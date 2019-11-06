BMW X5 xDrive 45e 2019 review

From £55,8808
Plug-in hybrid ditches its older petrol four-cylinder for a more powerful six-pot - and is all the better for it

Our Verdict

    

    

6 November 2019


What is it?

The X5 xDrive45e is the latest in a burgeoning number of plug-in hybrid BMW models.

Now on sale in the UK at a price of £65,760, the plush new petrol-electric SUV replaces the older X5 xDrive40e, bringing with it greater power, added performance and, most importantly where CO2 emissions and road tax busting premiums are concerned, an increased pure electric range.

At the heart of the new SUV is the same drivetrain as that used by the 745e. It combines BMW’s turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol engine developing 282bhp and 332lb ft of torque with a gearbox mounted electric motor that delivers 111bhp and 195lb ft.

Together, the two power sources offer a combined system output of 389bhp and 442lb ft of torque – all of which is channelled through a standard eight-speed torque converter equipped automatic gearbox and BMW’s widely used xDrive four-wheel drive system.

This represents a 77bhp and 100lb ft increase on the drivetrain used by the X5 xDrive40e, which relied on on a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and electric motor for propulsion.

Energy for the X5 xDrive45e’s electric motor is provided by a 24.0kWh lithium-ion battery mounted under the luggage compartment. It offers 14.8kWh more than the 9.2kWh lithium ion battery used by the X5 xDrive40e, and with it a much increased claimed electric range on the WLTP test cycle at between 42 and 54 miles. This contributes to a combined fuel consumption figure of between 148.7 and 235.4mpg on the WLTP cycle, with corresponding CO2 emissions of between 44 and 27g/km.

The catch comes in reduced luggage capacity. At 500 litres, there’s 145 litres less than more conventional combustion engine X5 models. Happily, though, the capacity of the fuel tank remains at 69 litres.

What's it like?

The X5 xDrive45e represents a significant advance over the older X5 xDrive40e. It not only delivers greater power, performance and electric range but also vastly improved levels of refinement.

In eDrive mode, the new BMW is programmed to use its electric motor as much as possible . . . and it does for impressive distances around town on light throttle loads. The instant torque qualities of the discs shaped unit sandwiched within the forward part of the gearbox housing whisks you along in silence when the conditions allow.

The X5 xDrive45e’s six-cylinder petrol engine only engages when you call up greater performance through a more determined stab on the throttle. It is noticeably smoother and more refined than the smaller four-cylinder petrol engine used by the earlier X5 xDrive40e. It enters the drive process in a seamless manner and then shuts down again without any tell tale signs.

The petrol engine and electric motor are terrifically well integrated, to the extent that you’re scarcely aware what power source is doing the work in low-speed urban driving conditions.

Out on the open road, there’s added smoothness to the combustion engine at any point in the rev range and the electric motor is less peaky in nature – all of which leads to truly effortless progress.

That said, the X5 xDrive45e never really feels like a car capable of hitting 62mph in 5.6sec. That’s partly because with the large battery it weighs 2435kg. The initial step-off acceleration is quite strong owing to the instant torque of the electric motor, but it struggles thereafter.

With sufficient energy in the battery you can call up Max eDrive mode, which runs exclusively on electric power at speeds up to 84mph, some 9mph more than before. When you do, though, the electric range rapidly depletes and wind buffeting around the large exterior mirror housings is more present owing to a complete lack of driveline noise.

As such, it’s best to simply call up eMode and relax, allowing the two power sources to do their thing. So configured, the X5 xDrive45e automatically provides you with the optimum performance for any given situation.

On smooth German roads, the xDrive45e serves up typical X5 dynamic traits; on optional air springs with adaptive damping it delivers impressive agility and great body control given its weight and dimensions. The steering, however, lacks for feel.

On the upside, the brakes are hugely improved with a more linear action and greater feel through the pedal thanks to advances in the energy recuperation system.

Inside, the cabin is superbly built with high-quality materials and great ergonomics.

Should I buy one?

Whether this is the right X5 for you comes down to your driving habits. If you do a lot of urban driving and have easy access to a high-speed charger the xDrive45e is definitely worth consideration. Its appeal as a company car is quite high thanks to its low average CO2 emissions, which help you save on road tax.

It is a vast improvement over the older X5 xDrive40e, bringing the sort of electric range that will enable you to achieve an average commute on the electric energy of the battery alone.  

BMW xDrive 45e specification

Where Munich, Germany Price £65,760 On sale now Engine 6 cyls in line, 2998cc, turbocharged, petrol, plus electric motor Power 389bhp (total output) Torque 442lb ft (total output) Gearbox 8-spd automatic Kerb weight 2435kg Top speed 146mph 0-62mph 5.6sec Fuel economy 148.7-235.4mpg (WLTP combined) CO2 27-44g/km Rivals Volvo XC90 T8 TwinEngine, Audi Q7 TFSIe

