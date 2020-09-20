The 50 fastest cars around Autocar's test track

Autocar has been timing the fastest production cars in the world on the dry handling circuit at MIRA for more than 15 years. Here are the quickest and most memorable.
Tied 50th - Zenos E10 S
Lap time: 1min 12.6sec
Road test date 7.10.15 Test number 5237 Peak power 250bhp at 7000rpm Kerb weight 900kg Tyres Avon ZZR 0-60mph 4.3sec 0-100mph 11.2sec Quarter mile 13.0sec at 107.0mph
Tied 50th - Renault Megane RS Trophy-R
Lap time: 1min 12.6sec
Road test date 23.10.19 Test number 5445 Peak power 296bhp at 6000rpm Kerb weight 1280kg Tyres Bridgestone Potenza S007 RS 0-60mph 5.6sec 0-100mph 12.8sec Quarter mile 14.1sec at 105.9mph
Tied 50th - Lotus Elise Cup 250
Lap time: 1min 12.6sec
Road test date 29.6.16 Test number 5275 Peak power 243bhp at 7200rpm Kerb weight 930kg Tyres Yokohama Advan AO48 0-60mph 4.7sec 0-100mph 11.9sec Quarter mile 13.4sec at 105.5mph
Tied 48th - BMW M4 Coupe
Lap time: 1min 12.5sec
Road test date 9.7.14 Test number 5173 Peak power 425bhp at 5500-7300rpm Kerb weight 1610kg Tyres Michelin Pilot Sport 0-60mph 4.1sec 0-100mph 8.8sec Quarter mile 12.3sec at 120.9mph
Tied 48th - Porsche 911 GT3 (997)
Lap time: 1min 12.5sec
Road test date 7.2.07 Test number 4792 Peak power 409bhp at 7600rpm Kerb weight 1443kg Tyres Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 0-60mph 4.2sec 0-100mph 9.2sec Quarter mile 12.8sec at 116.2mph
Ex Cop
Great write up. Interesting
