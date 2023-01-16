BACK TO ALL NEWS
Volvo EX30 to be designed with focus on subscriptions

Jeep Avenger rival will champion car subscriptions in a bid to 'talk to' new, younger customers
James Attwood, digital editor
News
3 mins read
10 February 2023

Volvo’s forthcoming electric crossover, tipped to be called the EX30, will be designed around the subscription ownership model in a bid to help the firm win over a younger audience.

Set to be revealed on 15 June before sales kick off in November, the EX30 will sit below the existing Volvo XC40 Recharge in the firm’s growing line-up of electric SUVs.

The EX30 will champion the subscription ownership model to make it more affordable to ‘Generation Z’ buyers – people born between the late 1990s and early 2000s – Volvo CEO Jim Rowan said on a call with journalists. He added that subscriptions allow the brand to “talk to new customers”, having previously said Volvo “has never really spoken to that young demographic”. 

Autocar recently reported that the company will ensure monthly payments will be set at a “reasonably low cost”. 

The new model, previewed at the launch of the larger Volvo EX90, will use a modified version of parent Geely’s SEA architecture.

At the launch, Rowan hinted that the compact model will be aimed at “city driving for first-time buyers”.

With the EX30 sitting firmly in one of the fastest-growing segments, it will be key to Volvo’s target of selling 1.2 million cars annually by the middle of the decade, with half of those fully electric models. 

Although the official preview image confirms the model will retain traditional Volvo cues, it will feature bolder styling elements to help win over a younger audience. Much like the EX90, it will take the form of a higher-riding crossover but with sleeker bodywork to maximise the aerodynamic efficiency. It is also possible the model could eventually spawn a coupé-SUV offshoot similar to the C40 Recharge

At the EX90 launch, Volvo design chief Robin Page said the firm will “start evolving” its design language with the EX30 and future models. 

He said: “You’ll still recognise it as a Volvo and there are elements of the EX90 we’ll bring into future products. But with a smaller car, you can play around more with different things. You’ve got a bit more of a spectrum to play with colour, materials and the general expression.” 

The SEA architecture is currently used by the Smart #1 and a number of electric models from Geely’s China-only Zeekr brand. It is offered in various forms for vehicles of different lengths and can accept rear-drive single-motor and all-wheel-drive twin-motor powertrains. At launch, the Smart #1 offers 268bhp in standard form and 422bhp for a twin-motor range-topper. 

The platform can accommodate a wide range of battery sizes, although the urban focus of the new model means it is likely to feature a relatively modest unit to keep the size, weight and cost down. The 68kWh pack in the Smart #1 gives a range of 260-270 miles, which is likely to be considered sufficient for the Volvo SUV’s intended buyers. 

The new crossover is expected to advance Volvo’s efforts to use more sustainable and recycled materials in its models, especially as sustainability is a priority for the younger, Gen Z audience. 

The SEA platform has a high level of connectivity built into it and offers over-the-air software updates. It is likely that Volvo will offer features on demand and other services through its app.

Which other cars use Geely's SEA platform?

Smart #1

Mercedes design and Geely platforms for the reborn Smart marque. First up is the SEA-based #1 crossover, due in the UK this summer.

Waymo

The Californian firm’s first self-driving taxi will be a “mobile living room” atop an adapted platform called the SEA-M.

Zeekr 001

Rakish, rapid shooting brake has proved a hit in China and it could come to Europe this year as the new brand pushes westwards.

Join the debate

Comments
19
Add a comment…
Anton motorhead 16 January 2023
Personally I'd take the Jeep Avenger over this EX30 anytime. It looks better/more funky (in my eyes), has about the same range and with some luck it might be cheaper too and - hopefully -equally reliable.
xxxx 16 January 2023

Geely say subscription I say financing an overpriced product to someone who can't afford it. Luckily most people in the UK know they're being fleeced when they're paying £530 a month for a base XC40

Dozza 16 January 2023

To be fair that includes EVERYTHING on a zero deposit. I Just can't see anyone in their 20s being able to afford this car. 

xxxx 16 January 2023

That's a minimum 24 month contract limited to just 6000 miles a year, over 13k blown for limited driving of a base XC40 for 2 years.

