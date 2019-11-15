Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 14 November

Curious convertibles are the name of the game in this week's picks spread, kicking off with the BMW Z4 M
15 November 2019

With winter approaching and prices softening, our round-up of interesting convertibles starts with this, the Z4 M. They’re not that common and vie with the coupé version to be noticed. You’d think, being the poseur of the two, it’d be on the soft side, but in fact the roadster’s suspension is stiffer and the set-up a bit more aggressive. The model is also 15kg lighter than the coupé.

To top it all, there’s the same smooth-as-silk 3.2-litre straight six dishing out 338bhp, mated to a six-speed Getrag gearbox. The result: 0-62mph in less than five seconds.

Our find is a 2006/06-reg with 71,000 miles. It has a full service history that includes the 1000- mile running-in service that gets enthusiasts in such a tizzy. Recent new tyres and a spec that includes a black leather interior, sat-nav, heated memory seats, xenon headlights and rear parking sensors complete the deal. They’re even chucking in a private plate. (That’s winter for you.)

So what to look for? First thing to know is that con-rod bearings can fail from – er – 75,000 miles. Toughened substitutes would be a good plan. Engine mounting bolts can break, too, so we’d check those. Lumpy idling could be the idle control valve.

The tyres say a lot about the suspension’s health. Uneven rears could be caused by tired rear trailing arm bushes. The rock-hard ride can disguise other faults such as broken springs.

The roof drain holes can block up and over-tightening of its securing screws can cause the rear centre brake light to fail. Other than these points, it’s a seriously tough and entertaining old thing.

Mini Roadster 1.6 Cooper S, £6799: The Roadster was built and equipped better than its Mazda MX-5 Mk3 rival, but when push came to shove, it felt a little artificial in comparison. Still, it’s a Mini, so worth a try. Our find is a 2012/62-reg with 60,000 miles, a full service history and half-leather trim.

Maserati 4.2 GT Spyder Cambiocorsa, £16,995: It’s the engine note you’re paying for with this car; the performance, too, with 385bhp and 333lb ft on tap from the 4.2-litre V8. Both will, hopefully, blind you to the slow-witted, six-speed Cambiocorsa auto. Our find is a late 2005-reg with just 56,000 miles.

Saab 900 2.0 16v convertible, £3850: It was made to withstand ice, snow and elks, so if anything can cope with our winters, it’s a 900. This one’s a 1991-reg with 139,000 miles. It’s in really good condition with a new clutch and hood, full service history and leather interior.

Porsche 911 Cabriolet Tiptronic, £28,500: Prices of the last air-cooled 911s have been solid for years, which is why this reasonably priced 1995-reg one with 105,000 miles and 17 service stamps caught our eye. The cabrios tend to be less well treated than the coupés, so we’d have it checked by an expert.

Auction watch

BMW 735i Auto: It’s not often you see an old 7 Series chalking up high figures at auction, but that’s exactly what this 1985-reg E23-generation example did when the hammer fell at £17,205. No doubt its low mileage – 18,000 – and concours condition played a part.

Also, the E23 was the first-generation 7 Series and filled with technical firsts, at least for BMW, including anti-lock brakes, a driver’s airbag and double-link front suspension. Others included an on-board computer and a check control panel of warning lights. All a bit geeky but pointers to the direction future BMWs took.

Future classic

Renault Mégane RS 300 Trophy, £29,495: Like fast Fords, fast Renaults have their following, too. The Clio V6 shows how silly things can get, and although we wouldn’t forecast similar heights for this Mégane, prices for the best cars should firm up once the early-years depreciation is out of the way. Its appeal lies in its seat-of-the-pants driving experience. You can spec a standard Mégane RS with some of the same kit, notably a Cup chassis and uprated brakes, for less money but the uprated turbo and freer-breathing exhaust are unique to the 300. This 2019, 4175-mile car is up for £29,495.

Clash of the classifieds

Brief: I’d like a dependable estate for £5000.

Toyota Avensis, £4295

Subaru Impreza WRX, £3975

Mark Pearson: Blasting out of the wooded forest like DiCaprio being chased by a bear, here comes my Impreza WRX wagon, complete with 227bhp flat four and more grip than a Hollywood impresario at a cocktail party. This 2007 one is immaculate, too, with one owner and a full history. You can spend your weekdays carting antiques around and the weekends pretending to be Mikkola. Oh – yours looks interesting, Max…

Max Adams: Interesting wasn’t one of the criteria, but dependability was. My 2009 Toyota Avensis estate is younger and has done fewer miles than yours, Mark. Plus it has an unstressed 2.0-litre diesel free from DPF and SCR rubbish. And it’s a proper estate rather than a perfectly decent Impreza with the world’s smallest and worst extension grafted on its rump.

MP: How rude! Who do you think you are – Kevin McCloud? And I don’t think you’re in any position to talk about style, picking an Avensis.

MA: Handsomely understated, I think you’ll find…

MP: Much like myself, in fact. But really, your Toyota is horrendously dull, whereas my Scooby’s a rally star, and it’ll appreciate in value, too.

MA: Nonsense, only the STIs are worth getting. And don’t take that out of context…

MP: Matron!

Verdict: I’ll take the Avensis: as dependable as your favourite pipe and slippers.

