyres. (One last set went unused because we don’t get the circuit all day and the car turned up late.) Still, with the McLaren techs thinking there was a little more left in the bag, our track time was up, but this drop-top would match the more track-focused Ferrari 458 Speciale coupé.

Tied 12th - Mercedes-AMG GT R

Lap time: 1min 8.3sec

Road test date 10.5.17 Test number 5319 Peak power 577bhp at 6250rpm Kerb weight 1665kg Tyres Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 0-60mph 3.6sec 0-100mph 7.3sec Quarter mile 11.5sec at 128.6mph

11th - Radical RS3 SL

Lap time: 1min 8.0sec

Road test date 20.11.11 Test number 5040 Peak power 245bhp at 6000rpm Kerb weight 765kg Tyres Kumho Ecsta V700 0-60mph 3.4sec 0-100mph 8.4sec Quarter mile 12.3sec at 115.8mph

10th - Dallara Stradale

Lap time: 1min 7.9sec

Road test date 16.10.19 Test number 5444 Peak power 395bhp at 6200rpm Kerb weight 987kg Tyres Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R 0-60mph 3.7sec 0-100mph 9.2sec Quarter mile 12.4sec at 116.6mph

9th - Porsche 911 GT2 RS (991)

Lap time: 1min 7.8sec

Road test date 18.7.18 Test number 5380 Peak power 691bhp at 7000rpm Kerb weight 1520kg Tyres Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 0-60mph 3.0sec 0-100mph 6.1sec Quarter mile 10.8sec at 136.3mph

8th - McLaren 600LT Spider

Lap time: 1min 6.9sec

Road test date 22.5.19 Test number 5423 Peak power 592bhp at 7500rpm Kerb weight 1465kg Tyres Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R 0-60mph 2.9sec 0-100mph 6.1sec Quarter mile 10.7sec at 133mph

7th - McLaren P1

Lap time: 1min 6.8sec

Road test date 7.5.14 Test number 5164 Peak power 903bhp at 7300rpm Kerb weight Not weighed Tyres Pirelli P Zero Corsa 0-60mph 2.8sec 0-100mph 5.2sec Quarter mile 10.2sec at 147.5mph

6th - McLaren 720S

Lap time: 1min 6.1sec

Road test date 24.5.17 Test number 5321 Peak power 710bhp at 7500rpm Kerb weight 1419kg Tyres Pirelli P Zero Corsa 0-60mph 2.9sec 0-100mph 5.6sec Quarter mile 10.4sec at 143.5mph

5th - Porsche 918 Spyder

Lap time: 1min 5.7sec

Road test date 22.10.14 Test number 5188 Peak power 874bhp at 8700rpm Kerb weight 1740kg Tyres Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 0-60mph 2.6sec 0-100mph 5.3sec Quarter mile 10.2sec at 144.9mph

Tied 3rd - Lamborghini Huracan Performante

Lap time: 1min 5.3sec

Road test date 11.10.17 Test number 5341 Peak power 630bhp at 8000rpm Kerb weight 1590kg Tyres Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R 0-60mph 2.9sec 0-100mph 5.9sec Quarter mile 10.6sec at 136.7mph

Meeting the Lamborghini crew on a grey, mizzling morning made me feel guilty from the off. I always do when conditions make it hard to test a car fairly; usually we have a day to do it so just have to get on with our work.

I remember heading onto the track with the rain only just stopped and an hour booked in which to try to warm the car and tyres, dry out a line and see what was possible.

We had already scrubbed a fresh set of tyres and the asphalt was still drying, so we extended our session.

With literally a minute left, on our last tyre set and at temperature just in time, the Porsche 918 Spyder’s three-year-old record went. When the VBox timing app pinged in the way it does to indicate you’ve just improved your best time, I felt as if I’d just ‘done a Hamilton’ in Q3.

Tied 3rd - Ferrari 488 Pista

Lap time: 1min 5.3sec

Road test date 7.8.19 Test number 5435 Peak power 710bhp at 6750rpm Kerb weight 1465kg Tyres Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R 0-60mph 2.8sec 0-100mph 5.6sec Quarter mile 10.5sec at 141.0mph

2nd - Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

Lap time: 1min 5.2sec

Road test date 19.6.19 Test number 5427 Peak power 759bhp at 8500rpm Kerb weight 1770kg Tyres Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R 0-60mph 2.9sec 0-100mph 6.1sec Quarter mile 10.7sec at 135.9mph

1st - McLaren Senna

Lap time: 1min 3.8sec

Road test date 10.10.18 Test number 5392 Peak power 789bhp at 7250rpm Kerb weight 1345kg Tyres Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R 0-60mph 3.1sec 0-100mph 5.5sec Quarter mile 10.4sec at 148.2mph

Our current record holder set a time that might easily remain the best for years to come. That was always the point of the McLaren Senna. For all its power and downforce, its genius is in making driving preposterously fast amazingly simple, and not just for those with a WEC racer’s skillset.

Not that we just hopped in and smashed it on the out lap. The car’s Trofeo R tyres certainly needed some warming. Otherwise, as one tester found out, if you select Race mode and dial back the electronics, it’s easy to end up embarrassed, stationary and looking at an apex you’d swear you’d already passed.

Once enough heat was in those tyres, the Senna just flew. It posted its time according to the script, just as its fresh rubber had been fitted and set for optimal pressure – no chasing or adjusting was needed.

The feeling of sheer stability, downforce and speed it produced, of flying through Turn Four with hardly a hint of a lift and challenging myself to brake later and harder, turn by turn, will stay with me for as long as I can recall MIRA at all.

Ex Cop

