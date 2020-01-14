Skoda Superb Estate Sportline Plus 2019 UK review

Thankfully, all is well. The Sportline’s suspension tweaks and look-at-me rims don't turn the Superb into a crashing, thudding mess about town or on the open road. Yes, a base-spec Superb with more sidewall will iron out the nastiest intrusions, but adaptive dampers mean this car is still wholly smooth, relaxing and refined, feeling thoroughly at home traversing hundreds of miles on Britain’s arterial routes in a day.

It’s not completely disgraced when the urge to avoid the ever-changing gantry limits takes you and your fancy going off-piste. Expectations must be tempered; this is a girthy, relatively heavy car with soft suspension and a lot less dynamic intent than any vRS. Body control is tighter than the regular Superb, but not by much, and you never get a sense that the car wants to be thrown about.

However, with four-wheel drive and and an electronic differential to meter power between the wheels, it can cover ground quickly and effectively with little drama or vice. Planted, stable and grippy it is, adjustable, playful or interactive it isn't – but you never expected that for a moment, did you?

More evidence of this car's laidback approach to performance is found in the powertrain tune itself. The motor spins freely and – for a forced induction unit - keenly to its redline, delivering satisfying performance from barely above 2000rpm and staying relatively animated even when nearing its redline.

But it's metered out by dual-clutch automatic gearbox that's curiously lackadaisical in 'D', taking quite a while to select the appropriate cog on kickdown. Nudging it into Sport mode rectifies this to a degree, but then you're left with revs spinning uncomfortably high once you ease off. The trade-off is that this feels significantly smoother at low speeds than the more snappily calibrated DSG 'box in vRS models.

All the traditional Superb traits remain intact, of course. To compare this to a similarly priced BMW 3 Series Touring or Audi A4 Avant isn't doing justice to the Skoda's palatial rear seat space and boot that's more voluminous than most London studio flats. It's far more easily applied the 'all the car you ever need' tag than those cars if versatility is an important factor.

Premium buyers would also take one look at the Superb's visually uninspiring innards and turn to the safety of the polished German trio, but they'd be missing something. Glitz, posh fascias and multi-colour ambient lighting are left out in favour of an aura of confident simplicity and ergonomic excellence. It's perhaps looking its age in places, but at least the infotainment technology is kept bang up-to-date with newer Skoda models, such as the Scala.