Ford Focus prices increased as entry variant dropped

Ford has revised the Focus lineup in the UK, with the removal of the entry-level Style model, a new trim grade added and small price increases on certain models.

The dropping of Style trim, a model often ignored by buyers in favour of better equipped trims, means that the Focus now starts from £20,645 for the Zetec grade - £2,100 more than before. That brings it to a similar pricing point as the new Puma, which is available to order in higher trim grades for the time being.

A series of small price rises have also been implemented elsewhere in the range, according to the firm's latest pricing lists which are in the process of being incorporated into the online configurator. All Zetec, Active and ST-Line grades see a bump up of £250, while estates rise by £100 and petrols rise by £500.

Two new variants are now available to order, too. Joining the current two-strong lineup of ruggedly-styled Active models is a flagship Active Vignale, available from £27,045, which brings the extensive kit tally from the standard Vignale model onto the higher-riding car.

The tweaks follow a more minor revision of the Focus which regards to one model, quietly implemented earlier this year. The 1.5-litre petrol engine has been switched from the multi-link rear suspension to a cheaper, simpler torsion beam setup, leaving only the 2.0-litre diesel models with the multi-link setup.

