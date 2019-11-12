James Ruppert: Think a commercial for under £2500 is impossible? Think again

Then I found a 2009 Fiat Grande Punto 1.3 JTD Active panel van. It looked smart and had a reasonable 103,000 miles. It was an ex-utility company van and had a top speed limited to 70mph, which can be undone at a dealer. What I found interesting was a potential 60mpg, plus it had air-con and a good old-fashioned CD player. Price: £1995.

I’d better not tell you about the Jaguar XJ (XJ40 era) project pick-up I saw online at just £500. It needed more welding, so better get a proper one. I came across a Mitsubishi L200 from 2000 with 200,000 miles. Nice bit of numerical symmetry right there. It was priced at £650 and all it had was a little bit of rust. Believe that if you will. Better to pay £1100 for a 2002 Animal version.

Then there was a ratty 100,000-mile-plus Volkswagen Caddy pick-up from 1998 with a seat that looked like someone possibly mixed some cement on it. It seemed pricey at £1250 but did look ready for work, with an unburstable 1.9 diesel. Indeed, there was more than enough room on the bed for a Vespa 125.

There you have it. A great cargo and a pick-up that is better than any new-fangled robot.

What we almost bought this week

Peugeot 406 2.0 SE Coupe: Designed by Pininfarina, the coupé is a wonderful evolution of the pretty 406 saloon. This one, a 2000/V-reg with 144k miles and a black leather interior, has a good service history and just one former keeper. “Possible future classic,” trumpets the ad. Having run a 406 coupé long-term test car, we couldn’t agree more.

Tales from Ruppert's garage

Land Rover Series 3 - mileage 130,800: I dropped the Lorry off for its MOT, after picking up the Flying Pig from its MOT – more on which in the coming weeks. I had to go back and collect the Lorry as the garage was rammed with work. Luckily, there are several weeks still on the ticket.

You may remember that I’d mentioned a nearside fluid leak a while back. Well, that does seem to be a bit more serious. Years spent coaxing underperforming motors across the country has dulled my questionable road-testability. Apparently, it pulls under braking, but not when I do it. It needs work for the MOT, so it’s going back.

