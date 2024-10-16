Multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) are some of the most versatile vehicles out there, majoring in space, practicality and people carrying.

Thanks to an extremely efficient use of space, they usually offer more value than vehicles with a similar footprint. They also tend to be packed with surprise-and-delight features that take the stress out of transporting families.

Traditionally MPVs are seen as seven-seaters, but the sector also includes five-seat models, and some even go up to nine seats. That's perfect for those who never need to carry extra passengers but do want the space and thoughtful design.

With SUVs continuing to surge ahead in the sales charts, though, the number of people carriers on sale in the UK is dropping. We've lost the Ford S-Max, Ford Galaxy and Volkswagen Sharan in the past few years, but don't worry: the MPV hasn’t slipped into obscurity just yet.

Increasingly, the class is seeing the arrival of van-based models, their boxy bodies and no-nonsense engineering making them the ultimate utilitarian family holdalls.

Our top MPV pick is the Dacia Jogger, which offers by far the best value for money and supreme practicality, but which other models should you consider buying? Read about the top 10 MPVs and people carriers below...