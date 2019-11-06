BMW X5 xDrive 45e 2019 review

The X5 xDrive45e represents a significant advance over the older X5 xDrive40e. It not only delivers greater power, performance and electric range but also vastly improved levels of refinement.

In eDrive mode, the new BMW is programmed to use its electric motor as much as possible . . . and it does for impressive distances around town on light throttle loads. The instant torque qualities of the discs shaped unit sandwiched within the forward part of the gearbox housing whisks you along in silence when the conditions allow.

The X5 xDrive45e’s six-cylinder petrol engine only engages when you call up greater performance through a more determined stab on the throttle. It is noticeably smoother and more refined than the smaller four-cylinder petrol engine used by the earlier X5 xDrive40e. It enters the drive process in a seamless manner and then shuts down again without any tell tale signs.

The petrol engine and electric motor are terrifically well integrated, to the extent that you’re scarcely aware what power source is doing the work in low-speed urban driving conditions.

Out on the open road, there’s added smoothness to the combustion engine at any point in the rev range and the electric motor is less peaky in nature – all of which leads to truly effortless progress.

That said, the X5 xDrive45e never really feels like a car capable of hitting 62mph in 5.6sec. That’s partly because with the large battery it weighs 2435kg. The initial step-off acceleration is quite strong owing to the instant torque of the electric motor, but it struggles thereafter.

With sufficient energy in the battery you can call up Max eDrive mode, which runs exclusively on electric power at speeds up to 84mph, some 9mph more than before. When you do, though, the electric range rapidly depletes and wind buffeting around the large exterior mirror housings is more present owing to a complete lack of driveline noise.

As such, it’s best to simply call up eMode and relax, allowing the two power sources to do their thing. So configured, the X5 xDrive45e automatically provides you with the optimum performance for any given situation.

On smooth German roads, the xDrive45e serves up typical X5 dynamic traits; on optional air springs with adaptive damping it delivers impressive agility and great body control given its weight and dimensions. The steering, however, lacks for feel.