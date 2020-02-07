Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 7 February

The understated performance saloon and estate are intriguing concepts and we’ve assembled a few here, starting with the S60 R. It was launched in 2003, powered by a 296bhp five-cylinder 2.5-litre engine driving all four wheels using a Haldex coupling. Most have a Geartronic automatic gearbox that restricts the engine’s torque output in first and second gears. The later six-speed manual is the one to have – if you can find one.

An unyielding ride and an outright shortfall in performance blunted the S60 R’s appeal when new. However, performance enthusiasts regard the model more fondly today, delighting in its rarity, charismatic engine note and comfortable, feature-rich cabin.

Inevitably, there are a few things to look out for. The four-wheel drive system can become two-wheel drive without you realising. (If you can rotate the propshaft without the rear wheels turning, it’s disconnected.) The electronically controlled dampers can fail, too, but much worse is the possibility of the cylinder liners being cracked, although tuned cars are most prone.

Scrutinise all workshop receipts to establish who did what and when. The R is a special beast that requires regular, expert attention. Even simple things like the spark plugs have to be just so.

There are a handful of S60 Rs for sale, ranging from around £2500 to £7000, with safe bets somewhere around £5000. Our find is a 2003-reg auto with one previous owner and full Volvo service history. Immaculate and fully loaded, it has done only 83,000 miles. It’s a rust-free, right-hand-drive import.