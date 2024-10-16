Multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) are some of the most versatile vehicles out there, majoring in space, practicality and people carrying.
Thanks to an extremely efficient use of space, they usually offer more value than vehicles with a similar footprint. They also tend to be packed with surprise-and-delight features that take the stress out of transporting families.
Traditionally MPVs are seen as seven-seaters, but the sector also includes five-seat models, and some even go up to nine seats. That's perfect for those who never need to carry extra passengers but do want the space and thoughtful design.
With SUVs continuing to surge ahead in the sales charts, though, the number of people carriers on sale in the UK is dropping. We've lost the Ford S-Max, Ford Galaxy and Volkswagen Sharan in the past few years, but don't worry: the MPV hasn’t slipped into obscurity just yet.
Increasingly, the class is seeing the arrival of van-based models, their boxy bodies and no-nonsense engineering making them the ultimate utilitarian family holdalls.
Our top MPV pick is the Dacia Jogger, which offers by far the best value for money and supreme practicality, but which other models should you consider buying? Read about the top 10 MPVs and people carriers below...
Best for: value for money
Amid a flood of more premium options with supreme badge appeal, the Dacia Jogger stands at the top of the pile as the best MPV on sale today.
The Jogger is a genuine seven-seat family car you can buy for less than £15,000, Yet there’s so much more to this versatile machine than its bargain basement price.
It offers five decent-sized seats and a couple of more kiddy-sized ones in the boot, but the latter can easily be lifted out entirely when you've got big loads to carry.
Dacia's MPV is arguably all the car your family would ever need. It can be had with hybrid power too, if you want to save even more cash.
Performance, ride and handling are all as capable as you'd expect, but push too hard and you'll be faced with comical levels of bodyroll.
Regardless, there hasn't been a new MPV with the potential to rejuvenate interest in this flagging class for a decade or more, but the Jogger's value alone could do that.
Read our Dacia Jogger review
