Volvo XC40 and C40 get new names and up to 436bhp

Electric crossovers become EX40 and EC40 and are now available with more power than Mercedes-AMG A45 S
20 February 2024

Volvo has renamed the electric XC40 and C40 crossovers the EX40 and EC40, in line with its new naming strategy for pure-EV models. 

The Swedish brand's first two EVs, on sale since 2021 and 2022 respectively, receive their new monikers as the smaller EX30 and larger EX90 are introduced.

"The new and streamlined model name standard makes it even easier for existing and new customers to understand which of our models are fully electric and which are hybrids," Volvo said.

The petrol and plug-in hybrid versions of the XC40 are unchanged, but the Recharge badge has been retired, so the two versions of the PHEV are now known as the T6 and T8.

As well as receiving new names, the EX40 and EC40 are now available with a new Performance software package that bumps the power of the range-topping dual-motor powertrain to 436bhp - making them more powerful than the Mercedes-AMG A45 S.

Volvo promised "faster acceleration" for the sibling models but didn't said how much it had trimmed off their 0-62mph time, which previously stood at 4.7sec.

In certain markets, likely including the UK, existing owners can activate the Performance upgrade using the Volvo app.

It isn't yet clear what impact the power bump has on the range of the two cars, but Volvo said the single-motor EX40 and EC40 will crack maximums of 358 and 362 miles on a charge. 

Volvo will confirm UK pricing shortly, ahead of an on-sale date for the revised models in May.

Peter Cavellini 20 February 2024

Is how quick more important than the top speed nowadays?

