Jaguar F-Pace P400 R-Dynamic SE 2021 UK review

What is it?
Among all the fresh engine options added by Jaguar as part of the big mid-life facelift on the F-Pace, one of the newest of all looks set to figure quite small in the overall mix of the range.
Jaguar Land Rover’s clever, electric-supercharged, mild-hybrid 3.0-litre petrol ‘Ingenium’ straight six has been brought in to replace the car’s old supercharged ‘AJ-V6’ petrol units; but with an equally powerful, significantly torquier and faster-accelerating P400e plug-in hybrid option now available, too - as well as an updated V8-powered F-Pace SVR, a new D300 straight-six diesel and several cheaper four-cylinder options - you might wonder if this P400 derivative is one more than the F-Pace really needs.
Perhaps that was exactly why Jaguar chose to put journalists in the P400 last week for first impressions of the updated F-Pace, other than for certain practical reasons (the new SVR and P400e PHEV versions arrive slightly later this year). Or perhaps it was for strategic reasons; because increasing this car’s luxury appeal has been the cornerstone of Jaguar’s facelift effort here, with a widely enhanced cabin with plusher and glitzier materials, roomier storage areas and new digital instrumentation and infotainment systems resulting.
Join the debate
Add your comment