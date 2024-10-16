BACK TO ALL TOP 10s
2024's best small MPVs and people carriers – driven and tested
2024's best small MPVs and people carriers – driven and tested

The best way to haul people and cargo is still with an MPV. These are the best ones currently on sale

Jack Warrick
News
9 mins read
16 October 2024

Multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) are some of the most versatile vehicles out there, majoring in space, practicality and people carrying. 

Thanks to an extremely efficient use of space, they usually offer more value than vehicles with a similar footprint. They also tend to be packed with surprise-and-delight features that take the stress out of transporting families.

Traditionally MPVs are seen as seven-seaters, but the sector also includes five-seat models, and some even go up to nine seats. That's perfect for those who never need to carry extra passengers but do want the space and thoughtful design.

Related articles

With SUVs continuing to surge ahead in the sales charts, though, the number of people carriers on sale in the UK is dropping. We've lost the Ford S-Max, Ford Galaxy and Volkswagen Sharan in the past few years, but don't worry: the MPV hasn’t slipped into obscurity just yet.

Increasingly, the class is seeing the arrival of van-based models, their boxy bodies and no-nonsense engineering making them the ultimate utilitarian family holdalls.

Our top MPV pick is the Dacia Jogger, which offers by far the best value for money and supreme practicality, but which other models should you consider buying? Read about the top 10 MPVs and people carriers below...

1. Dacia Jogger

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: value for money

Amid a flood of more premium options with supreme badge appeal, the Dacia Jogger stands at the top of the pile as the best MPV on sale today.

The Jogger is a genuine seven-seat family car you can buy for less than £15,000, Yet there’s so much more to this versatile machine than its bargain basement price.

It offers five decent-sized seats and a couple of more kiddy-sized ones in the boot, but the latter can easily be lifted out entirely when you've got big loads to carry.

Dacia's MPV is arguably all the car your family would ever need. It can be had with hybrid power too, if you want to save even more cash. 

Performance, ride and handling are all as capable as you'd expect, but push too hard and you'll be faced with comical levels of bodyroll. 

Regardless, there hasn't been a new MPV with the potential to rejuvenate interest in this flagging class for a decade or more, but the Jogger's value alone could do that.

Read our Dacia Jogger review

2. Citroën Berlingo

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: powertrain selection

More than two decades and almost two million sales ago, Citroën pioneered the van-based MPV with the Berlingo, and this latest (but only third) generation model returns to the original's charm and oddball likeability.

What’s more, the French family wagon’s appeal has recently been enhanced by Citroën’s reversal of its decision to drop petrol and diesel versions. 

Both the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-diesel have been reinstated, albeit only in the five-seat bodystyle. If you need the seven seats the longer XL version provides, then you’re restricted to the 134bhp electric powertrain with its 50kWh battery that provides a realistic range of around 110 miles.

Whatever the motive force, there are stout reasons to buy a Berlingo instead of a more conventional MPV. The interior is truly cavernous, with 186 litres of storage space. The sliding doors are also a great feature.

Best of all, the Berlingo rides with a languid calmness and steers intuitively, making it a relaxing companion regardless of the road. 

Read our Citroën Berlingo review

3. Volkswagen Multivan

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: variable bodystyles

Another van-based MPV, but in this case it’s a full-sized job that’s perfect for the largest of families. Based on VW’s new T7, the Multivan is arguably the most stylish and car-like version to appear in ‘T’ history, which can trace its roots back nearly 80 years.

Underpinned by the brand’s MQB architecture rather than a dedicated commercial vehicle platform, the T7 drives with all the assurance, comfort and refinement of a very large Golf. The steering is accurate, body control is good and the ride pliant. 

If you weren’t sitting so high up and the rear of the car wasn’t so far away, you’d never know you were in a van. This is backed up by a punchy engine line-up that runs to a 1.5-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel, plus the 2.0 TSI from the Golf GTI. There’s also a plug-in hybrid, complete with a claimed EV range of 31 miles, and sliding doors. 

Inside, the Multivan is simply vast with the sort of flexibility that other MPVs can only dream of. There are seven individual seats (you can have fewer if you wish) and those in the back slide, swivel and fold. Remove the chairs (at 15kg apiece they ain’t light) and you can run a removal service at the weekend.

The Multivan is a spacious, comfortable and brilliantly sorted people carrier. But with prices starting at just over £40,000 and rising to within an uncomfortable biscuit of £70,000, so it should be.

Read our Volkswagen Multivan review

4. Volkswagen ID Buzz

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: electric range

The Volkswagen ID Buzz was one of the industry’s most hotly anticipated vehicles before it arrived. 

It sits on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, which means this big bus shares the same underpinnings as the ID 3, ID 4 and ID 5. Similarly to the Multivan, the ID Buzz is more of a car, rather than an actual van. 

That makes sense – the Buzz is available as either a five-seat passenger car or as a 2+1 Cargo commercial vehicle variant. A seven-seat long-wheelbase version with a larger 110kWh battery arrived mid-way through 2024, improving its versatility further.

Beneath the metal sits a 77kWh battery offering an official range of 255 miles – not the highest figure in the world, but easily supplemented thanks to a maximum charging speed of 170kW. 

Entry-level Buzzs are driven by a single 201bhp electric motor, but there's also a dual-motor GTX variant, which adds a second motor for all-wheel drive, upping performance to 335bhp. 

Whether you’re a devotee to Volkswagen’s traditional camper van or after a conventional people carrier, the Buzz offers a likeable package of versatility-first electric family motoring. 

Read our Volkswagen ID Buzz review

5. Grand Ford Tourneo Custom

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: driving dynamics

A replacement for the previous Focus-based Connect, the Ford Tourneo Custom picks up where its highly underrated predecessor left off. That car delivered Berlingo-style space and utility with genuine dynamic polish, and the latest version is no different.

Based on VW’s MQB platform, the Tourneo has been tuned by Ford’s people to give it a surprisingly poised and plush feel that allows it to scythe through corners as effortlessly as it soaks up bumps.

As before, there’s a choice of two body styles – a standard five-seater and a longer (Grand Tourneo) seven-seat option. Both deliver acres of interior space and loads of handy storage, while the sliding rear side doors boost an already versatile package.

Go for the seven-seat version and with both rear benches removed there’s a cavernous 3100 litres of carrying capacity. And if you’d rather have a VW badge on the nose, then there’s also the Caddy version.

Read our Grand Ford Tourneo Custom review

6. Volkswagen Touran

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: all-round versatility

The Touran feels like a car created from the very core of the MPV textbook, having been born to deliver great occupant space from a fairly compact footprint. And it's still going strong, outliving the larger Volkswagen Sharan. 

It can’t quite match the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer for premium-brand allure or driver appeal, while it also lacks a bit of charm in its design. But like all great VWs, it's functional in all respects, offering a versatile and pretty roomy seven-seat cabin without the risk of dwarfing your three-bedroom semi.

VW only offers the Touran with its 1.5-litre TSI Evo engine, which develops 148bhp but hauls the car along easily enough and with creditable refinement and decent economy. Handling is neat, contained and comfortable.

The Touran scores no less than eight out of 10 in every department, making it a strong all-rounder that does exactly what it says on the tin with fantastic consistency.

Read our Volkswagen Touran review

7. BMW 2 Series Active Tourer

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: technology 

It’s somewhat surprising that in such a declining sector, premium player BMW has stuck by the MPV.

In fact, the latest 2 Series Active Tourer isn’t a facelift of the previous model but an all-new machine built on the current 1 Series platform. And the result is a classy and composed hatchback that offers a decent dose of extra practicality.

The old seven-seat Gran Tourer has been dropped, so it’s only this five-seat model that remains. Sitting within a footprint not much larger than a 1 Series, it serves up plenty of space for most growing families, with generous room in the rear where a sliding bench allows you to choose between extra space for luggage or legs. 

As you’d expect the fit and finish is excellent, plus the 2 Series gets the brand’s latest slick infotainment and advanced driver aids. It feels like a BMW on the move too, with just enough agility and engagement to satisfy the inner keen driver that family life shouldn’t mean sacrificing too much fun behind the wheel. 

There’s a pair of smooth and responsive 48V mild-hybrid petrols and a 218d diesel, plus the option of the four-wheel-drive 225xe and 230xe plug-in hybrids. The latter offers a hot-hatch humbling 322bhp while both claim an impressive 56 miles of EV range for an 8% company car tax banding.

Read our BMW 2 Series Active Tourer review

8. Ford Tourneo Custom

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: actual people carrying

If maximising the amount of space and passenger carrying capacity available to you is your number-one priority, you need to be looking at the passenger versions of medium-sized vans.

The best van to drive is the Ford Transit Custom and the Tourneo Custom is the same but made more habitable for carrying passengers.

One of our photographers ran a Ford Tourneo Custom PHEV for six months and found that the versatility fit his lifestyle perfectly, and while it was never going to rival a Focus for driver appeal, it never felt like a chore to drive, either.

We’d recommend a normal diesel, though. The pure-electric range of the PHEV is a paltry 30 miles, which is just not enough for a vehicle you want to take on long trips.

 

Read our Ford Tourneo Custom review

9. Mercedes-Benz EQV

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: style

Mercedes has got the all-electric seven-seater market pretty well served between the EQB and this: the larger and more expensive EQV.

Effectively an electric V-Class, this is a big, tall, van-like vehicle with sliding side doors and captain's chairs in the second row that can spin to face either forwards or backwards.

It's powered by a 204bhp electric motor and has a usable range of just over 200 miles. And with air suspension and plenty of mass rolling along, it's surprisingly quiet and comfortable, and handles well for something so large and heavy.

You'd be lucky to pick up an airport transfer in an EQV – and, allowing for the tax advantages, your chauffeur would be pretty happy to run one, assuming they could charge one up easily.

Read our Mercedes-Benz EQV review

10. Lexus LM

6
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: outright luxury

The Lexus LM is the classic sort of posh MPV you’d expect to see transporting the wealthy from one central London black-tie ball to another.

Starting from £89,995, it’s the most expensive MPV on this list by a considerable distance, but it’s easy to see why once you step inside. The LM’s interior has been designed for old-school luxury, and it certainly feels special.

The rear seats are airline-style recliners with heating and ventilation functions, and there are even seven massage functions, footrests and cushions. You can also lay them flat and use them as a sleeping area. 

Not enough? You’ll be interested in the 48in television, then. And if the TV is a bit old-school for you, you can use the LM’s phone-sized touchscreen to control all media functions and top up your phone using the wireless phone charger hidden in the armrest. Other hotel-room functions include a fridge and shoe storage.

The LM isn’t the best to drive – or anywhere near it. It’s driven by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, paired either with a single electric motor or a dual-motor set-up. 

Both specifications struggle with the weight of the LM, and it often feels slow, unresponsive and generally underpowered. It’s also surprisingly noisy and isn’t quite refined enough. 

Read our Lexus LM review

FAQs

What is an MPV?

A multipurpose vehicle (MPV) is a car that excels in versatility. They're the best option for people carrying, load-lugging and families, offering excellent all-round interior space. MPVs are often overlooked in place of SUVs, but they're more spacious, can be equipped with more seats and benefit from a higher number of storage compartments. What's not to like?

How is an MPV different from an SUV?

While both MPVs and SUVs can carry multiple passengers, the main differences between the two are: MPVs are typically more spacious inside, with better options for adjusting seats and maximizing interior volume. SUVs also generally have higher ground clearance and may offer off-road capabilities. MPVs focus more on comfort and practicality, while SUVs tend to emphasize performance and style.

What are the seating configurations in MPVs?

The number of seats in. an MPV can vary. Generally speaking, they have between five and seven seats, although some more expensive and larger options can have up to nine seats. In a standard seven-seater, they're usually organised in a 2+3+2 formation - that's two seats in the front, three in the middle row and two at the rear. While the second row of seats is often a standard seating arrangement, the rearmost, third row is often a bench seat, which can fold down or be removed completely in some models for a cavernous cargo space
