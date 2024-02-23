BACK TO ALL TOP 10s
The 15 fastest cars in the world
The 15 fastest cars in the world

Lamborghini, Ferrari and Porsche all build cars capable of exceeding 200mph. The cars on this list can do significantly more than that...
Jack Warrick
News
7 mins read
23 February 2024

Ever since Karl Benz fired up his Patent-Motorwagen for the first time in 1886, the title of the fastest car in the world has been hotly contested.

The Benz could achieve a heady 10mph on a good day, with a lightweight driver and a favourable wind. Today, nearly 140 years of development has pushed the very fastest cars past a monumental 300mph.

The Benz’s brave driver could cover just 4.4 metres per second; in 2019, with Andy Wallace behind the wheel, the Bugatti Chiron covered 136 metres per second.

It’s a fearsome prospect, and there are only a handful of places on earth where cars of this calibre can reach their V-max, yet there’s no shortage of car manufacturers vying for top honours.

With that in mind, here are the fastest production road cars by the numbers - many of which are also the world's fastest accelerating cars.

And because chasing top speed is such a wild and outlandish pursuit, we've gone for more than the usual 10...

1. Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ - 304.7mph

World's fastest production cars - Bugatti Chiron Super Sport

The undisputed top speed champion is once again a Bugatti.

Again limited to 30 customer cars, like the Veyron Super Sport, this purpose-built speed machine was taken to 304.773mph by British racing veteran Andy Wallace at the Volkswagen Group’s Ehra-Lessien test track.

Appropriately nicknamed Thor (because it brings the thunder), the Chiron’s quad-turbocharged W16 engine produced 1578bhp in record-setting guise. It was given a new gearbox with longer ratios and front and rear bumpers optimised for high speed runs.

Read our Bugatti Chiron Super Sport review here

2. SSC Tuatara - 295mph

World's fastest production cars - SSC Tuatara

Mired in controversy from the outset, the SSC Tuatara’s initial claim of an ‘official’ 331mph top speed run was quickly debunked following claims of misleading video ‘evidence’ and some belated admissions that there may have been ‘accuracy’ issues with the data logging kit.

However, with its twin-turbocharged 5.9-litre V8 developing 1750bhp when running on E85 bio-ethanol fluid, the Tuatara is clearly no slouch, as owner Larry Caplin proved when he logged a verified 295mph at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida in early 2022.

Read more about the SSC Tuatara here

3. Zenvo Aurora Tur - 280mph (claimed)

Zenvo Aurora Tur front quarter static with doors open

This quad-turbocharged V12 hypercar also packs three electric motors, giving it a combined output of 1850bhp.

Read our review

Car review
Bugatti Chiron

Bugatti Chiron

Bugatti originally brought us the Veyron and now has masterminded a 1487bhp, £2.5m masterpiece that's set to become the world's fastest production car

Read our review
That's enough for it to arrive at 62mph from a standstill in a claimed 2.3sec – 0.1sec quicker than the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport – and it will go on to hit 280mph, according to Zenvo.

Perhaps more impressive is the acceleration of the shorter-geared Agil model, which dispatches a 0-186mph sprint in roughly 10sec.

Read more about the Zenvo Aurora here

4. Koenigsegg Agera RS - 277.8mph

World's fastest production cars - Koenigsegg Agera RS

When it used a customer's Agera RS to earn the outright world record top speed in 2017, Koenigsegg also took the record for the highest speed ever recorded on a public road.

Mercedes had held that particular crown since 1938, when a highly modified W125 grand prix car managed 268mph on a closed stretch of autobahn.

As an indication of 80 years of progress, the Agera RS was entirely standard, with Koenigsegg's optional 1MW engine package producing a colossal 1360bhp.

Read about the Koenigsegg Agera RS beaking its own 0-400-0kph record

5. Hennessey Venom F5 - 271.6mph

Hennessey venom f5

Unlike its Lotus Elise-based predecessor, the Hennessey Venom F5 is a bespoke build from the ground up - a first for the American firm.

Featuring a carbonfibre tub and a twin-turbocharged 6.6-litre V8 that packs a monstrous 1817bhp and gearbox-shredding 1193lb ft, the F5 sprints from 0-250mph in just 15.5sec – half the time of the Bugatti Chiron.

Hennessey also promises a top speed of 341mph, although 271.6mph is as fast as the car has gone so far.

Watch as the Hennessey Venom F5 unleashes its full 1817bhp

6. Hennessey Venom GT - 270.4mph

World's fastest production cars - Hennessey Venom GT

It was the Venom GT (which used the Lotus Exige as its foundation) that would go on to steal the record from Bugatti - although not without controversy.

In February 2014, on the 3.2-mile space shuttle landing runway at Florida’s Kennedy Space Centre, it recorded a one-way speed of 270.49mph.

However, Nasa wouldn’t let Hennessey attempt a run in the opposite direction, so it didn’t qualify for an official Guinness World Record.

The Hennessey Venom GT raced to 265.6mph back in 2016

7. Bugatti Veyron Super Sport - 267.8mph

World's fastest production cars - Bugatti Veyron Super Sport

Unhappy about losing the record – and at the hands of American upstart SSC – Bugatti gave the Veyron a substantial overhaul in a bid to reclaim the top-speed title.

The Veyron Super Sport was limited to just 30 cars, each one boosted to 1184bhp and featuring an aerodynamic overhauled to cope with the forces generated beyond 250mph.

In July 2010, Bugatti test driver Pierre-Henri Raphanel lapped the Ehra-Lessien oval at 267.856mph.

Have some spare cash knocking about? Read our Bugatti Veyron used car buying guide...

=9. Aspark Owl - 258mph

World's fastest production cars - Aspark Owl

It seems as if a new hyper-EV is launched every week, but few can lay claim to bragging rights like Japan's Aspark Owl can.

Like the Rimac Nevera (below), it claims a clutch of records: at 258mph, it's the fastest electric car money can buy, and it recorded a 192mph average speed over an eighth of a mile and 198.12mph in the quarter mile.

Aspark says the Owl is fitted with a “unique” battery pack and claims a 280-mile range – although its 64kWh lithium ion pack is smaller than those fitted by Rimac and Lotus.

The Aspark Owl set its quarter-mile record in the UK in 2023

=9. Rimac Nevera - 258mph

World's fastest production cars - Rimac Nevera

If ever there was a car that put to bed the myth that electric cars were slow, it was the Rimac Nevera.

The Croatian hypercar has clocked 258mph, making it the joint-fastest electric car in the world. It’s also the world’s fastest accelerating production car over the quarter mile (8.582sec), it can accelerate from 0-62mph in 1.95sec and it can do 0-100mph in 4.3sec.

If there’s a caveat, it’s that customer cars are limited to ‘just’ 219mph, but Rimac can override this to achieve V-max at official Rimac events.

Read our Rimac Nevera review here

10. SSC Ultimate Aero TT - 256.1mph

SSC, then known as Shelby Supercars, produced the Ultimate Aero for seven years - not an especially long lifespan but long enough to overtake Bugatti in the top speed stakes.

In September 2007, the 1183bhp, twin-turbocharged V8 hypercar used a temporarily closed two-lane stretch of public road near the company’s Washington headquarters to set an average top speed of just over 256mph. 

Read our 2007 SSC Ultimate Aero TT review

11. Bugatti Veyron 16.4 - 253.8mph

World's fastest production cars - Bugatti Veyron

At the time it was the most expensive and most powerful road car ever built, but Volkswagen Group bosses wanted the Bugatti Veyron to be officially the fastest car in the world as well.

An 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged W16 engine produced 987bhp from the factory, with a seven-speed automatic gearbox sending power all four wheels.

The car had to be put into its Top Speed Mode for the run, activated with a special key that retracts the rear spoiler, shuts the front air diffuser and lowers the ground clearance to just 6.5cm. The result? A record-breaking 253.8mph at the Ehra-Lessien test facility.

Read our Bugatti Veyron (2005-2015) review

12. McLaren Speedtail - 250mph

World's fastest production cars - McLaren Speedtail

There’s an argument that McLaren should have put an end to all top-speed bragging rights when its iconic F1 clocked 240.1mph.

The Gordon Murray-designed supercar held the record for 18 years, while it took McLaren 22 years before it could better its original record-breaker with the Speedtail.

Like its ancestor, it featured a novel three-seater layout with a central driving position, but its combination of 747bhp twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 and 309bhp of electrification delivers a total output of 1055bhp and a top speed of 250mph.

Read our McLaren Speedtail review

13. W Motors Fenyr Supersport - 248mph

World's fastest production cars - W Motors Fenyr Supersport

W Motors may be more famous for its £2.25m Lykan, but it’s the Fenyr that makes this list, thanks to a 900bhp, 885 lb ft twin-turbo 4.0-litre flat six developed by hallowed Porsche tuner Ruf.

The W Motors Fenyr Supersport is based around a carbonfibre body and tubular aluminium chassis.

With its likely impressive power-to-weight ratio, the Emirati company claims a top speed of 248mph and a 0-62mph of less than 2.7sec.

The W Motors Fenyr Supersport made an appearance at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed

15. Koenigsegg CCR - 241.1mph

World's fastest production cars - Koenigsegg CCR

The car that knocked the F1 off the top spot did so at Italy’s Nardò Ring test track in February 2005.

Koenigsegg’s second-ever production model used a 4.7-litre twin-supercharged V8 to produce north of 800bhp, urging it on to beat McLaren by a single MPH.

The record wouldn’t stand for long, however: just two months later, Bugatti would take the crown in spectacular fashion.

Read our Koenigsegg CC8S (2002-2004) review

What are the fastest cars of the future? 

With Bugatti having promised to bow out of setting production car speed records, there are several potential successors to its crown. For instance, both SSC and Hennessey claim there's more speed to come from their machines.

However, if any manufacturer is going to topple Bugatti from the fastest-of-all-time list, it's surely Koenigsegg. Its string of wild supercars has rarely failed to live up to its promise, so its Jesko Absolut should be something a bit special.

Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut - 330mph+ (claimed)

You didn’t think Koenigsegg was going to let Bugatti keep the record for long, did you?

The Swedish film has yet to confirm an official top speed for its 1600bhp+ hypercar, which it says will be the fastest car it will ever produce.

Simulations suggest the combination of twin-turbocharged, 5.0-litre V8 engine, a low drag coefficient of 0.278Cd and a unique multi-clutch nine-speed transmission will allow for a top speed of 330mph. 

New Koenigsegg Jesko: 300mph hypercar arrives at Goodwood

FAQs

Where are land speed records set?

There are only a handful of places on earth where these hypercars can truly stretch their legs. The Nardo Ring in Italy is a 7.8-mile-long circular track, and its banking famously allows cars to travel at up to 149mph with no steering input required from the driver. Bugatti uses its Ehra-Lessien facility with its 5.4-mile straight, while Hennesey prefers the space shuttle runway at the Kennedy Space Centre. Closed sections of autobahn and airstrips have also been used.

What was the first car to set a speed record?

The Mercedes Velo was the first production car, so became the unofficial holder of the world’s fastest car accolade in 1894. Some 1,200 Velos were built, and they could achieve a dizzying 12mph.

What was the first car to go 200mph?

Road legal cars had gone faster, but in terms of regular production cars, the Ferrari F40 was the first to break the 200mph barrier. Ferrari claimed a 4.1sec 0-62 time and a 200.88mph maximum. This, along with its stunning chassis and technological advances means it’s still considered one of the greatest Ferraris ever made.

Can a car go 400mph?

Short answer: not yet. Since 2019, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport has been the only car proven capable of more than 300mph, but the Koenigsegg Jesko and Hennessey Venom F5 could yet beat it. Speeds like these pose engineers a stern challenge in terms of power, aerodynamics and even tyre wear, so it’s hugely complicated and expensive to achieve even a small gain.But still manufacturers keep trying, so the prospect of a 400mph hypercar is a very real one. Just one that we’re not going to see any time soon.

What is the fastest land speed record ever?

The current land speed record holder, rather surprisingly, doesn’t wear number plates. Thrust SSC was powered by two Rolls-Royce Spey jet engines – as used in the RAF’s Phantom II fighter – and achieved 763mph in October 1997, and in so doing became the first car ever to break the sound barrier. That its record has stood for more than two and a half decades is proof of the technical complexity, cost and danger of these runs.

