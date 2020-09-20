The 50 fastest cars around Autocar's test track

Road test date 3.7.19 Test number 5429 Peak power 641bhp at 6000rpm Kerb weight 2285kg Tyres Pirelli P Zero Corsa 0-60mph 3.3sec 0-100mph 7.8sec Quarter mile 11.6sec at 120.8mph

We tested the monstrous Urus on the same day as the Aventador SVJ. If that hadn’t made practical sense, we might have just taken it to Millbrook, where we test our ‘normal’ metal. But that’s not the right word in this case.

How worthwhile it worked out to be. You might not believe this, but it was probably easier getting a sports-car-level lap time out of the Urus on the day than to make the Aventador SVJ lap faster than the lesser Huracán Performante had.

Just look at all the cars this 2.3-tonne SUV beat; it’s staggering to contemplate. It handles in such a flat, immediate way that on track you can easily forget it’s so heavy, and it accelerates like a missile. It’s pretty hard on tyres and brakes, though, so maintaining top-level pace for more than five laps without a break would be tough.

35th - Honda NSX

Lap time: 1min 10.7sec

Road test date 5.10.16 Test number 5289 Peak power 573bhp Kerb weight 1770kg Tyres Continental Sport Contact 5P 0-60mph 3.3sec 0-100mph 7.3sec Quarter mile 11.4sec at 125.7mph

Tied 33th - Noble M600

Lap time: 1min 10.5sec

Road test date 14.10.09 Test number 4930 Peak power 650bhp at 6800rpm Kerb weight 1305kg Tyres Michelin Pilot Sport 0-60mph 3.5sec 0-100mph 6.8sec Quarter mile 11.0sec at 131.1mph

Tied 33th - Porsche Taycan Turbo S

Lap time: 1min 10.5sec

Road test date 29.7.20 Test number 5484 Peak power 751bhp Kerb weight 2355kg Tyres Pirelli P Zero NFO Elect 0-60mph 2.8sec 0-100mph 6.5sec Quarter mile 10.9sec at 128.8mph

32nd - Porsche 911 Carrera S (992)

Lap time: 1min 10.4sec

Road test date 29.5.19 Test number 5424 Peak power 444bhp at 6500rpm Kerb weight 1525kg Tyres Goodyear Eagle F1 Asym’c 3 0-60mph 3.4sec 0-100mph 7.7sec Quarter mile 12.0sec at 125.3mph

31st - Nissan GT-R

Lap time: 1min 10.1sec