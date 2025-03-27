“Intense negotiations” are taking place between the UK and the US after president Donald Trump last night announced a new 25% tariff on all cars and car parts imported into the country.

The new levy will come into effect from 2 April and will apply to both finished cars shipped into the country and car parts imported for vehicles assembled there.

Speaking from the Oval Office late on Wednesday, Trump said "this is very exciting", adding: “What we’re going to be doing is a 25% tariff for all cars that are not made in the United States.”

On Thursday morning, UK chancellor Rachel Reeves told Sky News that the tariff risks hitting the UK economy by pushing up inflation. “Trade wars are no good for anyone,” she added.

"We are looking to secure a better trading relationship with the United States," said Reeves. "I recognise that the week ahead is important. There are further talks going on today so let's see where we get to in the next few days.”

The effect on the UK could stunt its economic growth, Office for Budget Responsibility chair Richard Hughes told the BBC. He added that it could hit government spending plans and fuel inflation if prices rose.

While the tariffs are bad news for companies that export foreign-built vehicles to the US, Trump claimed the move would lead to "tremendous growth" for the US automotive industry, adding that it would create more investment for US-based car makers and therefore more jobs.

Around eight million cars were imported into the US last year, around half the total sold in the market. Mexico will be the country hit hardest by the new levy. Car makers with production facilities in Mexico include BMW, Ford, Nissan, Volkswagen and Toyota. The US's other top importers are Canada, Germany, Japan and South Korea.