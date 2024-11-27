Hyundai Bayon review

From £22,4807

Can Hyundai's compact crossover keep up with rivals from Ford and VW after a light nip-and-tuck?

It might seem a little unusual to be talking about the updated Hyundai Bayon rather than one of the Korean brand’s newfangled electric models that’s brimming with new age technology.

But Hyundai’s decision to roll out a new Bayon with a light nip-and-tuck makes total sense when you consider the compact crossover market is now packed to the rafters with a broad mix of models offered with either an ICE, hybrid or electric powertrain. 

The segment has more than doubled in size since 2017, hence why every leading car maker from Europe and beyond offers what is effectively a jacked-up hatchback

There are clear class frontrunners, too, like the Ford Puma, Volkswagen T-Cross and Renault Captur, but since its arrival in 2021, the level-headed and easy-going Hyundai Bayon has been clipping at their heels – and now it's been given a mid-life update. 

Considering the competitiveness of the crossover segment, Hyundai’s timing couldn’t be better, especially when the cars listed above have also been tweaked, fettled and restyled to offer buyers a little more for their money. 

So is the facelifted Bayon as desirable as its predecessor, and does it have the versatility, flexibility and affordability to be a key player in the compact crossover field? Let’s find out. 

DESIGN & STYLING

hyundai bayon 28 jpg bfc off

You have to look pretty hard to discern how the new Bayon has changed compared to the first-generation model. 

The Bayon’s look is pretty inoffensive and tweaks to the stylish crossover’s exterior have helped retain this ethos. 

There’s a new front grille, revised headlights and more distinctive LED daytime running lights of a similar look to that of the Hyundai Kona.

The bumpers have also been restyled front and rear, but overall it's hardly a big step forward compared to the pre-facelift car. 

It's retained its sharp exterior lines and triangular shapes, and while it might not be a handsome crossover, it certainly isn’t anonymous.

The arrival of the second-generation Kona has helped the Bayon in terms of positionsing. 

By increasing the Kona proportionally, the Bayon now sits more comfortably between the firm’s small SUV the i20 hatchback, having previously been longer at the kerb than its stablemate.

It still rides on the same Hyundai-Kia developed ‘K2’ supermini platform as before  – the Kia Stonic is a very close relation – but now you can only have it with the 1.0-litre turbocharged lump. 

Like the Hyundai i20, the Bayon has ditched the 118bhp mild-hybrid engines, with just the 98bhp petrol engine left standing – although you can still choose between a six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic gearbox. 

It’s not just the engines that have been slimmed down. SE Connect is no more which means buyers now have a choice of three trims: Advance, Premium and Ultimate.  

Advance, costing from £22,480 is now the entry-point to the Bayon, and rides on smaller 16in alloy wheels. Move inside and it gets a pair of 10.25in screens (one for the digital driver’s display, the other for the touch-operated infotainment), smartphone mirroring and USB ports. 

Premium trim adds 17in wheels and two-tone paint to the body and mirrors. It also gets automatic climate control, more USB-C ports, a heated steering wheel and seats and front parking sensors, all for £23,880.

Topping the range is Ultimate trim, which costs £25,280. It gains more premium options like wireless phone charging, a Bose sound system, glass sunroof and blind sport warning. 

All variants are fitted with a suite of GSR2 safety-based features, such as intelligent speed limit assist. There’s also cruise control, lane keep assist and forward collision avoidance. 

INTERIOR

hyundai bayon 29 jpg bfc off

The Bayon’s pleasant and simple vibe remains, albeit with a lack of material richness. 

Probe away at the doors and centre console and you will find largely rock hard plastics of varying textures, which are less inviting to touch but do add a robustness to the Bayon’s interior. 

And we’ll give Hyundai some credit for adding some pudgy, elbow-friendly materials to the door cappings. 

The seats offer good lumbar and lateral support, and while the seat base is a little firm (to this tester at least) its length ensures there is plenty of comfort for longer-legged drivers.

The physical buttons below the 10.25in touchscreen heightens the Bayon’s appeal, not least for their ease of use but also their logical configuration. In the age of the EV it's rather comforting to return to a no-nonsense car like the Bayon and simply toggle a switch to adjust the temperature or fan speed. 

We’d have preferred it if the drive mode buttons and heated seats were placed somewhere on the dashboard rather than tucked awkwardly behind the gearstick, however. 

The onboard technology will be the main draw for the Bayon and pleasingly it's as easy to use as its predecessor. It’s graphically strong, well-configured and reasonably responsive when you wag your finger around the navigation map, for example. Haptic buttons below the screen continue to help with function-hopping while on the move. 

It isn’t totally free of frustrations, however. To turn off the irritating speed limit warning bong you have to dive deep into the screen to turn it off, and we were less than impressed by the Bayon’s smartphone mirroring. It refused to connect to Apple Carplay as the cable we were using was a non-genuine Apple USB-C lead. 

Still, this is a car that puts simplicity at its very core and we cannot fault the easy-going nature of how Hyundai has laid out the Bayon’s tech inside. 

Space is best described as adequate in the rear: there’s enough leg room room, but the sloping roofline will limit comfort for taller passengers if riding in the back. The 411-litre boot is more than suitable for the Bayon’s duties and there’s 1205-litres of luggage capacity to play with when the seats are folded flat. 

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

hyundai bayon 27 jpg bfc off

The facelifted Bayon goes without mild-hybrid assistance here having adopted the same 1.0-litre T-GDi turbocharged three-cylinder engine as the i20 city car. 

It's unusual for a brand to back track and switch to an unelectrified engine when most manufacturers are hell bent on reducing emissions.

And being quite a small engine with just 99bhp and no four-wheel drive option, you get the feeling the Bayon is tipped more in favour of the supermini buyer. 

The 1.0-litre lump has a slightly dull throttle response and one or two flat spots in its power delivery.

It’s quite noisy too and the turbo lag can make it feel rather staid unless you use plenty of revs.

While mechanical refinement dips a little when revved hard, we did like the Bayon’s throaty engine note, and the manual gearbox feels snappy and it's thoroughly pleasant to row through as you build speed.

If anything the gearchange is the main highlight, despite it being light, and it offers more feedback and resistance than the IMT manual in the Kia Stonic. 

In the main, there is enough power and torque in supply for both urban jaunts, as well as for overtaking on the motorway.  

RIDE & HANDLING

hyundai bayon 24 jpg bfc off

Comfort and easy drivability are at the core of the Bayon’s dynamic priorities, and to some degree it manages to deliver on both.

The Bayon’s ride is firmer than you might expect, and you get the sense that Hyundai has attempted to set its compact crossover apart with a more engaging drive. 

Through corners it maintains reassuringly consistent body control, with a reasonable amount of firmness at town speeds. You do get jostled around a bit at lower speeds and the Bayon struggles to iron out larger imperfections with confidence. 

Grip levels are best described as moderate, but there is an assured, planted feel to the way the Bayon negotiates a string of corners. It’s a shame that there isn’t more feedback from the steering: it’s light and uncommunicative, and lacks a bit of incisiveness off-centre to make you fully engaged. 

That being said, it isn’t as lightweight and over-assisted as so many manufacturers seem to think steering systems in this breed of car ought to be.

In the main, the Bayon is composed and comfortable enough for this type of car. Indeed, it can’t match the Ford Puma for agility or the ride quality of the Volkswagen T-Cross but when you consider its price and target audience, its drive is acceptable. 

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

Hyundai bayon front tracking review

Both the entry-level and mid-level trims present good value for money, especially when compared to the Ford Puma and Volkswagen T-Cross. All versions promise generous levels of kit, but Premium trim strikes the best balance in terms of equipment and price. 

That being said, the range-topping Ultimate model is only slightly more expensive than the entry-level T-Cross, and costs less than the base model Ford Puma. 

Fuel economy is key to the success of any compact crossover, and the Bayon performs admirably. Hyundai quotes an average combined economy of 51.4mpg, and in real-world conditions you won’t struggle to achieve a similar figure. 

VERDICT

hyundai bayon 9 jpg bfc off

The back-to-basics Bayon is a refreshing antidote to the tech and touchscreen heavy EVs that we so commonly associate with modern day motoring. 

Much like the original Bayon, this lightly facelifted car retains much of the old versions qualities being well-priced and practical, while also delivering a reasonably comfortable and easy-going driving experience. 

And while its slightly jacked-up appearance might convey the look of an SUV, the Bayon certainly feels closer to the i20 than the Kona.

It's at home in and around town, and yet it does the job of being a comfortable hatchback on the motorway or indeed on a rural back road.

This isn’t a car for generating substantial lateral G, but this was never the Bayon’s intention. The Ford Puma is still the better car to drive. 

While it is an affordable compact crossover, we do have some reservations about material quality and the integration of the ADAS systems. And you can only have it with one petrol engine, too.

While class leaders like the Puma and T-Cross have pushed the compact crossover game on, the easy-going Bayon feels a little behind the frontrunners in its class. 

Sam Phillips

Sam Phillips
Title: Staff Writer

Sam joined the Autocar team in summer 2024 and has been a contributor since 2021. He is tasked with writing used reviews and first drives as well as updating top 10s and evergreen content on the Autocar website. 

He previously led sister-title Move Electric, which covers the entire spectrum of electric vehicles, from cars to boats – and even trucks. He is an expert in new car news, used cars, electric cars, microbility, classic cars and motorsport. 

Sam graduated from Nottingham Trent University in 2021 with a BA in Journalism. In his final year he produced an in-depth feature on the automotive industry’s transition to electric cars and interviewed a number of leading experts to assess our readiness for the impending ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars.

