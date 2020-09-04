Lotus Evija: 2000bhp hypercar stars at Concours of Elegance

The new Lotus Evija has been shown at London's Concours of Elegance, as the company gears up to begin customer deliveries in 2021.
The hypercar's second public appearance - following a debut at last week's London Concours - comes following the company's announcement that deliveries have been pushed back five months as a result of the pandemic. As exclusively reported by Autocar, lockdowns, travel restrictions and quarantine rules hampered the firm's ability to continue the model's testing programme, which will recommence as restrictions ease.
More recently, Lotus ended its technical development partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering, which had seen the two forms collaborate on the Evija, citing "delivery problems". Hethel added that "the end result will be a better product" as a result.
Claimed to be the most powerful production car in the world, the 1973bhp electric hypercar is sold out for its initial 2020 production run.
A video of the newly designed configurator show how the ordering experience begins for buyers. Autocar had a chance to play with the high-tech configurator, and meet the team behind it, earlier this year.
The Evija is being built in at a refurbished facility at Lotus's headquarters in Hethel, Norfolk, called Factory 3. Work on the facility, which is a former Lotus Engineering building that was once home to the Vauxhall Lotus Carlton, is now near completion. Each of the 130 Evijas will be hand-built there.
Lotus has told Autocar that all of the Evijas due to be built this year have already been sold, although it hasn't given an exact figure.
“With our new factory ready, we are ahead of the pack in the emerging EV hypercar segment and 100% ready for some healthy competition," said Lotus boss Phil Popham, an indirect reference to the likes of the Pininfarina Battista that have so far remained quiet on sales.
Dynamic testing of the car got underway earlier this year at Lotus's Hethel test track, which sits adjacent to the Evija production facility.
Gavan Kershaw, director of vehicle attributes at Lotus, said: “Physical prototype testing at speed is a landmark moment for the Evija and hugely exciting for everyone involved. Our aim is to make sure it’s a true Lotus in every sense, with exceptional performance that’s going to set new standards in the hypercar sector.”
While most track testing will be done at Hethel, Lotus claims it will use other demanding European circuits, too. "Over the coming months several prototypes will cover many thousands of miles and hundreds of hours of driving assessment, including on public roads" the maker said in a release.
Roadster
It's go like stink and should drive great...but the looks.....
While it looks striking and jaw dropping it's yet another hypercar of late that features derivative styling and cues from previous hypercars. The Evija is reminiscent of the LaFerrari. It's almost as if designers are running out of ideas and it's probably not help by the plethora of hypercars that have been appearing during the past few years too.
jason_recliner
It's a Lotus. It has 1,500 kW!!!
Haters gonna hate!
:-0
Luap
.
Excellent.
gussy51
It's a good start....
Clarkey
These things are just all
These things are just all merging together into a mess of jellymould looks, ridiculous prices and nonsensical performance. I wish British engineering talent wasn't being frittered away constantly on pointless stuff like this.
Williams don't supply batteries to Formula E anymore - that stopped a year ago.
bol
Looks quite Lotusy
From the front and side. Not sure about the back yet. Now scale it down in size by 10-15% and it’ll fit on the roads around Hethel. Sad to think that it won’t be tested round here in the way it’s predecessors all were.
LouSiThames
Fantastic!
Lotus! You've finally done it. You've been working on this for a long time. Fantastic, well done.
jmd67
Looks a bit too much like a
Looks a bit too much like a McLaren but still really smart. 0-186mph in almost half the time of a LaFerrari is mental.
The photos aren't great though. I want to see more of how that big side air intake works.
I never thought I would say this but I think there are now too many supercars and as they're all chasing the same aero goals they are all starting to look very similar.
Also, the Valkyrie has already reached what's likely to be the absolute limit of how a road car can be packaged, so all the new ones are a bit of an anti-climax. No supercar has shocked me since the 'see-through' Aston (which I still can hardly get my head around if I'm honest).
Peter Cavellini
We’ll see.....
lotus haven’t followed through on many of it’s projects , this, this looks good, but, i wonder, what’s the limit going to be?, will it see a main Road?, will it be a Runway beauty?
TStag
I want to see someone crack
I want to see someone crack 300 mph. I really do. The engineering in something like that would be incredible.
