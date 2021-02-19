Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 19 February

There’s nothing like several months of forced confinement to inspire a bit of nostalgia for the good old days, and there’s a growing consensus bubbling away across the motoring enthusiast sphere that said golden era took place towards the end of the previous millennium.

The best cars of the 1990s are increasingly sought after, partly because they still perform impressively without leaning heavily on software or electronic systems but also because, by and large, anything that age worth preserving is on its way to bona fide collector car status.

Fortunately, you can get ahead of the game by picking up one of these next-generation classics now. And because an old car should always be more than an investment, you should make sure that it’s fun to drive, too.

The Porsche 928 GTS is a fine candidate for your consideration, with its naturally aspirated 5.4-litre V8 sending a perfectly satisfactory 345bhp and 369lb ft rearward for a still-quick 0-62mph time of 5.7sec and a top speed of 171mph.

The 928 wasn’t all about raw performance, of course, so you will find ample space in its rotund cabin for all four occupants to travel in comfort and a boot large enough for all their skiing gear.

What’s more, because the 928 was actually conceived as a replacement for the 911, it had to know its way around a corner, so it has chassis features such as passive rear-wheel steering and an electronically controlled locking differential taken from the unfathomably advanced 959 supercar.

The GTS was the most powerful incarnation of the long-lived 928, and it’s quickly establishing itself as one of the most collectible variants, thanks to its relative youth and superior performance.

You can pay as much as £95,000 for a factory-fresh manual GTS but, in the interests of accessibility, we will cast our eye over this automatic 76,000-miler at less than half of that.

Its shiny Guards Red paint is a big selling point, as are its uncreased leather seats, fresh MOT and seller’s claim that it drives like new, with everything in full working order.

We would just check that the water pump and timing belt have been replaced in the past few years, there are no signs of rust creeping in around the windows and there is no evidence of damp inside.