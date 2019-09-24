Ford Transit Custom plug-in hybrid prices and specs revealed

Ford announced pricing and spec details for its first range-extending petrol-electric van and people carrier models, available to order now
24 September 2019

Ford has released pricing and spec details for its first PHEV models on sale: the Transit and Tourneo Custom Plug-In Hybrid.

The commercial vehicle will start from £39,145 ex. VAT in base Leader trim, rising to £42,950 ex. VAT in Limited spec. It's the first van in its segment to offer petrol-electric technology.

Unlike the rest of the Transit's diesel-heavy range, the plug-in hybrid makes use of a 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine. It's classed as a range extender, though, as it doesn't drive the wheels - instead, a 93kW (123bhp) electric motor drives the front axle and the petrol unit charges the 13.6kWh battery pack when required.

It also features regenerative charging under coasting and braking, managing a claimed 35-mile electric-only range. The result is a total driving range said to exceed 310 miles, with claimed economy of 91.7mpg and CO2 emissions of 60g/km.

Crucially, for the Transit at least, the net payload of 1,130kg and 6.0m3 load volume is unchanged. Ford also offers an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty for the battery pack aimed at giving business users extra confidence.

The battery itself can be charged in 4.3hrs using a domestic 240w power supply, or 2.7hrs using a Type 2 AC charger. Four driving modes allow users to let the powertrain decide when to activate the range extender, prioritise stored battery energy, save the battery for later use or use it to power the electric motor directly and top up the battery. 

Other than the expected charging port mounted underneath the front left headlight, the Transit's exterior is unchanged. The interior benefits from a new power and charge gauge to replace the unnecessary rev counter, while the FordPass app allows you the check the charge status via a smartphone. 

Further tech features will be added in spring 2020: a Geofencing function that will automatically switch the van to EV Now mode when entering a low emission zone. There will also be an optional 12-volt pack allowing operators to run electrical equipment from the vehicle's high-voltage battery, delivering 6kW.

The eight-seat Tourneo Custom will be available to order later this year, in Titanium spec only, with prices yet to be announced. It gets many of the same features and occupant space is unchanged, but with a focus on extra comfort and refinement. Its pure electric range is down to 33 miles, however, while economy of 79.1mpg and Co2 emissions of 70g/km are quoted. 

