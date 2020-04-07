Porsche 911 Turbo S 2020 review

The new Turbo S is typically well mannered in Comfort mode around town. It’s not exactly quiet, but neither is it ever particularly raucous. There’s greater intent to the gravel-toned exhaust note than before, thanks to the availability of an optional sports exhaust – as fitted to our test car – for the first time. However, it’s still relatively subdued.

Until you call up Sport mode and plant it, that is, at which point it unleashes a gloriously deep blare that’s less guttural but every bit as captivating as those of Porsche’s naturally aspirated powerplants. The remarkable thing – and this has been a key strength of the top-of-the-line 911 for years now – is just how amenable the car is. Threading though traffic and heading beyond the suburbs onto smooth-surfaced country roads, it really is as easy to drive as your average hot hatchback.

Only it’s in a completely different dimension as far as performance is concerned. The acceleration in lower gears is mind-numbing in its intensity. Porsche claims 0-60mph in 2.6sec, a 0.2sec improvement over the old Turbo S, making this the fastest-accelerating series-production 911 yet. Yes, that means it’s quicker here than the GT1, GT2 RS and GT3 RS.

The savage low-to-mid-range thrust and ability of the four-wheel drive system to place it to the road with outstanding efficiency makes for explosive forward momentum, as exemplified in the 0-124mph time, which has been improved by a full second to just 8.9sec.

There’s so much torque available that you can call up higher gears and surf the resulting potency well into significant three-figure speeds in one wonderful unbroken line of surging acceleration, aided all the while by the stunning straight-line stability brought on by 170kg of downforce at the claimed 205mph top speed.

There’s no noticeable turbo lag anywhere, just one exceptional stream of urge from not much more than 1000rpm all the way to the 7200rpm ignition cutout on a loaded throttle.

The smoothness of the delivery and rapid action of the kickdown from the gearbox masks the improved response of the new engine, but it is there. This latest version of Porsche’s traditional six-cylinder unit isn’t rabid in the character of a flat-plane-crank engine, but there’s still added resolve to the way it goes about its business. That’s especially true at the upper end of its rev range, where it feels stronger and more determined than its predecessor.

There’s more to the dynamic appeal of the Turbo S than just its straight-line speed, though, and that all starts with the steering. There’s a lovely slickness and immediacy to the speed-sensitive electromechanical four-wheel system.

The weighting remains consistent over a wide speed range, creating the sort of engagement that no recent Turbo S has managed to offer. In a bid to improve agility, Porsche has revised the steering action on the rear wheels, increasing the ratio by 6% for even sharper and more decisive turn-in traits than before.

For the first time, Turbo S buyers can specify optional sports suspension with a 10mm-lower ride height and retuned active roll compensation system among other detailed changes over the standard underpinnings. This is allied as standard to the Porsche Active Suspension Management system, which brings adaptive damping into the mix.

Also on the optional equipment list is a lift function that provides an additional 40mm increase in ground clearance on the front axle. The sports suspension breathes nicely over longer-wave undulations and remains superbly controlled over higher-frequency bumps, without the characteristic nose bob that affected previous generations, keeping the Turbo S well planted on all but the most badly pitted surfaces. This is thanks in part to the adoption of new helper springs that provide a preloading effect to the main springs for more controlled rebound.