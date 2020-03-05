Nearly-new buying guide: Jaguar XJ

The diesel versions are most plentiful. From launch, the 3.0-litre V6 unit had 271bhp, but it’s a 2013-model-year car you want, because it’s cleaner and cheaper to tax (£200 versus £260). Better still is a 2016 car. True, road tax is back to £260, but power stands at 296bhp. Incidentally, that’s £260 road tax for examples registered before 1 April 2017. Those registered from that date attract the five-year tax surcharge for cars that cost more than £40,000 new. This year, it stands at £320 on top of the £145 standard rate – or the cost of an XJ service.

This later 3.0-litre diesel engine (badged 300) is the pick for its effortless performance and good economy (around 45mpg). That’s handy because there are few used petrols around. First out of the traps in 2010 was the 5.0-litre V8, in naturally aspirated (380bhp) and supercharged (503bhp) forms. The first is rare and around £2000 cheaper today, like for like. They were followed in 2012 by a supercharged 3.0 V6 producing 335bhp.

This is the way to go if you want a petrol with reasonable economy, and a 2013-reg Portfolio with 45,000 miles is £17,500. If you go for a low-mileage model, choose the supercharged V8 (£14,500 for a 2011-reg with 90,000 miles).

In 2013, the XJR arrived with 542bhp from its supercharged V8. (We found a mint 2014-reg one with 63,000 miles for £23,975.) By 2015, the V6 and two supercharged V8s were the only petrols, but the 567bhp V8 XJR 575 arrived in 2017 to see the model through its final years.

As for trims, Portfolio (massaging seats and premium stereo) dominates but Premium Luxury is reasonably plentiful, too.

Jaguar founder Sir William Lyons might not recognise the 2010-19 XJ, but in the context of its rivals today, it is a motor of real distinction.

Need to know

Depending which survey you believe, the XJ is either among the most reliable luxury cars on the market or about the least. All agree that its electrical systems are its most troublesome aspect, though.