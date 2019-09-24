Ford Transit Custom plug-in hybrid prices and specs revealed

Ford has released pricing and spec details for its first PHEV models on sale: the Transit and Tourneo Custom Plug-In Hybrid.

The commercial vehicle will start from £39,145 ex. VAT in base Leader trim, rising to £42,950 ex. VAT in Limited spec. It's the first van in its segment to offer petrol-electric technology.

Unlike the rest of the Transit's diesel-heavy range, the plug-in hybrid makes use of a 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine. It's classed as a range extender, though, as it doesn't drive the wheels - instead, a 93kW (123bhp) electric motor drives the front axle and the petrol unit charges the 13.6kWh battery pack when required.

It also features regenerative charging under coasting and braking, managing a claimed 35-mile electric-only range. The result is a total driving range said to exceed 310 miles, with claimed economy of 91.7mpg and CO2 emissions of 60g/km.

Crucially, for the Transit at least, the net payload of 1,130kg and 6.0m3 load volume is unchanged. Ford also offers an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty for the battery pack aimed at giving business users extra confidence.