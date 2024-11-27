You have to look pretty hard to discern how the new Bayon has changed compared to the first-generation model.

The Bayon’s look is pretty inoffensive and tweaks to the stylish crossover’s exterior have helped retain this ethos.

There’s a new front grille, revised headlights and more distinctive LED daytime running lights of a similar look to that of the Hyundai Kona.

The bumpers have also been restyled front and rear, but overall it's hardly a big step forward compared to the pre-facelift car.

It's retained its sharp exterior lines and triangular shapes, and while it might not be a handsome crossover, it certainly isn’t anonymous.

The arrival of the second-generation Kona has helped the Bayon in terms of positionsing.

By increasing the Kona proportionally, the Bayon now sits more comfortably between the firm’s small SUV the i20 hatchback, having previously been longer at the kerb than its stablemate.

It still rides on the same Hyundai-Kia developed ‘K2’ supermini platform as before – the Kia Stonic is a very close relation – but now you can only have it with the 1.0-litre turbocharged lump.

Like the Hyundai i20, the Bayon has ditched the 118bhp mild-hybrid engines, with just the 98bhp petrol engine left standing – although you can still choose between a six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

It’s not just the engines that have been slimmed down. SE Connect is no more which means buyers now have a choice of three trims: Advance, Premium and Ultimate.

Advance, costing from £22,480 is now the entry-point to the Bayon, and rides on smaller 16in alloy wheels. Move inside and it gets a pair of 10.25in screens (one for the digital driver’s display, the other for the touch-operated infotainment), smartphone mirroring and USB ports.

Premium trim adds 17in wheels and two-tone paint to the body and mirrors. It also gets automatic climate control, more USB-C ports, a heated steering wheel and seats and front parking sensors, all for £23,880.

Topping the range is Ultimate trim, which costs £25,280. It gains more premium options like wireless phone charging, a Bose sound system, glass sunroof and blind sport warning.

All variants are fitted with a suite of GSR2 safety-based features, such as intelligent speed limit assist. There’s also cruise control, lane keep assist and forward collision avoidance.