Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 14 November

With winter approaching and prices softening, our round-up of interesting convertibles starts with this, the Z4 M. They’re not that common and vie with the coupé version to be noticed. You’d think, being the poseur of the two, it’d be on the soft side, but in fact the roadster’s suspension is stiffer and the set-up a bit more aggressive. The model is also 15kg lighter than the coupé.

To top it all, there’s the same smooth-as-silk 3.2-litre straight six dishing out 338bhp, mated to a six-speed Getrag gearbox. The result: 0-62mph in less than five seconds.

Our find is a 2006/06-reg with 71,000 miles. It has a full service history that includes the 1000- mile running-in service that gets enthusiasts in such a tizzy. Recent new tyres and a spec that includes a black leather interior, sat-nav, heated memory seats, xenon headlights and rear parking sensors complete the deal. They’re even chucking in a private plate. (That’s winter for you.)